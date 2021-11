A cult favorite game that's the right amount of inappropriate

If you haven't yet experienced the crass and slightly crude humor of Cards Against Humanity, I can say with 100% certainty that you're missing out. Each round, one player asks a question from a black card while the other players lay down a white card with the funniest response that the person asking will be most likely choose. If you're already a CAH aficionado, grab one of their many expansion packs from their Nasty Bundle Absurd Box and the Everything Box that features a heavy dose of current affairs and commentary on "opiate-peddling mega-corporations."