Amazon Blenders from Ninja, KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach.

While some kitchen gadgets fall under the “want” and not necessarily the “need” category (I’m looking at you, air fryers), some are simply de rigueur for certain folks — like a good, solid, powerful blender. This multifunctional kitchen tool has been a staple on every wedding registry and post-graduate wish list since time immemorial thanks to its wondrous ability to make soups, sauces, smoothies and more at the click of a button.

Vitamix sets the gold standard for modern-day blenders in terms of power and versatility, but there’s no denying that the price point is cost-prohibitive for most of us. Depending on the model, Vitamix blenders can cost upwards of $500. And while it would be nice to have only top-of-the line kitchen tools across the board, some of us need to keep it real. Luckily, there are actually quite a few high-powered blenders with glowing reviews on Amazon that promise to get the job done just as beautifully as a Vitamix, but at a fraction of the price.

Below, we’ve rounded up highly-rated blenders from trusted brands like KitchenAid, Hamilton Beach, Ninja and more. They’re powerful, durable and perfect for your blending needs while also being more wallet-friendly. Pick one up for yourself and enjoy a summer of gazpacho and smoothies before it’s time to transition to blended soup season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.