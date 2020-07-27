The Best Blue Light-Blocking Glasses For Kids 2020

Is all that screen time affecting your child's sleep? Kids computer glasses might help.

Additional screen time because of remote learning might be affecting your child. To help, we've found some of he best blue light-blocking glasses for kids.
Has your child’s screen time soared since the since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic? Between online classes, family Zoom hangouts and letting your kiddo binge “Frozen 2” on Disney+ so you can actually get some work done, you’re certainly not alone in turning to the internet these days.

If you’re worried about what all of that time in front of a tablet or computer could be doing to your kid’s eyes, you probably shouldn’t stress too much. In fact, there’s no scientific evidence that blue light from those screens causes lasting or significant damage — but it could affect other aspects of their well-being.

Blue light has been shown to disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, or the wake-sleep cycle, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. That means when your kid stays up late finishing homework — or watches a movie or plays a video game before bedtime ― it could potentially mess with their sleep cycle and cause minor problems like headaches and dry eyes.

An easy prevention? Doctors recommend frequent breaks from screens to rest the eyes, as well as sitting farther from the screen and using eye drops, if needed. Ditching contacts for glasses might also save some eye strain. If you’re looking to make the change from contacts to glasses, there are plenty of places to buy glasses online for cheap, like EyeBuyDirect and GlassesUSA.

But if you just want an extra bit of protection to save you kid’s eyes from all that screen time, blue light-blocking glasses might be a good alternative, too. They work by filtering out the blue light from screens before it reaches your eyes.

There are a lot of blue light glasses out there for all ages and styles from sites like EyeBuyDirect, GlassesShop and even Amazon. In fact, many of these kids blue light glasses are regular glasses frames that you can order with or without a prescription — just be sure to request blue light-blocking lenses for them when you purchase.

If you’re worried about extra screen time, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular and stylish blue light glasses for kids below.

Take a look:

1
Glasses Shop
These kids blue light-blocking glasses come in three colors. Find them for $13 at Glasses Shop.
2
Eyebuydirect
These blue light-blocking glasses for kids come in three colors. Find them for $32 at EyeBuyDirect.
3
Glasses USA
These little kids blue light-blocking glasses come in three colors and include a wrap-around strap so they stay put. Find them for $54 at Glasses USA.
4
Glasses USA
These two-tone light-blocking glasses for kids come in three colors. Find them for $68 at Glasses USA.
5
Glasses USA
You can find these rounded kids blue light-blocking glasses in seven colors. Find them for $46 at Glasses USA.
6
Amazon
These acrylic kids blue light glasses are available in two colors. Find them for $15 on Amazon.
7
Amazon
These two-tone kids blue light glasses are available in an overwhelming 22 colors. Find them for $15 on Amazon.
8
EyeBuyDirect
These stylish kids computer glasses come in four colors. Find them for $32 at EyeBuyDirect.
9
Glasses Shop
These colorful blue light-blocking glasses for kids come in four colors. Find them for $25 at Glasses Shop.
10
Amazon
These kids computer glasses are available in five colors. Find them for $14 on Amazon.
11
Glasses Shop
These kids wire-rimmed computer glasses come in three colors. Find them for $20 at Glasses Shop.
12
Glasses Shop
These classic black-framed blue light-blocking glasses for kids come in three colors. Find them for $13 at Glasses Shop.
13
EyeBuyDirect
These kids clear acrylic blue light-blocking glasses come in four colors. Find them for $39 at EyeBuyDirect.
14
Amazon
These blue light-blocking glasses for kids on Amazon are available in 16 colors. Find them for $17 on Amazon.
15
EyeBuyDirect
These clear acrylic kids computer glasses come in four colors. Find them for $32 at EyeBuyDirect.
16
Amazon
These kids computer glasses from Amazon are available in two colors. Find them for $15 on Amazon.
17
Glasses Shop
These kids blue light-blocking glasses come in three colors. Find them for $20 at Glasses Shop.
18
Glasses USA
These color computer glasses for kids come in four colors. Find them for $56 at Glasses USA.
19
Glasses USA
These wire-rimmed kids blue light-blocking glasses come in four colors. Find them for $48 at Glasses USA.
20
EyeBuyDirect
Find these midcentury-inspired kids computer glasses for $9 at EyeBuyDirect.
