Reviewers Swear By These Comfy, Flattering Bodysuits (And None Of Them Are Skims)

You'll actually want to wear these smoothing garments under clothes or on their own.
Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A OQQ ribbed suit tank, A square-neck shaping bodysuit and a V-neck bodysuit from Free People.
Amazon, Shapellx, Free People
Somehow, overnight, bodysuits became a wardrobe essential for a variety of reasons. They can act as a compressive undergarment that makes everything look smooth and seamless under your closest-fitting clothing. Or, you pair one with your favorite jeans and have an effortlessly cool outfit that’s also comfortable.

It’s true that Kim Kardashian’s intimates and loungewear brand Skims has dominated the bodysuit market and their designs are beloved by many, including our very own editors. But just in case you’re not a fan of the Skims price point or maybe the material isn’t supportive enough for your needs, we were curious about other bodysuit brand options out there that passed muster with our editors and reviewers alike.

Stay tuned for the upcoming list of incredibly flattering suits that might not bear the Skims name but look and feel incredible, according to reviews. You’ll find everything from a TikTok-viral ribbed suit tank made from a compressive fabric to my personal favorite V-neck bodysuit that makes me feel like a million bucks.

1
Amazon
A very popular square-neck suit
This trendy basic features a flattering square neckline, long and slender sleeve lines and a backside that reviewers say doesn't ride up while also offering a versatile snap closure. Rated 4.3 out 5 stars on Amazon, this suit comes in tons of colors including neutrals and brights and is available in sizes XS-XXL.

Promising Amazon review: "I love this bodysuit so much. I have tried so many and found them to be so uncomfortable, mostly because they give such bad wedgies. This material is nice and thin so it doesn’t get too bulky and it’s super silky and smooth. There have been no wedgies even after wearing them for awhile. It’s not super tight but at the same time it’s very flattering.
The shape is great because you can bear it with sweatpants for something casual, or pair it with a nicer pair of pants or jeans as well." Amanda Gross
$24.98+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A well-rated sculpting bodysuit
Available in both a thong and biker short option, this bodysuit by Shaperx claims to offer seamless compression around the stomach and upper back while lifting and supporting the chest. It has adjustable straps and is made from a breathable and lightweight fabric that comes in nine colors and sizes XXS-5XL.

Promising Amazon review: "Best body suit/ Shapewear I’ve ever bought. I had a specific button up silk top I was dying to wear and it would gape between the buttons around the bust/waist…. I tried all Shapewear I could think of to try to cinch in my waist/bust to make it fit properly, and nothing worked… I bought this on a whim seeing it on tiktok desperately looking for solutions and was SHOCKED at how snatched it made me and my top fits perfectly now! I am sooo grateful I can wear this top to my event without it gaping between the buttons. Not only that sooo many clothes in my closet fit me again! I had a ton of silk blouses that were busting out between the buttons around the bust and now they all look so smooth and fit perfect. Also some Bodycon dresses I felt really insecure wearing from my tummy before look amazing now. Thank you for making this perfect product. Bought in another color immediately. Also the snap in the crotch is actually very easy to undo and redo, and it’s super comfortable…so no issues with that. Buy it, you’ll love it! I’m a 12 usually and got L/XL."lydia velichkovski
$37.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A crewneck T-shirt suit
If you hate when your classic tee rides up after it's been painstakingly tucked into your jeans or skirt, this essential crewneck has you covered. Made with a snap-closure crotch and a buttery soft material that the brand claims feels like "second skin," you can find this bodysuit in 14 colors and sizes XS-XL.

Promising Amazon review: "I am a 50 year old wife and mom to a 24 year old, 10 year old and an 11 year old…plus a preschool director with a staff of much younger teachers to work with … there’s a slight requirement for me to NOT look my age. I am 5’6” and weigh about 185-190 when I’ve eaten like I want to for a week … we live in middle Georgia where it doesn’t get too cold for more than a few days so mostly all we need to do is layer for warmth. So this is where these come in. Sooooo smooth. So soft. So comfortable. So stylish ! I was shocked that the onesie wedgie was not terrible and I was comfortable ALL day - I could even slip off my sweatshirt / sweater if I got too warm and felt confident I still looked presentable. I bought these in 2 colors and absolutely love them." C. Gibson
$21.98 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A fuller coverage racerback bodysuit in tons of colors
Made from a smoothing fabric that's both supportive and soft, this bodysuit tank is designed with a high neckline and a wide racerback. Reviewers love that it's double-lined so they feel confident enough to wear this suit without a bra and don't have to worry about things looking too see-through. Find this in 30 colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Promising Amazon review: "It's perfect. I don't even have to wear a bra with the white one because of the double lining and type of fabric. It's flattering, good for those with long torsos, washes well, and can be paired with just about anything. Just get it. Get it in all colors."Amber Smith
$24.99 at Amazon
5
Nordstrom
A highly reviewed tank bodysuit
This layer-able bodysuit from Honeylove, an undergarment and shapewear brand dedicated to comfort, claims to offer full-body support without feeling constricting. Available in up to eight colors and both regular and petite sizing XS-4X, this suit offers targeted smoothing, adjustable straps and an adjustable gusset for a fit that's truly customizable.

Promising Nordstrom review: "Breathable material. Adequate support for built in bra. Has grips on the bottom so it doesn’t ride up. Could wear all day without feeling uncomfortable. Usually size L but the M fits me best. Had to purchase another." CJ54376

Promising Honeylove review: "I loved the white tank bodysuit. It fit so well and hugged me in all the right places. My white dress was semi sheer so I needed to feel comfortable and I absolutely did with this bodysuit. Easy to remove clips while in the ladies room. Able to dance without feeling restricted because the bodysuit was very breathable! I own the black one too!" Rita W.
$99 at Nordstrom$99 at Honeylove
6
Spanx
A long-sleeve thong bodysuit
If you fear the look of panty lines beneath your tightest-fitting jeans, this long-sleeved bodysuit by Spanx features a thong backside for a sleek look that pairs well with just about anything. It's made from Spanx's iconic smoothing stretch-knit fabric that hugs you just right. You can find this in both black and white and sizes XS-3X (although some sizes might not all be available in black).

Promising Spanx review: "Love these bodysuits, I ordered one in white and one in black. They fit great, firm up my rolls and are easy to unfasten when needed.i don’t have to worry about the shirt untucking when it is worn. Love them." Linda P.
$78 at Spanx
7
Shapermint
An everyday smoothing cami
This smoothing cami from Shapermint combines the comfort of loungewear with the targeted support you come to expect from shapewear. The seamless design can be layered with or without a bra, layered underneath clothing or worn on its own with your favorite pants or skirt. Grab this in seven colors and sizes S-4XL.

Promising Shapermint reviews: "I love how good the stomach compression is, and it has adjustable straps for an easy adjustment on your boob area. Amazing right?" Hallie Palmer

"Makes you feel supported and not too restricted. Easy to go to the bathroom with the snap buttons. Had no need to wear a bra as well. Great quality product!" Michelle S.
$29.99 at Shapermint
8
Nordstrom
A shaping bodysuit with built-in bra
Designed by the intimates brand Wacoal, this bodysuit features a sexy sheer-topped neckline and a built-in bra that offers support, without the need for underwire. An internal panel helps to support the tummy, waistline and back and the straps are adjustable. It's available in both black and a neutral roebuck shade and cup sizes 34C-40DDD.

Promising Nordstrom reviews: "Finally a shaping bodysuit with a good bra! This bodysuit is comfortable and smooths out the problem areas. Recommend!" Bella517

"Love this! Wonderful bra with great support. Very comfortable to wear - forget you have it on. Good not only under dresses, but pants and skirts as well. Recommend." GabisMom
$110 at Nordstrom$110 at Wacoal$110 at Macy's
9
Shapellx
A power-shaping square-neck suit
This power-shaping bodysuit has a square neckline and removable cups to offer customizable support and coverage. Available in three colors and sizes XS-4X, the suit also has a thong backside so you don't have to worry about panty lines and a snap-closure crotch.

Promising Shapellx review: "Super comfortable, so flattering, no bra needed, holds my mom tummy all in place, not too tight on my arms. One of my favorite tops." Brandy W.
$58 at Shapellx
10
Free People
A plunging ribbed suit
I'm a proud owner of this gorgeous ribbed bodysuit that I landed on after I wasn't completely impressed with one that I bought from Skims. The neck and backline are incredibly sexy without feeling overly revealing and the snap-closure crotch is a nice touch. I think where this suit really shines however is in the fabric which is heavy, slightly compressive and very high quality. I wear it with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a jacket or oversized dress shirt over the top and get tons of compliments each time. You can get this is in two flexible sizes and in colors cream, black and chocolate.

Promising Free People review: "This bodysuit is sexy and easy to dress up or dress down depending on the occasion. I wear an XS." ShayWintz
$58 at Free People
11
Amazon
Three compressive ribbed bodysuits by a TikTok-viral brand
Not too long ago I learned of the Amazon-exclusive OQQ brand on TikTok where app users were big fans of the company's loungewear offers, especially their bodysuits. After being fully convinced by these overwhelmingly positive testimonies, I bought a full-body suit for myself and immediately understood the hype. This three-pack includes a tank-style version of my precious suit, made with the same amazing mid-weight and fully opaque material that's ribbed and perfectly compressive around the midriff. I truly feel supported and my figure is flattered. You can find this three-pack in a variety of colors and sizes S-XXL.

Promising Amazon review: "I’m 5’3” and 170. I don’t look like it with this! It sucks in my mommy tummy and I can wear waist high jeans with confidence! Love these body suits. I usually wear a medium but ordered a small. Could’ve probably gone down to an XS if they had that as an option. It’s stretchy and super soft."Andrew Roberts
$31.49 at Amazon
