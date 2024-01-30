Shoppingscreen timeglassesblue light

We Combed Amazon For The Best Blue Light–Blocking Glasses, According To Users

These glasses can help fight eye fatigue, restlessness and headaches, all without breaking the bank.
Blue light glasses can help block blue light from screens that can disrupt sleep.
Have you ever felt totally wired yet completely exhausted after a long day of looking at various screens? It may be blue light at work.

Blue light is a type of light emitted specifically by screens on tech devices including computers, phones, TVs and more. It can have quite an effect on our bodies; blue light can strain eyes, trigger headaches and throw off our circadian rhythm by telling our brains to stay wide awake even when it’s time to sleep. When you think about how much time so many of us spend looking at screens, from working on computers to texting and scrolling on phones to unwinding with TV and movies, that’s a heck of a lot of blue light.

One way to fight this phenomenon is blue light glasses, which handily put a barrier between your eyes and the rays (because unfortunately, even if you already wear prescription or reading glasses, regular lenses aren’t doing the work of blocking blue light). Plus, you’ll be surprised at just how chic blue light glasses can be.

Check out this roundup of some of the best-reviewed blue light glasses we’ve sourced from Amazon, all at prices that won’t break the bank.

1
Amazon
An affordable pair beloved by my colleagues
Multiple HuffPost editors recommend this pair — and given we all stare at screens all day, that's a solid endorsement.

"These blue light glasses have saved my poor, tired eyeballs from the hours of screen time I force them to endure. I use them for work a lot, but my real secret is using them in the evenings," Lindsay Holmes, senior HuffPost Life editor, told me. " Sometimes it's simply unrealistic to unplug from my phone or TV before I go to sleep (Bravo and TikTok are my self-care, OK?). These help ease my mind — and my eyeballs — when my digital habits take precedence over a healthy bedtime routine."

Reviewers say these do all the hard work necessary for excellent blue light glasses — effectively reducing eye fatigue and minimizing headaches — while looking downright fashionable thanks to their classic slightly oversized “Madison Ave” look. Plus, these don’t just block blue light, they’re also designed to block UV rays with UV 400 protection. The brand's tortoiseshell style is darling, but they have a bunch of cool other frames too, including a red tortoiseshell design, a chic modern ink blue one and, of course, a classic all-black.

Promising review: "I get SO many compliments on these glasses. They work excellent for blue light blocking. I sit at a computer for a lot of the day, and they help prevent my eye-strain headaches. These are oversized, and SO cute. I get people drilling me asking me where I got them. They look great on lots of face shapes. Get ‘em, they’re a statement. Be dramatic. Love your life." — Hannah Elizabeth Porter
$15.98+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A lightweight pair that blocks blue light and UV rays
This super-light pair also has anti-reflective coating to minimize glare and reflections, so you can enjoy their blue-light blocking benefits without impacting your ability to read or watch screens. (Some styles are designed with an amber or yellow tint.) Even better? They also block 100% of UV rays.

Promising review: "I stare at a computer screen literally all day. I work for a computer company fixing all types of electronics and I get headaches regularly, along with sore eyes. There are some days where I would need to close my eyes for a few minutes just because they hurt so bad. A few people told me that I should try blue light glasses and I, like anyone, go by other reviews on products. These seemed to get the best reviews so I thought I would go ahead and give them a try, and since I purchased them (two weeks ago), I will say I haven't gotten a SINGLE headache. My eyes don't feel tired at the end of the day either. So I am please to say that if you're on the fence: BUY THESE. I also got a bunch of compliments just wearing them, so that was nice to hear! I don't have prescription glasses or any sight issues, so these are my first ever pair of glasses- and I love them. I bought them in black first- but ordered some in more colors!" — Summit
$13.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A stylish two-pack at a steal of a price
This highly rated pair, which boasts over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, blocks blue light without distorting true color. Plus, at under $15 for two pairs (so you can keep one at work and one at home, or have an extra for yourself or loved one), there’s just no topping this value.

Promising review: "I had LASIK and my eyes were super dry. I stare at a computer screen all day and that just made things worse. I went with these glasses because they came in a 3 pack so I could have one at my home office, work office, and bedside table. It was a great value. When I can tell my eyes are getting dried out and irritated, I put these on and I notice a difference within minutes. They definitely block that harsh blue light and help my eyes not feel so gritty and dry. They're comfortable to wear and have held up well so far. They're also pretty cute on, which is a plus! I would definitely recommend if you're looking for a value on blue light glasses." — Kerrie
$9.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A bestselling two-pack with a truly astounding number of 5-star ratings
This option has an unbelievable 72,000 5-star ratings from reviewers on Amazon. With UV 400 protection to block blue light and the sun’s rays, these bestsellers promise to be effective, lightweight and comfy — plus surprisingly attractive. In fact, one reviewer reported that her kids keep rudely taking hers for themselves.

Promising review: "Definitely a great buy and you get two 🙌🏽 So, I was able to have a pair and give one to my son. I have a hard time even wearing glasses with having chronic migraines as most trigger a headache for me when wearing because of the sides at times touching my temples… But these are very easy to adjust and aren’t tight at all. I love them because it’s very helpful when looking at my phone, screens on computer/laptop, TV etc. Also, very fashionable and we love them. So much so my darn kids keep taking mine.. smh" — Amanda Sokimi
$16.98 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An extra-comfy pair that reviewers swear by
This popular pair is precisely designed to block 90% of blue light to help you sleep better and feel better after a long day of screens. The frames are made out of lightweight polycarbonate so they’ll feel comfy while doing their job. Reviewers called them “absolutely 10/10” and “amazing.”

Promising review: "I am almost too embarrassed to say this but I am 64 yrs old now and been in the Info Tech business for 40 years looking at computer monitors. Got some cataracts now too that I have to get taken care of soon (25% eyesight loss due to clouding of my natural lenses in my eyes probably due to UV exposure). Anyway.... by the end of the day my eyes are dead tired. I can't even answer a text message on my phone... to hard to look at! My daughter got me a pair of these glasses after researching them out very well. They come with a blue-light sensitive card and light source so you can see objectively they do what they are designed for! I think this is important.... without that there is no real way of telling... you stull see blue light... I don't really notice any difference looking through the glasses. The objective test in the box sells it!! Anyway... immediately I notice a HUGE difference.... my eyes are not even tired at the end of the day. I also am not using my 1.5x reading glasses anymore -- can see without them. This is amazing... .and I suffered for 40 years!!! Now that is ridiculous!! Sharing because there may be other nut cases out there that are also suffering blue-light stress on their eyes and not realizing there is such an easy fix! Get these glasses.... if you have a kid that plays Xbox or other gaming for long periods it is a great gift idea for them too." — Jay D. Anderson
$25.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A “fantastic” cat-eye option that’s sure to garner compliments
Called “fantastic” by reviewers, these blue light glasses are downright stylish because of their chic cat-eye. They look so good that the compliments may just pour in. “One of my former... coworkers said this pair earned her 30 compliments in a single week,” said Emily Ruane, HuffPost Shopping's managing editor. The frame’s nose guard is also adjustable so it’ll fit both large and smaller features.

Promising review: "Because of COVID my job transition to working from home and its been about a year. During this WFM time I had double jaw surgery. Ouch! Let me tell you! When I started working again my old blue light glasses were just not working. They were to heavy and made my face hut, so I stopped using the. Big mistake! With the added screen time my eyes became extremely fatigued and I needed to find something more functional that fit well, light weight and have style. The SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light glasses offered all that I wanted and the price point is very reasonable. They look and feel fantastic! They are so light weight that I forget I have them on and they look amazing especially with my round face. Highly recommend these glasses." — Dezi
$16.99 at Amazon

