As I’m writing this in the middle of a heat wave, I’m feeling extremely grateful for the blackout curtains that are singlehandedly keeping me cool — well, along with my trusty tower fan. And if you, too, are prone to sweating all day like I am, it’s time to invest in a set of these curtains.
Blackout curtains are thicker than regular curtains and are made of tightly woven fabric designed to keep light from shining through. They are often confused with room-darkening curtains, which are also thick and make your room significantly darker but don’t provide a complete darkness like blackout curtains do. You’ll still see a subtle glow from the sun with room-darkening curtains.
Both curtain styles can be particularly useful if you work a night shift, have infants or smaller children who struggle with nap time or have large windows that let in loads of unwanted heat and sunlight. During the winter, these curtains also help keep your energy bill down (and heat inside) as heat is often lost through windows. As for the summer when heat is blazing, these curtains can help keep heat out, reducing the need to crank up the AC.
Below, we rounded up some of the highest reviewed blackout and room-darkening curtains you can shop online. They come in a variety of colors, lengths and designs and are easy to install thanks to their built-in grommet-top curtain rod style. All you have to do is slide your curtain rod through the grommet holes at the top.
A pair of energy-saving blackout curtains
I've owned these curtains for almost three years and they still look as new as the day they first arrived. I have a really large window that pours sunlight (and heat) into my room and these are truly lifesavers at helping me sleep past 6 a.m. when the sun rises. You also don't have to worry about struggling to install them, as they feature a grommet top, which I found to be extremely easy to use with this tension rod
. They come in a pack of two in multiple colors, including yellow, black, brown, silver, navy and red. Lengths range from 45 inches to 95 inches.
Promising review:
"These thermal blackout curtains instantly block the sun's heat, they are wonderful! Almost 100% blackout, but the little bit you can see is very muted and they darken the room better than all blackout curtains I've tried before. The best I've found, and especially with the heat protection! Wowza!" — Julie
A pair of minimal blackout curtains
For a no-frills, solid color set of curtains, add these to your cart. They're made of thick, durable fabric, and come in 15 colors including blue, black, burgundy, light green and pink. You can sleep peacefully (and longer) knowing they block out 90% to 95% of sunlight and UV rays (darker colors block more). Lengths range from 63 inches to 96 inches.
Promising review:
"After many attempts to find a curtain that was truly blackout, I finally found these! Living in Florida the intensity of the sun can heat up the house quickly. These curtains not only block out the sun they also help with keeping the heat from the sun out. I've had them for months now and the side facing the sun (or outside) hasn't even faded. (Very impressed.) They are indeed thick however, they slide easily on the curtain rod. I would definitely recommend these for anyone who is looking for blackout curtains. They arrived quickly and were packaged nicely." — Merlina
A set of ombré blackout curtains
Curtains don't have to be boring and plain. This set of ombré curtains, for example, is anything but. Choose from multiple gradients, including purple, yellow, coral, teal, black, light blue, orange and brown. They also have a grommet top for easy installation and come in lengths of 63, 72, 84 and 96 inches, while widths range from 38 to 52 inches.
Promising review:
"I’m in love with these. They shield the heat perfectly from the sun, leaving my room at a perfect temp & block out all of the sun in the morning. When I wake up with these closed, it still looks like night in my room. These were worth every penny." — Nikki D
A set of textured curtain panels
These curtains offer a subtle elegance to any room with their textured linen appearance. They even have an added thermal insulated white liner on the back for higher-performing light blocking. Color options include navy, gray, stone blue, taupe and sage. Lengths go up to 108 inches while widths go up to 62 inches. Promising review:
"I got these for my toddlers bedroom. We got the natural color so fairly light but it’s still very dark. She’s sleeping one to two hours later now. I couldn’t be more happy with them. They look super expensive and they work. They did come wrinkled but with a quick steam they were perfect. Make sure you get a curtain rod for blackout curtains so they can go all the way to the wall. I also got mine to go floor to ceiling which helps with light coming in around edges. Love them. Buying more. Get them!" — Victoria
A set of multi-colored floral room-darkening panels
While many reviews
say these curtains don't block out 100% of light, they do
help in making your room darker, which is great for people with light sensitivity or who just want a few extra winks on bright mornings. The set comes in four white/floral styles: taupe, coral, turquoise and yellow. They are 52 inches wide and come in multiple lengths, including 54, 63, 84 and 95 inches.
Promising review:
"I didn't want total blackout curtains for my living room, these do a great job keeping the hot sun from heating up the room, my AC doesn't run as much and it keeps the glare off the tv. Still easy for the dogs to look out the window. Washed well." — E. Johnson
A budget-friendly blackout curtain panel
This vibrant blackout curtain panel has thermal insulation, noise reduction technology and an energy-efficient design. The built-in metal grommets make installation simple and easy. The panels are sold separately, so remember to grab two. Color choices include pink, orange, white, purple and blue. Lengths include 63, 84, and 96 inches, and the width for all lengths is 40 inches. Promising review:
"Bought the gray ones for my daughters nursery. Placed them over a huge window that faces east with a lot of sunlight!! They work!!!! Perfectly dark for the daytime. They look great! Highly recommend!!!" — Sml
A pair of thermal-insulated blackout curtains
With 39 color options including teal, burnt orange, burgundy, black and olive green, you can decorate every room in your home with a pair of these curtains. They block up to 99% of sunlight, are made of thick thermal-insulated fabric and feature a grommet top that's easy to slide across your curtain rod. Lengths go up to 96 inches, while widths go up to 55 inches.
Promising review:
"I work overnights and sleeping during the day is hard when the light is shining in my window. These blackout light so well that sometimes I wake up and I can't tell if it's night or day. They don't wrinkle easy either. They are constantly being opened and closed, but still look crisp." — Aliza
A pair of wavy pattern blackout curtains
For adding a little razzle dazzle to your home decor, put up this pair of curtains that come in 17 colors like red, green, gray, yellow, taupe, blue and pink. They have a wavy foil print, making them perfect for kids' rooms. They're also thermal-insulated to keep sweltering heat out. Widths range from 42 to 52 inches and lengths from 45 to 120 inches.
Promising review:
"I needed a blackout curtain for my office, because in the middle of the afternoon the sun is so bright that even with the shade down I couldn’t see my monitor. I purchased these curtains and they are perfect! They do what I wanted them to accomplish, the quality is good, and they are very attractive." — Barbara Bailor
A pair of blackout curtains with twinkly tulle overlay
Sold in a set of two, this curtain features a unique decorative element. The tulle overlay that covers the solid-colored curtains displays star cutouts that twinkle when light peaks through. Color options include pink, orange, lavender, dark gray, sage and dusty pink. They're 52 inches wide with lengths ranging from 63 to 96 inches.Promising review:
"These curtains are beautiful. I love them in my daughters’ room. They block out a sufficient amount of light while letting sparkling bits peek through. The fabrics feel heavy and soft. They’re great quality and I’m sure will last a long time." — S. Lebeouf
A pair of insulated floral curtain panels
Style meets function with this pair of decorative curtains. In addition to their eye-catching floral design, these curtains are insulated, light-blocking and have grommets on the top for an easy installation. Color options include blue, coral, red and yellow. They come in lengths of 84 and 95 inches, each in a width of 38 inches.Promising review:
"I am so pleased with the quality of these curtains! It was exactly what I wanted for our bedroom. There were slight folding creases when they arrived, but 20 minutes in the dryer and they hung perfectly!" — Laura