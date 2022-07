A pair of energy-saving blackout curtains

I've owned these curtains for almost three years and they still look as new as the day they first arrived. I have a really large window that pours sunlight (and heat) into my room and these are truly lifesavers at helping me sleep past 6 a.m. when the sun rises. You also don't have to worry about struggling to install them, as they feature a grommet top, which I found to be extremely easy to use with this tension rod . They come in a pack of two in multiple colors, including yellow, black, brown, silver, navy and red. Lengths range from 45 inches to 95 inches."These thermal blackout curtains instantly block the sun's heat, they are wonderful! Almost 100% blackout, but the little bit you can see is very muted and they darken the room better than all blackout curtains I've tried before. The best I've found, and especially with the heat protection! Wowza!" — Julie