A few years ago I was mindlessly walking through a health food store, simply enjoying the air conditioning and mid-90s playlist, when a $10 bottle of jojoba oil caught my eye. Not thinking much, I purchased it and started using it on my face and body after showering.
Within the week, my skin looked noticeably happier. It was moisturized and dewy, not dull and dry, and felt really soft to the touch. (Paige Yang, a licensed acupuncturist with a doctoral degree in acupuncture and Chinese medicine, said jojoba oil is the most similar to the oils our bodies naturally produce, making it compatible with most skin types and able to work gently with your body to keep your skin hydrated.) I was so excited about my grocery store find that I started researching other body oils.
Like most things in skin care, there are a million types of body oil and they range in price and general purpose. While some (like jojoba) can be used on hair and nails in addition to your face and body, others are intended only for your skin. And unlike traditional lotions or moisturizers, which often contain other additives, body oils are concentrated. (It also just feels very luxe to slather yourself with oil as part of your skin care routine.)
If you’re looking for a one-step, fuss-free, minimalist-friendly addition to your skin care routine, it may be time to convert to body oil. Whether you’re a jojoba purist like me or if you’re looking for something with scents, shimmer or even SPF, we’ve rounded up the highest-reviewed body oils to keep your skin moisturized.
Cliganic organic jojoba oil
As Yang said, jojoba oil mimics your body's natural oil, making it ideal for skin care beginners or people who aren't super into having a million products. It's a natural oil, with no chemicals, and is gentle enough to use all over. Promising review:
“I have ordered these about 4-5 times already and probably should just get a LARGE bottle. This oil is so good for skin both as a moisturizer and to mix with Essential oils for skin problems. I also use it as a face oil and lipgloss!! It works AMAZING to soften hair too!!! I just got a new bottle and decided to use a bit more on my kid’s scalp than I’ve used in the past. It detangled their hair right away and made parting the scalp real easy. This has been the first in a long time I’ve had easy scalp parting. When I realized it made parting the first child’s hair easy, I decided to test it in other parting areas on both girls’ hair to see if it really did work. IT DID! I think I’m going to add a spray bottle cover to use as a moisturizer on our hair. Seriously, I’m thinking of another bottle just for hair because I want to have enough for hair and skin." — Anthony Turner
Moroccan Oil pure Argan oil
A truly universal salve, Moroccan Oil's pure Argan oil can be used to moisturize your face, skin, hair and nails. It contains high levels of Vitamin E, fatty acids and antioxidants to make for a moisturizing but non-greasy all-over oil. Promising review
: "I have occasionally used another brand of argan oil which seemed ok for me. I purchased Moroccan argan oil and have seen a major difference with this brand. There is no comparison! I have incorporated this oil as part of my nightly skincare regimen. I wake up and my skin is smoother, more radiant and very soft. To be honest, I am blessed with goodRead more about review stating Magic in a Bottle! genes to start and have no wrinkles at 62, just very very tiny crow's feet. Good skincare was always a priority. This product is a must and I will continue to purchase! Even my tiny crow's feet have diminished! I also use a pea-sized amount throughout my hair after styling. It tames flyaway, delivers extra shine and my hair is silky smooth." — Donna
Everyday Oil
As the name states, this universal versatile oil can be used all over your body, every single day. It is made from a mix of organic coconut, olive, argan, jojoba and castor oils that absorb easily into your skin, making you look dewy and fresh. Promising review:
"My absolute favorite oil. I have super sensitive skin and anything that has ingredients that are not “pure” or things that I’m unsure what they even are gives me a rash or irritation. This oil does none of that and the scent is fantastic. I want to put it on like five times a day. And the price is unbeatable for such high quality ingredients. I recommend this to everyone I know." — Claudia Hiebert
Athr Beauty Desert illuminating face and body oil
Shimmer and shine with the Athr Beauty Desert illuminating face and body oils. Made from meadowfoam seed oil and conflict-free diamond powder, you can choose from gold (Desert Sun) or silver/rose (Desert Moon), adding a boost of shine that will work for all skin types. Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim - the desert moon pinkish hue just spoke to me. I can't say enough good things about this oil. Packed with shimmery goodness!!! SHAKE THOROUGHLY BEFORE USING! I only use a few drops at a time but can be added to anything. Moisturizer? Check. Foundation? Yes! Body lotion? Absolutely!! Just love the results. The oil is thick but mixed with another product really spreads effortlessly and the effect is subtle and gorgeous. I am totally in love. Seems like it will last forever." — MichelleMath
Osea undaria algae body oil
With touches of lime and grapefruit, the Osea undaria algae body oil is like summer in a jar, keeping your skin bright and firm all year long. This oil is infused with undaria seaweed, so it's rich and nourishing while helping skin stay soft.Promising review:
"I’m so glad I’ve tried this. I purposely did not moisturize for a week just to try this out. I used it after shower, which I normally dry skin. It instantly revitalizes my skin. Doesn’t feel oily. Absolutely in love and will not need to look no further. The smell is so subtle but sooooo good." — oooweeeitskim
Ellis Brooklyn Myth scented body oil
If you already love Ellis Brooklyn's Myth perfume, you'll drool over this super-hydrating scented body oil. With squalane, rosehip oil and pumpkin seed oil, it's a glowing and nourishing formula with warm and spicy notes of white musk, cassis, jasmine and white cedarwood. Promising review:
"This was an impulse online purchase, and I'm so glad I bought it. This smells heavenly, I can't stop smelling my skin. It smells clean, and the oil is lightweight and absorbs quickly." — imavancitygirl
Cay Skin Isle body oil with SPF 30
Finally, a body oil that moonlights as sunscreen. This nutrient-dense body oil with sea moss and squalane also comes with an SPF of 30. Help your skin stay even and glowy as you protect yourself from the sun. Promising review:
"Dark skinned and love it! It gives my skin a healthy glow, without looking glittery. I purchased this product after doing research on body oils with SPF. I’m glad I purchased and will purchase it again." — StefMuk
L'Occitane almond supple skin oil
Keep your skin nourished and supple with this dreamy formula from L'Occitane. It's made primarily from almond oil and camelina oil, infusing your skin with omega 6 and omega 3. The oil has a sweet almond scent and promises to melt into your skin. Promising review:
"Total game changer. LOVE this entire line of products! The smell is out of this world and it makes my skin so soft and hydrated. Using in the summer helps me to not burn in the sun and peel instead I tan right away. Hands down the best!" — lauranav812
Maude body and bath oil
Elevate your bath or give your body some extra hydration with this gentle, fragrance-free formula from Maude. It contains a mix of jojoba, coconut, argan and castor oils, giving your skin a boost of vitamins B and E and omegas 6 and 9. Promising review:
"I love this body oil I love to put it on every day all over my body it doesn't leave any stickiness behind or oily residue it leaves my skin super soft and hydrated throughout the day I love to put it on my tattoos and let make some look fresh and the price point is great a little bit goes a long way I love the fact that it's unscented and a clean product all natural I highly recommend it I will only be using the body oil from now on" — lovelydre
Herbivore Botanicals jasmine glowing body oil
Treat your body to some floral shine with the Herbivore Botanicals jasmine glowing body oil. Made from camellia flower oil, grapeseed oil, beta carotene and jasmine sambac oil, it promotes moisture and elasticity and keeps you fresh and dewey. Promising review:
"Simply the best body oil ever! This oil is fast absorbing and the smell is divine! I have purchased this numerous times and it will continue to be a staple in my moisturizing routine." — Crystal
La Mer The Renewal body oil balm
Silky and soothing, the La Mer Renewal body oil is a luxury product you'll be happy you splurged for. It helps combat dryness, redness and dullness, giving your skin a radiant sheen with La Mer's iconic scent. Promising review:
"Love this product! Keeps my KP on my body away; hydrates the driest legs, feet and back; smells wonderful and makes your skin feel like silk. Apply to damp skin after bath or shower and for even more hydration, apply a body cream or lotion over it. I don't need to use this daily; it's a once a week treat now that I know to put bodycream over it (sort of a hydrating mask for entire body). Bravo La Mer!!" — momode