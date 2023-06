A high-capacity option from Ninja with a neat safety feature

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 starsIf you're constantly feeding a crowd, you'll want to take advantage of this Ninja blender's 72-ounce capacity. It has powerful blades that can crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables quickly and easily, making it perfect for creating icy frozen adult beverages all season long. It's dishwasher-safe, easy to use and clean."I have had other blenders that were three or more times more expensive, and they did not come close to comparing with the Ninja. The previous blender I owned and paid a lot of money for claimed to be able to crush ice and blend almost anything, but it still had to be constantly babied and shaken in order to do the job. If crushing ice or anything else, such as frozen fruit, I also had to watch it carefully or it would jump right off the counter! Then after two years it just burned out. I tried the Ninja and am completely satisfied. The triple blade design allows whatever you are blending to work downward through the carafe and thoroughly do the job, more quietly and efficiently. It is well balanced and does not move around on the countertop. I am also impressed by the ability to pour from it through a flap in the corner without removing the top, which is also a safety mechanism. There is no way the top can be removed with the blender on, and you don't need to remove it for the purpose of stirring the contents because of its ability to blend without doing so. It is easy to clean by just filling it partially with water and a few drops of dish detergent and turning it on for a few seconds. I would highly recommend this blender. I have no complaints about it at all." — Richardc