Of all the non-life-threatening skin conditions out there, few may be as frustrating or difficult to treat as blackheads, those dark, seed-like dots that dwell in areas like your nose, chin and forehead.

They’re also fairly common.

This is because blackheads are simply pores that have become clogged with excess oil and dead skin, explained New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. Because pores are open, they are exposed to open air and their contents can oxidize, thus making them appear darker and more noticeable.

Advertisement

Garshick said that a treatment plan should involve products that help exfoliate the skin and increase cellular turnover in order to decongest pores and manage future breakouts, as well as excess oil production.

“Salicylic acid and retinoids are two key ingredients to consider if dealing with blackheads,” she said. “Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that is oil-soluble so it helps to get rid of dead skin cells and unclogs the pores.” According to Garshick, this popular acne-fighting ingredient can be delivered in just about everything from cleansers to toners.

As for retinoids, they “work to regulate skin cell turnover to prevent buildup and clogged pores,” she said, adding that while retinoids are useful for treating a variety of acne types, too, they can be especially useful for treating blackheads because the ingredient is so effective at minimizing the appearance of pores.

“For those dealing with blackheads, it can be important to wash the face one to two times per day, especially at bedtime in order to eliminate excess oil, makeup and buildup that can otherwise contribute to clogged pores,” Garshick said.

Advertisement

With the exfoliating properties of salicylic acid and retinoids at play, Washington, D.C.-based licensed esthetician Sarah Akram told us that it’s possible to do more harm than good.

“Using something harsh can be more irritating, leading to more blackheads,” she cautioned. “Incorporate acids into your routine gently and please moisturize.”

Akram, Garshick and other skin care experts chimed in to help curate the list of products below, along with offering the best ways to incorporate them into an effective regimen. Keep reading to see which toners, serums, cleansers and targeted treatments will have your stubborn blackheads running for the hills.