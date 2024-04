Reviewers Swear By These Comfy, Flattering Bodysuits (And None Of Them Are Skims)

A well-rated sculpting bodysuit

Available in both a thong and biker short option, this bodysuit by Shaperx claims to offer seamless compression around the stomach and upper back while lifting and supporting the chest. It has adjustable straps and is made from a breathable and lightweight fabric that comes in nine colors and sizes XXS-5XL."Best body suit/ Shapewear I’ve ever bought. I had a specific button up silk top I was dying to wear and it would gape between the buttons around the bust/waist…. I tried all Shapewear I could think of to try to cinch in my waist/bust to make it fit properly, and nothing worked… I bought this on a whim seeing it on tiktok desperately looking for solutions and was SHOCKED at how snatched it made me and my top fits perfectly now! I am sooo grateful I can wear this top to my event without it gaping between the buttons. Not only that sooo many clothes in my closet fit me again! I had a ton of silk blouses that were busting out between the buttons around the bust and now they all look so smooth and fit perfect. Also some Bodycon dresses I felt really insecure wearing from my tummy before look amazing now. Thank you for making this perfect product. Bought in another color immediately. Also the snap in the crotch is actually very easy to undo and redo, and it’s super comfortable…so no issues with that. Buy it, you’ll love it! I’m a 12 usually and got L/XL." — lydia velichkovski