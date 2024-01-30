Amazon Blue light glasses can help block blue light from screens that can disrupt sleep.

Have you ever felt totally wired yet completely exhausted after a long day of looking at various screens? It may be blue light at work.

Blue light is a type of light emitted specifically by screens on tech devices including computers, phones, TVs and more. It can have quite an effect on our bodies; blue light can strain eyes, trigger headaches and throw off our circadian rhythm by telling our brains to stay wide awake even when it’s time to sleep. When you think about how much time so many of us spend looking at screens, from working on computers to texting and scrolling on phones to unwinding with TV and movies, that’s a heck of a lot of blue light.

One way to fight this phenomenon is blue light glasses, which handily put a barrier between your eyes and the rays (because unfortunately, even if you already wear prescription or reading glasses, regular lenses aren’t doing the work of blocking blue light). Plus, you’ll be surprised at just how chic blue light glasses can be.

Check out this roundup of some of the best-reviewed blue light glasses we’ve sourced from Amazon, all at prices that won’t break the bank.

