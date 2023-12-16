Claudia Santos

A couple of us compared it to angel food cake, and others found that it was reminiscent of cornbread (remember, no one knew this was Jiffy!). Ross also thought it tasted "like the frosted sugar cookies you get in the grocery store, and not in a good way." Like those cookies, it had a very closed crumb and felt fragile, like it could easily dissolve if you dropped it in water. There was also a slight lemony aftertaste that was so off-putting and not at all what you'd expect when biting into a yellow cake.

I'll also point out that when I put these cakes in the kitchen for anyone at BuzzFeed to grab, I had a few people take a bite of Jiffy, immediately wince, and say, "nope."



⭐️ OVERALL SCORE: 2.2

Here's how it broke down:

Taste: 2

Texture: 2

Moistness: 2.7



Personally, I found it was lacking that signature sweetness from a yellow cake. Not that I love it when they're overly sweet, but this one just fell flat flavor-wise. As Sarah put it: "Dry, crumble-y (and not in a good way), and bland. When I took the first bite, I said, 'Hmmm...' and pushed my plate away." Can confirm, this did happen. If you're a huge fan of angel food cake, you might be pretty happy with this one, but if you're looking for that classic yellow cake flavor, Jiffy will likely be a miss.