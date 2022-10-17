Amazon Anaono pocketed bra, Third Love plunge bra.

Bra shopping can be nearly as harrowing as jeans shopping, and it’s made all the more frustrating if you’re working with differently sized breasts. It’s perfectly normal and actually quite common to have asymmetrical breasts, even if it seems otherwise from traditional media and advertising. It can happen for a variety of reasons, including regular breast tissue changes and fluctuations throughout one’s cycle, a pre-cancerous condition called atypical hyperplasia, breastfeeding or a condition called hypoplastic breasts that can cause one of the breasts to remain undeveloped.

Asymmetry is simply often a fact of life, and there are bras out there that can accommodate breast differences. Some of them are made specifically for people with these conditions or who are post-mastectomy, while others are bras from mainstream popular brands that are easily adjustable and made of fabrics that can mold to whatever is on your chest.

Advertisement

Jenn, a 34-year-old woman from Georgia, told HuffPost Life senior reporter Brittany Wong that she noticed a difference in her breasts’ sizes while in college. After some trial and error as well as a proper fitting, she was able to find the styles that fit her body best.

“Demi and plunge bras are the bra styles that compliment me best,” she said. “Sadly, going braless is not something I can pull off.”

Below we’ve rounded up the best bras for different size boobs, and they’re every bit as cute and sexy as they are functional and comfortable. Keep your eyes peeled for bras with removable padding, demi cups and plunge styles with adjustable straps, so you can tighten and loosen each individual side as needed.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.