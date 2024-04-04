Reviewers Swear By These Comfy, Flattering Bodysuits (And None Of Them Are Skims)

Somehow, overnight, bodysuits became a wardrobe essential for a variety of reasons. They can act as a compressive undergarment that makes everything look smooth and seamless under your closest-fitting clothing. Or, you pair one with your favorite jeans and have an effortlessly cool outfit that’s also comfortable.

It’s true that Kim Kardashian’s intimates and loungewear brand Skims has dominated the bodysuit market and their designs are beloved by many, including our very own editors. But just in case you’re not a fan of the Skims price point or maybe the material isn’t supportive enough for your needs, we were curious about other bodysuit brand options out there that passed muster with our editors and reviewers alike.

Stay tuned for the upcoming list of incredibly flattering suits that might not bear the Skims name but look and feel incredible, according to reviews. You’ll find everything from a TikTok-viral ribbed suit tank made from a compressive fabric to my personal favorite V-neck bodysuit that makes me feel like a million bucks.