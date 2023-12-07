This story and interview originally appeared in HuffPost’s Books newsletter. Sign up here for weekly book news, author interviews and more.
When you’re a lover of reading, walking into a small neighborhood bookstore can be an experience akin to something sacred. There’s the smell of ink on printed pages, the carefully curated book displays and shelves upon shelves of book spines, just waiting to be cracked. As book lovers, we inherently understand how important it is to support and preserve these little troves of literary joy, especially when they are challenged by monolith booksellers and online retailers. And to do our part, this week HuffPost Books is highlighting some of these great independent bookstores to find out what books they suggest for gifting this holiday season.
Shop owners from places like the Ripped Bodice, a bicoastal staple that specializes in romance and smut, and book buyers from the iconic Unabridged Bookstore in Chicago lent their expertise and adoration of books to help us create the following gift guide of must-reads. The book lover in your life will adore the off-kilter romance novel starring a former pharmaceutical tech and a married Swiss woman or Jonathan Eig’s latest biography of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told like never before.
To learn more about these suggestions and others, peruse the upcoming list and support some beloved indie bookstores.
