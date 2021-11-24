Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Uncommon Goods Have a not-so-quiet night in with a luxury edition Clue board, a swiveling snack centerpiece and a more sophisticated version of Charades with this ultimate guide for game night.

As of late, holidays seem to be spent a little closer to home, and if I’m being completely honest, that’s just as well because it gives me an excuse to indulge in my not-so quiet joy: game nights.

I don’t know what game nights look like for you and your friends and family, but for me, I love getting to sit around in comfy clothes, stuff my face with cheese-laced dips and feel that competitive rush as I flex my strategy at a game of Clue.

Advertisement

If this isn’t something familiar to you, introducing game nights as a new tradition with your friends and family can be a great way to stave of boredom or quell those feelings of missing out when on a Friday night you want to do something, but not necessarily go out.

Below, find crowd favorite games, accessible snack trays and other items to help you seamlessly entertain and make your next game-night-in a complete hit.