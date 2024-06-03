This Breville blender is definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum, but it's made to outperform and outlast, making the financial investment worth it. It's designed with nine one-touch programs and five speed settings to suit your every need, crush, chop, fold and more. This is essentially a blender and food processor in one, so you can enjoy the smoothest frozen drinks, soup, smoothies, sauces and salsas of your life. The Breville blender has a 50-ounce capacity, includes a lid and features an LCD display. Promising review
: "I'm in love! This blender is simply terrific. I have gone through plenty of blenders but end up with lumps no matter how long I've had it going. This one is worth the money. I make shakes every morning with frozen fruit blueberries, strawberrys, papayas, avocados, bananas not all at once but at least 2 or 3 as well as frozen kale. I always end up with either lumps of bananas or gritty kale. This blender makes everything extremely smooth. I usually add protein powder and other healthy stuff which will big down the blending then you have to add more liquid. I had the most smooth smoothie this morning for the first time. I truly recommend this blender. Don't pay attention to the popular brand name blenders like the O's and the N's they just don't do the job they're all show but no go. This one beats them by far. It's easy to clean also. It's not as noisy either. A great buy all around. Very glad I purchased this blender hope it last for many years to come." — Amazon customer
"I bought this after reading America’s Test Kitchen reviews, which said this blender was one of the best mid-priced brands. They were right! We’ve put it to the test with ice crushing, fibrous green smoothies, sauces, and purees. It’s sailed through everything with no trouble and produced great quality results.
The noise sounds like a blender. It’s not what I would call obnoxiously loud, and it isn’t quiet either. It does sound like there’s a blender running when it’s on in my kitchen. Don't put it in your toddler’s bedroom and plan to run it during nap time. Have some sense folks!
The self cleaning feature is AMAZING! This alone is worth buying it. Nothing is more gross than months of scummy blender build up that’s nearly impossible to clean out of the tiny nooks and crannies of the blades. The self cleaning feature totally eliminates that issue. The blender comes out squeaky clean after each self clean!
Overall, this small appliance was a great buy for the cost and quality I received. I’d definitely buy it again and recommend it to my family and friends." — C. Williams