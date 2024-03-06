8 Books That Will Satisfy Your Fascination With Cults

Amazon

"Don't Call It a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM" by Sarah Berman

From the outside, it’s easy to see the appeal of a group that promises empowerment and “women helping women,” but the reality of the NXIVM cult was a multi-level pyramid scheme from hell. Sarah Berman, a Vancouver-based reporter and former senior editor of the now-shuttered Vice.com who covered NXIVM and subsequent court trials of its leader, Keith Raniere, and several of the group’s high-ranking members. Her book, “Don't Call It a Cult,'' is a fascinating look at what Raniere claimed was an “executive coaching organization” but was later discovered to be a sex trafficking operation and sex cult whose followers included celebrities and wealthy socialites. The Brooklyn-born Raniere founded the supposed self-help NXIVM group in 1998. Devotees revered Raniere’s god-like influence and believed he was helping them develop self-control, higher consciousness and career success. But Berman writes that the former vitamin peddler and self-proclaimed genius manipulated, abused, physically branded and gaslighted members into sex trafficking. (Raniere has since been sentenced to 120 years in prison.) This investigative endeavor is riveting from start to finish.