Book Soup

"King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig

Jonathan Eig’s biography of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. is touted as an “exhaustively researched” new work by its publisher, which says it is also "the first to include recently declassified FBI files.”



Eig, a journalist and New York Times bestselling author, had already taken on several other modern legends including Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson. In “King: A Life,” the author provides an engrossing and humanizing narrative that reads like something akin to a thriller. Quickly paced and filled with compelling reflections and extraordinary new details into Dr. King’s life, this work of nonfiction will give more insight into the civil rights leader, including his relationship with his wife, Coretta Scott King.



“You may think you know all you need to know about Martin Luther King, who looms large and mythical over our American story. But now, this exceptional biography tells the story of an earnest man wrestling with very real personal demons, carried by his convictions and the understanding that he could not turn back now. MLK was dogged by Hoover's FBI, plagued by self-doubt and the near certainty of a violent death, and stood and met the moment anyway. Give this book to the biography or U.S. history reader on your list. It soars!” — Graham