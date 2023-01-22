Nordstrom Has So Many Bras With Five-Star Ratings

Nordstrom Bras from Natori and DKNY

Lace, mesh, bralette, underwire: Bra shopping can feel like a never ending string of decision making. But when you (finally) find the perfect one, it makes a huge difference. The ideal bra enhances what you have naturally and is so comfy that you hardly even realize you’re wearing it. It’s not so tight that it digs into your flesh. The straps aren’t constantly falling down. It gives you that extra bit of confidence. But how in the world do you find it?

One way is to rely on the sisterhood of customer reviews — people who have tried on the bra you’re eying and can tell you if it’s worth a swipe of your credit card or not. It’s also a lot less weird than texting your friends and asking them what they have on underneath their sweater.

One retailer that has a wide range of whatever bra style you’re on the hunt for is Nordstrom. Plus size bras, nursing bras, mastectomy bras, sports bras, strapless — they have ’em all. Which is great, but also overwhelming. Save yourself the time of scrolling through endless pages of bras online by bookmarking this list of the very highest-rated bras the retailer sells. It will cut your search way down and you can rest assured that they’re worth the money.