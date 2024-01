An extra-comfy pair that reviewers swear by

This popular pair is precisely designed to block 90% of blue light to help you sleep better and feel better after a long day of screens. The frames are made out of lightweight polycarbonate so they’ll feel comfy while doing their job. Reviewers called them “ absolutely 10/10 ” and “ amazing .”"I am almost too embarrassed to say this but I am 64 yrs old now and been in the Info Tech business for 40 years looking at computer monitors. Got some cataracts now too that I have to get taken care of soon (25% eyesight loss due to clouding of my natural lenses in my eyes probably due to UV exposure). Anyway.... by the end of the day my eyes are dead tired. I can't even answer a text message on my phone... to hard to look at! My daughter got me a pair of these glasses after researching them out very well. They come with a blue-light sensitive card and light source so you can see objectively they do what they are designed for! I think this is important.... without that there is no real way of telling... you stull see blue light... I don't really notice any difference looking through the glasses. The objective test in the box sells it!! Anyway... immediately I notice a HUGE difference.... my eyes are not even tired at the end of the day. I also am not using my 1.5x reading glasses anymore -- can see without them. This is amazing... .and I suffered for 40 years!!! Now that is ridiculous!! Sharing because there may be other nut cases out there that are also suffering blue-light stress on their eyes and not realizing there is such an easy fix! Get these glasses.... if you have a kid that plays Xbox or other gaming for long periods it is a great gift idea for them too." — Jay D. Anderson