“Five-Star Stranger” by Kat Tang

Our nameless protagonist is paid to be a “Rental Stranger” via an app where he pretends to be many different people for various clients throughout New York City, and afterward, he’s rated on his performance. The app allows users to find someone for just about any and all of their personal needs, from pretend fiancés to additional funeral attendants. Our protagonist prides himself on his ability to play these characters convincingly and without attachment. One of his long-time clients is a mother named Mai who hired the Stranger to pretend to be the father of her daughter Lily. Except when another client possibly threatens his long-term role with Lily, he finds himself suddenly realizing just how attached he has actually become to her. He now has to reconcile with the ways his own past and personal history with abandonment have shaped the person he is today. Kat Tang’s inventive debut novel perfectly captures what it feels like to be lonely and searching for human connection in our modern life of parasocial relationships and contractual experiences.