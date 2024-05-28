Shoppinghomekitchen appliancesblenders

The Best Powerful Blenders That Aren't Vitamix, According To Reviewers

These reviewer-beloved blenders get the job done at a fraction of the price of a Vitamix.
Blenders from Ninja, KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach.
While some kitchen gadgets fall under the “want” and not necessarily the “need” category (I’m looking at you, air fryers), some are simply de rigueur for certain folks — like a good, solid, powerful blender. This multifunctional kitchen tool has been a staple on every wedding registry and post-graduate wish list since time immemorial thanks to its wondrous ability to make soups, sauces, smoothies and more at the click of a button.

Vitamix sets the gold standard for modern-day blenders in terms of power and versatility, but there’s no denying that the price point is cost-prohibitive for most of us. Depending on the model, Vitamix blenders can cost upwards of $500. And while it would be nice to have only top-of-the line kitchen tools across the board, some of us need to keep it real. Luckily, there are actually quite a few high-powered blenders with glowing reviews on Amazon that promise to get the job done just as beautifully as a Vitamix, but at a fraction of the price.

Below, we’ve rounded up highly-rated blenders from trusted brands like KitchenAid, Hamilton Beach, Ninja and more. They’re powerful, durable and perfect for your blending needs while also being more wallet-friendly. Pick one up for yourself and enjoy a summer of gazpacho and smoothies before it’s time to transition to blended soup season.

1
Amazon
A high-capacity option from Ninja with a neat safety feature
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If you're constantly feeding a crowd, you'll want to take advantage of this Ninja blender's 72-ounce capacity. It has powerful blades that can crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables quickly and easily, making it perfect for creating icy frozen adult beverages all season long. It's dishwasher-safe, easy to use and clean.

Promising review: "I have had other blenders that were three or more times more expensive, and they did not come close to comparing with the Ninja. The previous blender I owned and paid a lot of money for claimed to be able to crush ice and blend almost anything, but it still had to be constantly babied and shaken in order to do the job. If crushing ice or anything else, such as frozen fruit, I also had to watch it carefully or it would jump right off the counter! Then after two years it just burned out. I tried the Ninja and am completely satisfied. The triple blade design allows whatever you are blending to work downward through the carafe and thoroughly do the job, more quietly and efficiently. It is well balanced and does not move around on the countertop. I am also impressed by the ability to pour from it through a flap in the corner without removing the top, which is also a safety mechanism. There is no way the top can be removed with the blender on, and you don't need to remove it for the purpose of stirring the contents because of its ability to blend without doing so. It is easy to clean by just filling it partially with water and a few drops of dish detergent and turning it on for a few seconds. I would highly recommend this blender. I have no complaints about it at all." — Richardc
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
2
Amazon
A single-serving blender that's perfect for smoothies
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Smoothie lovers, this is the blender for you. It's ideal for small, individual batches, is easy to use and pulses out a perfect smoothie. It includes the base, extractor blade, two cups, a to-go lid, a lip ring and a recipe book.

Promising review: "I used to be a vitamix owner, however the design of that blender had left some things to be desired. I had one with a bigger bottom and it would never fully blend everything. I sold it on ebay, and I just wanted something small and simple. This blender offers plenty of power, has an auto turn off feature, and just does the job. Sure, you get smaller batches but I am ok with that. You also cannot get the milling blade for this unit as it is too powerful for it, just buy a cheap coffee grinder. I want to say that I am more satisfied with this machine than I was with my vitamix! The only downside is that it's a little bit noisy but I don't care." — Clay R. Smith
$99.95+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A blender with a glass pitcher and handy pour spout that reviewers say is a good value
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Get the smoothest smoothies of your life with this affordable, powerful and wildly popular blender from Hamilton Beach. It has a pour spout so you can transfer contents from the blender to a bowl or glass without spilling. It's also easy to clean, dishwasher-safe and can hold up to 40 ounces. It has 12 functions and five buttons on an easy-to-read panel that helps you blend, crush, puree, dice, chop and more. The pitcher is glass, making it a must if you're looking to avoid plastic.

Promising review: "This isn't a Vitamix by any stretch of the imagination. But it's I think it's a decent value for the price. Where else can you get a 40oz 5 speed blender with a glass pitcher for under $40 USD? I picked this blender for a couple of reasons.

1. The previous blender I had for over 15 years was a Hamilton Beach
2. The toaster I have is also a Hamilton Beach, which I’ve had for over 20 years.

Do I like it? I think so...

1. For a sub $50.00 blender I like it. It works well
2. I really like the (heavy) glass pitcher. This is the main reason why I purchased it.
3. I like the base (motor) it feels solid, and it works very well
4. It’s quieter than my old Hamilton Beach blender, which is my only point of reference. For me that’s good.
5. The button feel very similar to my old blender which lasted a long time, so that too is good.
6. I REALLY don’t like how hard the top is to remove
7. I don’t like the cheap feel of the plastic bits attached to the pitcher..." — My experiences

This review was trimmed for length; read the full, detailed version at Amazon.
$39.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A dependable and classic KitchenAid blender
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If the popular mixer is any indication, KitchenAid items are made to last, making this blender a great investment. It features a ribbed jar design, a unique asymmetrical blade and a powerful motor that can automatically sense when there is food in the blender and adjusts itself to the optimal speed. It has a self-clean function, making clean-up a breeze.

Promising review: "I've had this blender for over a year now, and it is my favorite blender by far. We have a Vitamix I've used at work for years, and this matches it in blending power and consistency for sure. It is easier to clean since the bottom of the blender is a bit wider, making it easier to scoop food out of it. It has a self-clean mode that works well. It is loud for sure, but so are most of the blenders I've used. I've used this blender 2-3 times a week for a year and it is simple and easy. As far as the folks complaining about the controls, I just don't get it. If you want to blend like on a vitamix, you select your blend speed on the 0-5 range and blend. If you want to make a smoothie, you select smoothie and push the start button. It has a built in timer and stops when it's done. Want to crush ice? Select ice crush. That's seriously all you have to do. It doesn't get much easier than this folks. I guess people either refuse to read a quick guide or won't do anything their smartphone doesn't control for them. I definitely recommend this blender for anyone looking to spend less than Blendtec or Vitamix but able to spend enough for a premium blender. I am not paid by kitchenaid and bought this myself." — Krisk
$269.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A versatile smoothie maker beloved by food editors
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life, swears by this Ninja Foodi blender. "I’m always skeptical of anything with the word 'foodie' in the name, but a couple years ago I tried out the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor. I expected very little, but from the moment I gripped the suction cups of the machine’s tiny base to my countertop and turned it on, I could feel the blender’s sheer force as it sent vibrations through my entire kitchen," she said. "Air shot out of the bottom, sending random garlic peels flying across the countertop. And when the smoothie was finished, my protein powder was whipped into a delightful cloud and the seeds from the raspberries were so highly pulverized, they were nearly undetectable. I was sold. This particular model takes up just a few inches on your countertop, and it comes with a host of attachments and whirligigs that can make not only smoothies, but frozen smoothie bowls, pestos and nut butters, just to name a few examples. And frankly, I’ve been preferring the Ninja over my Vitamix for all these uses. I love it so much, I bought a second one to keep at my mom’s house for when I’m visiting."
$89.95 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
6
Amazon
An astonishingly powerful commercial blender
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Pulverize everything from ice, fruits and veggies to make soups, salsas and smoothies with ease thanks to this commercial-grade blender. It can crush, blend, chop, grind, heat, process, puree and liquify — no easy feat! It's great for large portions making it ideal for parties and large families. It's easy to use, clean and devastatingly powerful.

Promising review: "I’ve used this blender frequently over the past years. It makes perfectly blended smoothies, even blends tiny seeds from things like blackberries (if blended long enough). I considered more expensive blenders like vitamix but really don’t see a need with this one. I had some issues with the blender base and the container, the company replaced both without any hesitation, incredible customer service!" — Jesse
$168.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
The small but mighty Magic Bullet blender for all your smoothie needs
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Similarly to the Nutribullet, this single-serving blender is great for smoothies and other small-batch foods. It's also great for small kitchens and even dorm rooms thanks to its petite silhouette. Don't underestimate this small but mighty blender. It expertly blends drinks, snacks, sauces and dips thanks to its powerful base and blades. It comes with a motor base, a cross-blade, two cups, a party mug, two lip rings, two resealable lids, one to-go lid and a recipe guide.

Promising review: "I got this because I was so tired of always having to drag out the big huge blender just to make me a protein shake in the mornings. This thing is great. I put whole ice cubes from my freezer in it and it has no problem chewing them up. I really like that it came with the cup with the handle; and you can make your shake directly in that one container. The only thing I do not like (which lets face it its a blender) is that it is still pretty loud. It doesn't wake up my whole house in the morning, just half!" — Amazon customer
$38.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A self-cleaning blender that's designed to keep food flowing and blending smoothly
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This dishwasher-safe blender uses a powerful four-tip stainless steel blade that works with the shape of the glass jar to keep food flowing and blending with ease. It has four speed functions, a pour spout, and a classic design paired with powerful advanced performance. It's sturdy and easy to use, making it an easy choice for anyone looking for an under-$50 option.

Promising review: "I had a Black and Decker Blender from about 15 years ago and it still worked until a month ago. I was totally unsure if I should try the same brand and if it would be as good. Well, I was pleasantly surprised. It's sturdy and solid just like my old one. It's very easy to use and it has a self cleaning button like my old one. I mostly use it for smoothies and it does a wonderful job. I wouldn't hesitate if you need a blender to get this one. It crushes the ice with no problems and my smoothie is ready in a minute. The top may be a little hard to get off but it's really not a big deal. I use the self clean button when I'm done, and then I just rinse it out. It has two openings on the top so you can add small pieces of fruit or whatever you choose while it's blending. I usually just put it all in at once but it's a nice option.. I highly recommend!" — Beachnut
$49.99 at Amazon
