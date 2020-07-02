HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon This might be the best Bluetooth speaker on Amazon for under $30. Here's our review.

As we settle in for a season of socially distant picnics and other CDC-approved outdoor activities, you might be wondering — what will be the song of summer for 2020?

While Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” was the siren song of 2019, summer 2020 is shaping up to be a fusion of Lana Del Rey’s “Sad Girl” and “Doin’ Time” more than anything else.

Whatever song is getting you through all of this, we can’t deny that music plays an extremely important role in our lives — especially right now. From Charli XCX’s “How I’m Feeling Now” to Bad Bunny’s “LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR” (both released while in quarantine), music is a reflection of the times we are living in — and can bring back powerful memories of specific moments in our lives.

While it might seem weird to have a “Summer 2020” playlist, chances are you already have some sort of soundtrack to get you through these unprecedented times.

And, behind every epic playlist is a good speaker to back it up.

The quality is beyond comparison when it comes to fancy JBL or Bose speakers, but they can set you back $100 or more. That’s why we found a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skip a beat.

This OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth portable speaker has joined the small-but-mighty crowd of Amazon products with more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

And — sound-on — it retails for just $26.

I discovered this pocket-sized, portable Bluetooth speaker when I was in need of speaker for a beach trip. It was the first item Amazon recommended, and had the trusty “Amazon’s Choice” sticker.

Mostly, it caught my attention because it had twice as many reviews as the JBL speaker below it.

For $26 I figured it was worth trying out for my trip. For those of you who can’t help but skip to the next song halfway through, I was impressed by it.

The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth portable speaker packs high-quality audio and crystal-clear sound into a small package. The triangular design supposedly expands and enhances the sound quality of the music and vocals. I’m no audio engineer, but what I can tell you is that this tiny speaker bumped through Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” like a champ.

What really impressed me was the speaker’s 14-hour playtime. I had music playing the entire weekend and never had to worry about it dying on us mid-dance party.

Unlike some Bluetooth speakers I’ve used in the past, I also found this one extremely easy to connect and disconnect from, which made switching between different phones a breeze. We could all play DJ and give our less-impressive smartphone batteries a break.

The party doesn’t have to stop if it starts raining. This speaker is also splash-proof, so it’s perfect for use at the beach and by the pool.

I’d recommend this small-but-might gadget for anyone looking for a lightweight, portable and affordable Bluetooth speaker but who doesn’t want to stress over a little water or a bad battery.

Prepare your playlist, connect to this speaker, and forget about the world and lose yourself to your sounds of this summer.