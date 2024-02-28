ShoppingPlus-Sizeunderwearbras

Reviewers Swear These 12 Comfortable Bras 'Keep All Your Bits Looking Smooth'

Shop supportive and seamless bras that also offer superb side and back support.
A side-support plunge bra, a "perfect primer" underwire bra and a Wacoal T-shirt bra.
A side-support plunge bra, a "perfect primer" underwire bra and a Wacoal T-shirt bra.

Whether you call it side boob, bra bulge or something else entirely, the type of bra you wear can make or break your plans for a smooth and streamlined look under your form-fitting tees and sweaters. Sometimes all you want is a comfortable undergarment that can offer support not just for your breasts but also your sides and back.

If you have yet to find a truly smoothing piece of underwear, know that there are others who have already put in the hard work of testing and they’ve taken to the review section of product pages to report their findings.

Based on their knowledgeable words, we compiled the upcoming selection of bras that can help minimize and contour your back and sides. It’s a list that includes everything from plunging necklines to underwire-free bralettes, all available in a wide range of cups and band widths to fit all sizes of chests.

1
Amazon
A tank-style underwire bra
Made by the shapewear brand Shapeez, this full-coverage bra is intentionally designed without any bands or closures along with a tank top-style back for full smoothing potential. It also has lightly padded foam cups, is made from a four-way stretch and moisture-wicking material and comes in XL-1X, with the option to choose from cup sizes AA–E. (The brand has a detailed size chart on its website.)

Promising Amazon review: "I love, love, love this bra! It has no closure at the back so it completely eliminates that unsightly bulge of back fat. Plus it is super comfortable and very supportive of my saggy middle aged 5'5" 160-pound 38DD body. I feel more confident in this bra because it fits me just perfectly with no extra bulges on the sides or back." Amazon customer
$89 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A side-extending wireless bra
Featuring a high-rise panel that rounds along the sides and back, this wireless bra is made from a soft four-way stretch fabric and lightly lined cups. You can find this bra in five different colors and sizes 36C-44DDD.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Great fit, comfort, and sizing is exactly like the size chart. The side panels hide the side roll especially under t-shirts and sweaters." Bettina

"This bra is my absolute favorite. It is supportive and comfortable. It looks smooth under my clothes. I like that it gives shaping higher on the sides than most bras. I think it gives a more flattering shape that way."Jacqueline E Weber
$35 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A wireless high-side bra
This wireless T-shirt bra has a unique side-panel design meant to target underarm and back bulges while appearing seamless underneath clothes. It offers light support and lift and comes in nine colors as well as sizes S-3X.

Promising Amazon reviews: "This is the best bra I have found so far. It is so soft and silky and comfortable. The color is amazing. And there is a tiny bit of push-up in the cup. The back is smoothing and I can’t speak enough about how comfortable it is. I am a nursing mom and I choose to wear this over nursing bras. I loved it so much that I bought another one on sale. You can’t be the price I got mine for $21." Shelby Meier

"I love that this is a wireless bra. It does very well in smoothing problem areas on your back. Very comfortable. Plan on buying a few more in other colors. Very happy with this purchase."Sara
$23 at Amazon$46 at Bare Necessities
4
Amazon
A shaping sports bra
Cut like your favorite sports bra, this slightly compressive garment has wide comfort straps that offer support without digging into your shoulders and a full-coverage back and side to reduce bulging. You can find it in 10 colors and sizes S-4X.

Promising Amazon review: "I have searching high and low for YEARS for a bralette type that can fit those high alphabet bra sizes, but to no avail. I took a chance on these because they were on sale, and baby!!! I have one in every color! It's so comfortable when you don't want to wear your "harness" but you don't want these puppies dragging the floor, ya dig?! I have worn these in the house, and even when I go out, I feel comfortable in it. It also smooths out them back phat rolls- I've recently lost 50 pounds, but I still got about 2 1/2 rolls on each side! It was a good deal, and you should definitely try them out! MAKE sure you get the right size!!! If you follow that sizing guide, it was right on the money."Samantha Moore
$26.99+ at Amazon$28.99 at Shapermint
5
Amazon
A classic underwire bra
This classic bra features high-coverage panels and elastic-free sides to promote smoothing while the foam cups and underwire offer adequate support, which can be customized using the front-adjusting straps. This one is available in 16 colors and sizes 34B-42C.

Promising Amazon review: "Ok so I'm a 42C which is such a difficult bra size to find in any store. Last few purchases the fit was always off. I always see videos on how a bra should fit properly. Never have experienced the perfect fit... Until now! I bought 3 because of the price and I needed bras and kept my fingers crossed. Let's just say I'm about to buy 10 more. The best fitting bra I have ever worn! Smooths out my back fat soooo flattering no gaps. Absolutely love them!!!!" SHARICE N MCLEAN
$19.69 at Amazon
6
Skims
A "second skin" longline bralette
Made from Skims' iconic buttery soft fabric and promising a second-skin fit, this plunging bra has extended full-coverage sides for optimal smoothing. There's no underwire but the bra has removable cups for mid-level support and it's available in 13 flesh-toned shades and sizes XXS-5X.

Promising Skims review: "This bra is amazing and I will be ordering in more colors. It completely smoothes you out all over (especially in the back), looks amazing under clothes and is super comfortable. I purchased a L-DD and am usually a 36D or DD. Highly recommend!" Erin F.
$48 at Skims
7
Honeylove
A buttery soft cross-over bra
Honeylove's underwire-free crossover bra offers a supported comfortable lift and adjustable straps that can be worn both regularly and racerback-style. It's made using stitch-free and non-irritating seams that lay flat and seamless on the body while promising all-around smoothing.

Promising Honeylove reviews: "The comfort is unmatched. I love how the wide band smoothes everything out on the sides and back. I was looking for something with more 'lift' though."Amy K.

"Just bought four more. This bra is very comfortable and provides good support. I get no bulges or gapping. Also, the insert stays in place when washed in my washing machine (in the supplied lingerie bag)." Elle M.
$69 at Honeylove
8
Evelyn Bobbie
An underwire-free push-up
Longline and wireless, this flexible bra manages to provide wearers with a significant lift using a patented core design, exclusive to the brand. The ultra-wide brand smooths back and sides and seamless edges mean even greater invisibility under even your tightest-fitting clothes. This bra is available in tons of colors and sizes S-3XL.

Promising Evelyn Bobbie review: "This is the first comfortable wireless bra I've found that doesn't feel like my boobs are being squished. After buying my first, The Evelyn, I came back for my second and bought my daughter one too! I love the back and sides, it keeps all your bits looking smooth. I also like the look with the pads in. I feel more confident in the clothes I wear.The fit was spot on! So measure the E&B way to get the best fit. I've found my forever bra!" — Christa M.


$98 at Evelyn Bobbie
9
Nordstrom
A criss-cross band smoothing bra
Called "The Ultimate Side Smoother" by its maker, Wacoal, this T-shirt bra is made with "specially engineered banding" to provide a smooth and dig-free wear. Both the full-coverage cups and wide center make this a great option for those with larger cup sizes. It's available in four colors and sizes 30C-42G.

Promising Nordstrom review: "This Wacoal bra is just what I was looking for -- a bra that smooths the fat under my armpit with a criss-cross of material and prevents it from hanging out on side of bra. The bra feels great on and has good support all around. I've purchased four of this style in cream and black. I highly recommend to anyone who has the same issue I have. Haven't seen any other bras that has the ability to smooth that this one feature." — FSAZ
$74 at Nordstrom$74 at Wacoal$44.68+ at Amazon
10
Bare Necessities
A wide-support plunge bra
Perfect to pair with all your low-cut tops and dresses, this plunging bra by Elomi has reinforced side panels. coupled with smoothing power back wings to reduce the appearance of back and side bulging. The straps are convertible and adjustable while a three-column, two-row hook-and-eye closure means even greater support. The Elomi bra is available in 14 colors and sizes 32DD-46K.

Promising Bare Necessities review: "Love this bra. Fits really well. Love the hooks that let me change to a racer back. Beautiful and minimized back fat in normal position. Great separation and covers well." Garlyn R.
$39.99+ at Bare Necessities$70+ at Nordstrom$70 at Zappos
11
Wacoal
A spacing underwire T-shirt bra
Grab this underwire t-shirt bra by Wacoal in six colors and sizes 30C-46G. This best-selling all-day comfort classic separates breast to prevent a uni-boob silhouette and there's a hidden sling inside the cups for even more support and shaping.

Promising Wacoal review: "It’s not easy to find a bra that offers support and comfort at the same time. Tame underarm bulge with this awesome bra." Rose
$65 at Wacoal$65 at Nordstrom$32.50+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A "perfect primer" underwire bra
The "Perfect Primer" is a seamless underwire bra that's full coverage while still offering comfort. It's available in five colors and sizes 32C-46I. For bras in G, H and I cup sizes, an added layer of fabric is built into the band for a fit that's both smoothing and extra supportive.

Promising Amazon review: "This bra fits amazing! It is probably one of the best fitting bras I have ever owned. I’ve owned “full coverage” bras before, but this bra actually does fully cover everything. I’m not falling out of the top or side. It’s very comfortable considering that it does have an underwire. The band also does a great job of smoothing out those unfortunate bulges some other bras highlight along the back. I would highly recommend this bra! I love it!" Mary C-T
$70 at Amazon$70 at Wacoal$70 at Nordstrom

