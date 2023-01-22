Shoppingnordstrombras

Nordstrom Has So Many Bras With Five-Star Ratings

We rounded up the most impeccably-rated undergarments that the retailer has to offer.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Bras from <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63cc46a1e4b01e9288642afe&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-bliss-perfection-underwire-contour-bra%2F4654017" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Natori" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cc46a1e4b01e9288642afe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63cc46a1e4b01e9288642afe&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-bliss-perfection-underwire-contour-bra%2F4654017" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Natori</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63cc46a1e4b01e9288642afe&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdkny-sheers-wireless-bralette%2F4868310" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="DKNY" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cc46a1e4b01e9288642afe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63cc46a1e4b01e9288642afe&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdkny-sheers-wireless-bralette%2F4868310" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">DKNY</a>
Nordstrom
Bras from Natori and DKNY

Lace, mesh, bralette, underwire: Bra shopping can feel like a never ending string of decision making. But when you (finally) find the perfect one, it makes a huge difference. The ideal bra enhances what you have naturally and is so comfy that you hardly even realize you’re wearing it. It’s not so tight that it digs into your flesh. The straps aren’t constantly falling down. It gives you that extra bit of confidence. But how in the world do you find it?

One way is to rely on the sisterhood of customer reviews — people who have tried on the bra you’re eying and can tell you if it’s worth a swipe of your credit card or not. It’s also a lot less weird than texting your friends and asking them what they have on underneath their sweater.

One retailer that has a wide range of whatever bra style you’re on the hunt for is Nordstrom. Plus size bras, nursing bras, mastectomy bras, sports bras, strapless — they have ’em all. Which is great, but also overwhelming. Save yourself the time of scrolling through endless pages of bras online by bookmarking this list of the very highest-rated bras the retailer sells. It will cut your search way down and you can rest assured that they’re worth the money.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
DKNY convertible strapless underwire bra
Finding the perfect strapless bra can be tricky; it needs to offer enough support without digging into your skin. This one from DKNY has a perfect five-star rating. “I have tried them all and was never impressed — until this one,” wrote chicseattlemama. It does come with straps, so if you want to wear it as a regular bra, you can do that too.
$46 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
Natori underwire contour bra
More than 970 people have reviewed this underwire-style bra and the vast majority have given it a perfect five-star rating. It comes in 13 different colors with sizes ranging from B to G cups. The cups are made with foam-lined jersey, which is both light and comfy. Bonus: It’s currently more than 50 percent off.
$28.97 at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
Honeydew Intimates Bailey bralette
WVtoNCLady wrote that this bralette has become a staple in her WFH wardrobe. “I love the scoop, stretchy fabric,” the reviewer shared. Multiple customers who left reviews said the material is super soft. It comes in a wide range of colors too.
$18 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
Goddess Kayla underwire bra
This bra offers lift, support and sexiness. The cups give a gentle lift and the sides are reinforced for added support. Having this underneath your clothes just might bring out some extra fierceness too.
$52 at Nordstrom
5
Nordstrom
Wacoal smoothing wireless T-shirt bra
If seeing a bra’s outline underneath your shirt drives you nuts, you’ll appreciate this one, which is completely wireless and smooth. “There are so many good things about this bra. I love the wider straps and sides, as well as the shape it gives with light padding,” wrote bridesmaid990. “[It] provides lift without pressure or intense structure like you get with an underwire (that can be uncomfortable for long wear) and feels like a hug.” Reviewer smilemore called it the “best bra ever.”
$72 at Nordstrom
6
Nordstrom
Modern Eternity seamless nursing bra
This is Nordstrom’s highest rated nursing bra — period. Customers who left reviews say it works well for breasts that are changing size post-pregnancy and is even comfortable enough to wear to bed. “Do yourself a favor and buy this. I’ve purchased every nursing bra and this is by far the best,” wrote campjen in a review.
$30 at Nordstrom
7
Nordstrom
DKNY wireless contour bra
Another wire-free bra with an exceptional customer rating is this one by DKNY — and it’s a lot less expensive than the Wacoal one. Customers like that it’s comfortable and gives just a smidge of a lift; not too much, but noticeable enough to make a difference.
$44 at Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom
BP lace halter bra
A lace halter bralette looks cute worn under a T-shirt that lets the top of it peek out, giving your outfit a feminine touch. This one by BP provides support and a subtle lift. And let’s be honest, it’s just really pretty.
$19 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga racerback sports bra
A lot of sports bras are so snug that they aren’t comfortable enough to wear all day, but this one by Beyond Yoga is one you can wear even when you aren’t moving through your flow. “The fabric feels like butter and still has the support that I need in a bra,” wrote customer Natalie R. Others like that the v-neck is flattering and that it has just the right amount of padding.
$74 at Nordstrom
10
Nordstrom
Zella seamless strappy sports bra
This scoop-necked style from Nordstrom’s in-house activewear imprint is a true crowd-pleaser, with a 4.3-star rating across 130 reviews. It’s made from a stretchy nylon-spandex blend, and has removable padded cups for added support and comfort.
$29 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
B.Tempt'd by Wacoal T-shirt bra
Many underwire bras can be uncomfortable, but not this one. Customers say that this bra is firm and supportive, yet also soft and comfortable. People who left reviews also like that it can be worn with low-cut tops.
$44 at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
Parfait unlined T-shirt bra
This bra has double-lined underwired cups, making it extra supportive. It’s made with spandex, which provides the perfect amount of stretch. Sizes go all the way up to 40GG.
$52 at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
Curvy Couture seamless wireless bra
Everyone who bought this bra has given it a perfect five-star rating. It offers enough support and coverage to pair with just leggings. “I’m over 300 lbs and my breasts are a N cup. …It fits perfectly and is comfortable!” wrote BerryKissed in their review. It comes in seven different colors too.
$32 at Nordstrom
14
Nordstrom
DKNY Sheers wireless bralette
It can be tricky to find a wireless bra that offers enough support, but this one comes through. Both people with a small cup size and with a larger cup size gave it love in the customer reviews. If you’re looking for a go-to everyday bra, this is it.
$40 at Nordstrom
15
Nordstrom
Natori custom coverage underwire bra
This extraordinarily popular Natori bra is equipped with molded foam cups and a two-ply band so that it’s undetectable under clothing. Reviewer ABrast wrote that the style is “comfy for larger chests.”
$43.97+ at Nordstrom (originally $72+)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Fruit of the Loom spaghetti-strap cotton sports bra (3-pack)

These Walmart Bras Are Very Affordable & Popular, Too

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

Food & Drink

Everyone’s Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal.

Wellness

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

Wellness

Instead Of A Hot Or Cold Shower, Consider A Contrast Shower

Relationships

The Advice Therapists Give People Considering Severing Ties With Family Over Politics

Wellness

These Quick Hacks Can Snap You Out Of A Bad Mood

Work/Life

People Are Using ChatGPT To Write Their Job Applications. Should You?

Wellness

Here's How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Shopping

28 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Shopping

26 Waterproof Shoes Under $100 That’ll Survive Rain, Snow, And Everything In Between This Winter

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target For Under $200

Shopping

The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products So Helpful For A Bunch Of Small Problems

Shopping

34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Shopping

FYI: Lifestraw Makes A Water Filter Pitcher And You Can Get It At Target

Parenting

These Care Options For New Parents Around The World Will Make You Consider Moving

Shopping

A Bunch Of Le Creuset Cookware Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Everything You Need From J.Crew's End-Of-Season Cashmere Sale

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Extra-Long Charging Cords Will Make Doomscrolling So Much Easier

Shopping

These Artisan Chocolate Gifts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Shopping

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Shopping

These Popular Roomba Vacuums Are Majorly On Sale Right Now

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Shopping

The Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Recommended By Passionate Home Cooks

Style & Beauty

This Type Of 'Cycling' Does Wonders For Your Body, But It's Not Exercise

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Shopping

Step Up Your Shoe Game With Dressy Footwear Handpicked By Men's Style Experts

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now