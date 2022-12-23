Amazon

"Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner's bestselling memoir received a ton of press after it was published in April 2021, and I quickly added it to my virtual shopping cart not knowing how similar my and Zauner's experiences were.



In the book, we meet Zauner as a busy 25-year-old who has unintentionally distanced herself from her Korean roots. Then, when her mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, Zauner is prompted to rediscover her culture in a way that's both food- and relationship-driven, and recounted in a way that's incredibly sensorial and satisfying.



Probably my favorite element of "Crying in H Mart" is the way that the author speaks with such honesty about her relationship with her mother. It's a complex one, like most mother-daughter relationships, and she is now being forced to observe it all in its entirety through the lens of losing her. It was incredibly relatable and helped me to break down my own memories with my mother and our connection to each other, outside of her illness.