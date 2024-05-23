This story originally appeared in HuffPost’s Books newsletter. Sign up here for weekly book news, author interviews and more.
Asian Pacific American Heritage month is an opportunity to celebrate Asian Pacific culture and, most importantly, the individuals who share their rich heritage with all of us. There’s very little that’s more celebratory than reading a book authored by an Asian writer, and no greater an opportunity to expand your library and discover writers that you may not be so familiar with.
There are tons of Asian writers and authors whose written works are imbued with their culture and identities, or have brought to forefront vital conversations about racism.
We’re personally excited to read Hannah Mitchell’s fictional thriller about one woman’s nail-biting quest to find her missing husband; a “Black Mirror”-esque dark comedy about a man who works as a rent-a-stranger; and Hawon Jung’s smash success novel “Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop,” which has been called “healing fiction.” Find these titles and more in the list ahead to indulge in not just this month, but all year-round.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.