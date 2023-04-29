Shoppingwalmartkitchensmoothies

9 Highly-Rated Blenders From Walmart That Are (Mostly) Under $100

Be prepared to become a smoothie person.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Nutribullet personal blender, refurbished Vitamix 3500 blender, and Mainstays six-speed blender

Every once in a while, a new cooking tool will come along and claim valuable real estate on the kitchen counter.

But how many people do you know who are actually using a juicer or panini press on a regular basis? As overrated as some equipment is, there’s also the ones that have withstood the test of time — and blenders definitely fall into that camp.

Yes, blenders can absolutely be used to make smoothies (saving you $10 a trip to the smoothie shop), but there’s way more you can do with them. You can use a blender to make pesto, hummus, soups, and even your own homemade nut milk. Or hey, you can just use it for margaritas and call it a day — that works too.

Rounded up here are 9 blenders to consider, all available at Walmart — and, with two exceptions, they’re all less than $100. Whether you want all the bells and whistles or one that’s small and simple, there’s one out there for you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Nutribullet personal blender
If all you want to use your blender for is making a simple smoothie every morning, you certainly don’t need to spend $200. A little personal blender, like this one, is all you need. It hardly takes up any space and blends simple ingredients down in just 60 seconds.
$58 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Mainstays 6-speed blender
When something is going to be sitting out on your kitchen counter all the time, looks matter. There aren’t many blenders cuter than this one and it’s only $17. It isn’t the best bet for heavy duty blending, but if you’re just using something to make smoothies, sauces and other simple things for yourself, it’s all you need.
$16.88 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Ninja 72 oz. blender
Ninja is another trusted blender brand that has developed a cult following. This one is big enough to be used when cooking for the whole family. The blades are powerful too; they can even crush ice.
$89 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Hamilton Beach 48 oz. blender
This blender’s blades were especially crafted to pull ingredients down so they actually get broken down, resulting in a smoother finish. The narrow spout also comes in handy, making pouring easier.
$32.88 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Kognita blender food processor combo
Again, kitchen counter real estate is precious, so if a blender and food processor are both on your wish list, it’s worth it to consider a hybrid like this one. Simply switch out the attachment depending on what you’re making.
$114.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Homgeek 800-watt blender
Customers who left reviews like that this blender is fast, powerful and easy to clean. The rose gold color looks more luxe than standard black or red too. Right now this blender is on sale, so it’s the perfect time to get it.
$55.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Aietto 1500 watts blender
With eight-point blades and a powerful motor, there isn’t much this blender can’t handle. There’s also seven different speeds, so it can go as hard or gentle as you need.
$89.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Black + Decker four-speed blender
Black + Decker has earned its rep as a trusted appliance brand and this blender is simply another reason why. Customers who left reviews confirm that it really can crush ice, just like the description promises, and they appreciate the small, thoughtful details too, like the cord keeper base.
$52.39 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Refurbished Vitamix 5300 blender
There’s a reason why people are so obsessed with Vitamix; it goes beyond the average blender, processing hard-to-break down foods in mere seconds. This refurbished is a steal at $296.
$259.95 at Walmart
