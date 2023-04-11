Of all the non-life-threatening skin conditions out there, few may be as frustrating or difficult to treat as blackheads, those dark, seed-like dots that dwell in areas like your nose, chin and forehead.
They’re also fairly common.
This is because blackheads are simply pores that have become clogged with excess oil and dead skin, explained New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. Because pores are open, they are exposed to open air and their contents can oxidize, thus making them appear darker and more noticeable.
Garshick said that a treatment plan should involve products that help exfoliate the skin and increase cellular turnover in order to decongest pores and manage future breakouts, as well as excess oil production.
“Salicylic acid and retinoids are two key ingredients to consider if dealing with blackheads,” she said. “Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that is oil-soluble so it helps to get rid of dead skin cells and unclogs the pores.” According to Garshick, this popular acne-fighting ingredient can be delivered in just about everything from cleansers to toners.
As for retinoids, they “work to regulate skin cell turnover to prevent buildup and clogged pores,” she said, adding that while retinoids are useful for treating a variety of acne types, too, they can be especially useful for treating blackheads because the ingredient is so effective at minimizing the appearance of pores.
“For those dealing with blackheads, it can be important to wash the face one to two times per day, especially at bedtime in order to eliminate excess oil, makeup and buildup that can otherwise contribute to clogged pores,” Garshick said.
With the exfoliating properties of salicylic acid and retinoids at play, Washington, D.C.-based licensed esthetician Sarah Akram told us that it’s possible to do more harm than good.
“Using something harsh can be more irritating, leading to more blackheads,” she cautioned. “Incorporate acids into your routine gently and please moisturize.”
Akram, Garshick and other skin care experts chimed in to help curate the list of products below, along with offering the best ways to incorporate them into an effective regimen. Keep reading to see which toners, serums, cleansers and targeted treatments will have your stubborn blackheads running for the hills.
A skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant with a cult following
This wildly popular liquid exfoliator by Paula's Choice made it to the top of dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick's
list of blackhead-fighting products, namely because of the 2% concentration of salicylic acid.
"This eliminates buildup of dead skin cells and unclogs pores to reduce blackheads and improve the overall appearance of skin tone and texture," Garshick said.
The crowd-pleasing formula also contains antioxidant-rich green tea to soothe and protect irritated skin, as well as methylpropanediol to boost hydration and ingredient efficacy. To use, you just apply after washing your face and before any serums or creams.
A splurge-worth salicylic acid treatment
"This splurge-worthy serum incorporates salicylic acid to help with oil and breakouts as well as dioic acid, glycolic acid, LHA and citric acid to help exfoliate, and helps to address blackheads and signs of aging while also reducing the appearance of pores," Garshick said of the SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age defense treatment, which is formulated specifically to address adult acne.
The targeted formula can also be helpful in minimizing the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation caused by sun exposure.
A pore-minimizing gel moisturizer
Our pick:
According to licensed esthetician Sarah Akram
, an overproduction of blackhead-causing sebum doesn't mean you should be skipping out on your moisturizer. Instead, you may want to opt for gel formulas that are lightweight and won't clog pores. We’re recommending this soothing and skin barrier-supporting moisturizer that contains probiotics which can help balance the complexion and reduce the appearance of pores. This also contains ginger extract to reduce irritation and redness, along with red seaweed to calm stressed-out skin.
An oil-based cleanser
San Francisco-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Raja Sivamani
said that when it comes to treating blackheads, it's important to find a balance between using ingredients that are effective at clearing pores and avoiding irritating the skin. According to him, one way of doing this is using an oil-based cleanser which, as counterproductive as it may seem, can actually remove excess oils and sebum from pores due to the "like dissolves like"
concept.
Sivamani suggested this cleansing oil by Codex beauty because of how suitable it can be for sensitive skin that's being treated with acids. This skin barrier-loving formula contains a blend of oat lipid oil, chia seed oil and more to eliminate impurities. After you work it into the skin to form a milky emulsion, simply wash away and, if desired, follow up with a second cleanse using an active ingredient-containing facial wash.
Akram agreed that using the double cleanse method
, specifically at nighttime, is a preferred way to ensure that every trace of makeup, sunscreen and blackhead-inducing grime is eliminated from the skin.
An acne-control ceramide cleanser
This acne control cleanser is Garshick's facial wash of choice because it contains a 2% concentration of salicylic acid along with CeraVe's iconic inclusion of essential ceramides and niacinamide. According to her, these ingredients can help prevent skin from becoming overly dry or irritated. Finally, this lightly foaming wash uses hectorite clay, which Garshick said can help to reduce the appearance of blackheads by drawing out the contents of the pores.
A daily acid serum
Recommended by Garshick, this blackhead-targeted serum by Neutrogena contains a potent blend of acids like salicylic, glycolic and mandelic
to effectively remove pore-clogging debris.
"This serum can be used 1-2 times daily to address blackheads. It is oil-free and is best for those with oily or acne-prone skin," Garshick said.
A concentrated retinol serum
On par with what was established earlier, Akram explained that retinols, otherwise known as vitamin A, helps to promote cellular turnover, a process that's extremely helpful in reducing and preventing blackheads. She prefers retinols in ester form, as is the case with this serum that features a high concentration of vitamin A to help refine the skin's texture along with a host of other skin care benefits.
Note that if you're new to retinols
, they do have the potential to cause mild flaking and irritation in the first couple weeks of use. They can also cause skin to be more sensitive to the sun, so it's important to wear sunscreen
.
A topical retinoid gel
Another retinoid option suggested by Garshick, this Adapalene acne treatment gel contains a 0.1% concentration of a topical retinoid and was only previously available by prescription.
"It's a great option for those with oily skin and those who are breakout prone," Garshick said. "It's [also] gentle on the skin, especially when compared to prescription retinoids, and oil-free and fragrance-free making it a great option for all skin types."
A daily niacinamide toner
Another pick of Garshick's, this glow-inducing toner by Charlotte Tilbury contains niacinamide, an all-encompassing ingredient that is known to control excess oil production and brighten skin. Garshick said this is an acid-free exfoliating option that manages to address the appearance of pores while still being gentle on the skin. It also contains peptides, which can help plump and hydrate skin.
A gently exfoliating and hydrating night treatment
Our pick: A jelly-like cream that's both cooling and weightlessly hydrating, Glow Recipe's watermelon glow treatment contains a balanced 2.5% AHA exfoliating complex designed not to cause irritation. You can also enjoy a blend of brightening niacinamide, multi-weight hyaluronic acid for effective moisture delivery and peptides.