Amazon Add a splash of color to your living area with this pair of blackout curtain panels that come in 15 colors.

As I’m writing this in the middle of a heat wave, I’m feeling extremely grateful for the blackout curtains that are singlehandedly keeping me cool — well, along with my trusty tower fan. And if you, too, are prone to sweating all day like I am, it’s time to invest in a set of these curtains.

Blackout curtains are thicker than regular curtains and are made of tightly woven fabric designed to keep light from shining through. They are often confused with room-darkening curtains, which are also thick and make your room significantly darker but don’t provide a complete darkness like blackout curtains do. You’ll still see a subtle glow from the sun with room-darkening curtains.

Advertisement

Both curtain styles can be particularly useful if you work a night shift, have infants or smaller children who struggle with nap time or have large windows that let in loads of unwanted heat and sunlight. During the winter, these curtains also help keep your energy bill down (and heat inside) as heat is often lost through windows. As for the summer when heat is blazing, these curtains can help keep heat out, reducing the need to crank up the AC.

Below, we rounded up some of the highest reviewed blackout and room-darkening curtains you can shop online. They come in a variety of colors, lengths and designs and are easy to install thanks to their built-in grommet-top curtain rod style. All you have to do is slide your curtain rod through the grommet holes at the top.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.