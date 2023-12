"Big Swiss" by Jen Beagin

This wild and inventive novel from author Jen Beagin follows a female protagonist’s complicated romance. Middle-aged Greta is a former pharmaceutical tech who lives in Hudson, New York, and works as a transcriptionist for a sex coach. The sex coach, who goes by the name “Om,” is a new-agey type of therapist, and while going through hours of recordings, Greta finds herself completely bewitched by one of his clients — a married Swiss woman she calls “Big Swiss.” When Greta one day recognizes the woman’s voice at a dog park, she panics and gives a fake name, launching an explosive affair between the two. Beagin’s book is funny, dark and dives into the messiness of infidelity, desires and sexual stereotypes, all told through her two tortured protagonists.“I'm something of an evangelist for this book, which I did not read right away in February of this year, but boy am I glad I found my way to it. Beagin crafts a wickedly funny tale about a young woman adrift and leaning into one bad decision after another and with no apologies. I rooted for Greta (and Big Swiss!) and chortled and guffawed my way through this book. It's perfect for the funny person on your gift list or for someone you know who needs a break from the crushing anxiety of our daily life now.” — Dan Graham, promotional director with Book Soup in Los Angeles