Bra shopping can be nearly as harrowing as jeans shopping, and it’s made all the more frustrating if you’re working with differently sized breasts. It’s perfectly normal and actually quite common to have asymmetrical breasts, even if it seems otherwise from traditional media and advertising. It can happen for a variety of reasons, including regular breast tissue changes and fluctuations throughout one’s cycle, a pre-cancerous condition called atypical hyperplasia, breastfeeding or a condition called hypoplastic breasts that can cause one of the breasts to remain undeveloped.
Asymmetry is simply often a fact of life, and there are bras out there that can accommodate breast differences. Some of them are made specifically for people with these conditions or who are post-mastectomy, while others are bras from mainstream popular brands that are easily adjustable and made of fabrics that can mold to whatever is on your chest.
Jenn, a 34-year-old woman from Georgia, told HuffPost Life senior reporter Brittany Wong that she noticed a difference in her breasts’ sizes while in college. After some trial and error as well as a proper fitting, she was able to find the styles that fit her body best.
“Demi and plunge bras are the bra styles that compliment me best,” she said. “Sadly, going braless is not something I can pull off.”
Below we’ve rounded up the best bras for different size boobs, and they’re every bit as cute and sexy as they are functional and comfortable. Keep your eyes peeled for bras with removable padding, demi cups and plunge styles with adjustable straps, so you can tighten and loosen each individual side as needed.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Anaono Rora pocketed front closure bra
This bra was designed to serve people who have undergone a mastectomy or breast reconstruction, have uneven breasts and more. It's comfortable and practical while also having a cute sporty vibe. It has convertible and adjustable straps for versatility, and includes removable padding that you can use to enhance your breasts as needed. It's available in four different colors in sizes XS to 3X.
Third Love classic plunge bra
Third Love's signature half-cup sizes make a big difference when trying to accommodate differently-sized breasts, and the retailer has an entire landing page of styles intended for uneven cup sizes
. Their plunge bra has foam plunge cups with removable inserts, key when trying to find the perfect fit. It's comfortable, soft and sweet. It's available in sizes AA to H and 32 to 44 band size.
Aerie Eyelash lace padded plunge bralette
Available in six different colors and sizes XXS to XXL, this sweet padded plunge bralette has everything you love about a sexy bralette but with the extra support and comfort of a plunge bra. The band and the straps are adjustable so you can customize the fit to one that is best for our body.
Cuup The Plunge mesh bra
Cuup's sexy plunge bra has a deep V cut that helps to create a natural, flattering shape. It has a supportive mesh design and lightweight, flexible underwire, with adjustable straps for a more comfortable fit. It's available in eight core colors and nine limited-edition hues in sizes 30A to 44H.
Warner's Invisible Bliss bra
If you're more comfortable with a full coverage bra, then check out Warner's Invisible Bliss cotton bra. You can pop an insert in it if needed, or let the slightly molded cups do the work for you. It's smooth and free of hardware, making it perfect to wear under T-shirts. It's available in five neutral colors.
34A to 40C.
Skims Fits Everybody crossover bralette
This simple, comfortable and chic everyday bra is as soft and cozy as it gets. It has a plunging surplice design that is supportive and will mold to each individual breast, plus fully adjustable straps. It comes in nine core colors and nine seasonal colors in sizes XXS to 4X.
Spanx Bra-llelujah! demi lift bra
Available in black or beige, Spanx's cheekily-named bra gives a graduated lift that some with uneven breasts might find helpful. It's made with smooth, comfortable fabric and has adjustable straps to keep things extra snug and cozy. The lack of extended sizing is the one downside, as it extends only from 32A to 38C.