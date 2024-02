Reviewers Swear These 12 Comfortable Bras 'Keep All Your Bits Looking Smooth'

A shaping sports bra

Cut like your favorite sports bra, this slightly compressive garment has wide comfort straps that offer support without digging into your shoulders and a full-coverage back and side to reduce bulging. You can find it in 10 colors and sizes S-4X."I have searching high and low for YEARS for a bralette type that can fit those high alphabet bra sizes, but to no avail. I took a chance on these because they were on sale, and baby!!! I have one in every color! It's so comfortable when you don't want to wear your "harness" but you don't want these puppies dragging the floor, ya dig?! I have worn these in the house, and even when I go out, I feel comfortable in it.I've recently lost 50 pounds, but I still got about 2 1/2 rolls on each side! It was a good deal, and you should definitely try them out! MAKE sure you get the right size!!! If you follow that sizing guide, it was right on the money." — Samantha Moore