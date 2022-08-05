Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Whether building a growing body or trying to maintain muscle mass, these breakfasts are dietitian-recommended for whichever life stage you're in.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Like most kids, I was obsessed with sugary cereals, especially Cinnamon Toast Crunch. My mom rarely let me have it, but the square morsels of cinnamon were my favorite morning meal, even though the choice was less than ideal for a growing 7-year-old.

Each stage of life requires a focus on different nutrients, from calcium and iron in childhood to protein and omega 3s in the golden years. HuffPost interviewed four dietitians to find the ideal breakfast for each stage of life.

Little Kid (2 to 6 years old)

Toddlers are notorious for being picky eaters, enjoying a limited rotation of familiar foods. This can cause some issues in the bathroom department, according to Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a registered dietitian and the founder of 360Girls&Women.

“Pediatricians tend to see parents of children around this age group complain more of constipation,” Anderson-Haynes told HuffPost. “As a matter of fact, constipation is the most common complaint of parents and affects about 30% of children (preschoolers and older children).” The solution? More fiber in fun and familiar foods, like high-fiber waffles and fruits.

Registered nutritionist Marissa Meshulam provided another solution for choosy little kids at breakfast ― a snack plate. Cut an egg into bite-size portions, slice toast into strips, slather it with some avocado and include some fruit for a balanced and diverse breakfast.

“The egg and avocado provide healthy fats for their brain development, the fruit provides some antioxidants, and the toast gives some fiber and carbs for energy,” Meshulam said. “The egg also contains vitamin D and iron, which are important for bone and muscle development.”

School Age (12 and under)

Crucial for this period are calcium and vitamin D, and children may not be consuming adequate amounts that are essential for bone development and strong teeth, according to several studies.

“It’s important to build up calcium stores while the child is young since once you get older, calcium absorption decreases,” Anderson-Haynes said.

If you’re choosing an alt-milk in your smoothie, cereal or coffee, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images
If you’re choosing an alt-milk in your smoothie, cereal or coffee, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D.

One easy way to ensure your little one is getting enough calcium and vitamin D is a smoothie. Combine fruits for carbs and sweetness, nut butter, seeds or nuts for fat and satiety, and yogurt or milk (plant or dairy) for protein and calcium, according to Anderson-Haynes and Meshulam.

“You can even sneak in some veggies (like spinach or frozen riced cauliflower) for added nutrition that they won’t taste,” Meshulam added.

If you’re choosing an alt-milk, look for one fortified with calcium and vitamin D, as not all are created equally.

“One cup of milk or soy milk provides 200 mg of calcium,” Anderson-Haynes said. “That’s 20% of the recommended daily intake, which is 1,000 mg per day for children in this age group.” Look for a label indicating fortified, or check the nutrition facts panel for at least 300 mg of calcium.

Teenagers (13 to 17 years old)

Early starts and packed schedules can make it difficult for teenagers to get enough fuel for their busy schedules. Eggs, sausage, bacon and toast could be the filling and fueling start that powers teens through their day, according to Meshulam.

She suggests eggs and something like Applegate Organics Chicken & Apple Breakfast Sausage, which is organic and contains nothing artificial for a combination of protein and iron.

“Iron becomes increasingly important for female teenagers who begin menstruation, and protein is important for their growing muscles,” Meshulam said. “The bread provides them with fiber-filled carbs for their various activities.” Add in some fruit for fiber and antioxidants.

Getting adequate amounts of iron is crucial at this stage for both boys and girls. Beans are an excellent source. Swap black beans, pinto beans or chickpeas into a breakfast taco with an array of toppings and flavors.

For example, 1 cup of cooked black beans provides about 5 mg of iron, about 30-40% of the iron needed for adolescent girls and boys, respectively,” Anderson-Haynes said. “Eggs or plant-based eggs made from chickpea also provide some iron to this meal. Vitamin C in the tomatoes helps absorb non-heme iron (plant iron).”

Young Adults (18 to 30 years old)

On their own for the first time, young adults often struggle to eat anything for breakfast. And while it’s not the most important meal of the day, finding some fuel is essential.

“Remembering the basic rule that ‘anything is better than nothing’ can help some individuals commit to having a regular breakfast to keep their brain fueled and their body going,” registered dietician Barb Ruhs said.

Rx Bars

The Healthy Snack Bars That Kids And Nutritionists Approve

If time is an issue, try one of the many on-the-go options like granola bars, instant oatmeal cups or frozen premade smoothies.

“If you wanted to get more focused on nutrition, I’d recommend at least two food groups: 1) whole grain bread (grains) and fresh produce (avocado), 2) Greek yogurt (dairy) with fresh fruit (berries) or 3) a breakfast burrito (eggs and grains),” Ruhs advised.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans found that most adults don’t consume enough calcium and vitamin D, which isn’t just for building bones and teeth.

“Calcium is important for bone metabolism, nerve conduction and endocrine support, while vitamin D is important for the absorption of calcium,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Kimberly Rose-Francis. With that in mind, options like Greek yogurt parfait, cottage cheese toast with salmon, or a banana pecan smoothie made with 2% milk could support your calcium and vitamin D needs.

Middle Age (40 to 60 years old)

You’re likely not eating enough fiber, as more than 90% of American men and women don’t hit their recommended dietary intakes. Rose-Francis said you can bump it up at breakfast with whole grains, fruits and veggies.

“A loaded vegetable omelet, whole grain pancakes and oatmeal are fiber-filled breakfast options,” Rose-Francis said. Fiber is essential for healthy digestion, promoting good gut microbes and regularity.

Seniors (60-plus years old )

Not just for gym bros, eating enough protein is essential at this stage to preserve muscle mass, which deteriorates naturally with aging.

“Scrambled eggs and protein shakes containing at least 16 grams of protein are good options for breakfast for seniors,” Rose-Francis said. “Protein-rich foods that are easy to chew may help to preserve strength and muscle mass.” Since appetite wanes at this stage of life, ensuring you’re eating enough is also vital.

Boosting brain function may also be on your mind at this stage of life, which means you should focus on getting your omega-3s by eating nuts and seeds, and antioxidant-rich produce like berries, which have been shown to help prevent cognitive decline.

“Frozen berries are easy to keep on hand, and it’s a great routine to top a whole-grain cereal/oatmeal daily with a handful of brain-boosting berries to maintain memory and infuse the diet with powerful antioxidants,” Ruhs said.

She also suggests a savory breakfast with salmon, which contains brain-boosting omega-3 fats, vitamin D, selenium, iron and marine-based antioxidants.

“Choose land-based (farmed) salmon if you’re looking for a mercury-free salmon with all the amazing benefits of their wild cousins,” Ruhs said.

Before You Go

MUD/WTR

8 Things To Drink Tomorrow Morning If Coffee Makes You Jittery

Popular in the Community

FoodNutritionDietBreakfast life stages

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Straight Men, The Vibrator Is Your Teammate, Not The Competition

Wellness

It’s Not All In Your Head: A COVID Infection May Have Affected Your Period

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Parenting

You’re Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Relationships

28 Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong

Food & Drink

Cracker Barrel Fans Are Outraged Over New Meatless Sausage Menu Item

Parenting

Your Birth Plan Is Likely To Change, So Why Bother Writing One?

Work/Life

The Idea That Your Summer Vacation Can Cure Burnout Is A Scam

Shopping

What Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms (Hint: It’s Not Just School Supplies)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You The Paravel Weekender Bag Lives Up To Its Price Tag

Shopping

These Single-Serving Coffee Bags Are A Brilliant Caffeine Hack

Shopping

28 Quick-Fix Products For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Backyard

Shopping

Protect Your Kids From The BA.5 Surge With These KN95 Masks

Wellness

'Fake It Till You Make It' Isn't Just A Cliché. It's Backed By Science.

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them

Shopping

These Travel Mugs Will Brew Your Morning Coffee For You

Shopping

If You're Looking To Get Your Life Together, The Results From These 41 Products May Inspire You

Shopping

Non-Hideous Vinyl Mats To Protect Your Floor In Style

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Just 15 Quick Things To Make Your Apartment's Clutter Way Less Overwhelming

Shopping

Highly-Rated And Highly Functional Backpacks For Students Of All Ages

Home & Living

This Plane Crash Survival Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix

Home & Living

This New Romance Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

29 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare Once And For All

Shopping

6 Highly-Rated Cast Irons Pans That Come Pre-Seasoned

Shopping

These Boots Were Made For Riding Horses, But I Wear Them Constantly

Wellness

4 'Micro-Transitions' In Your Day That May Be Causing You Anxiety

Food & Drink

I Cooked For The World's 1%, But I Traded It To Make School Lunches

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From July

Work/Life

What Executive Assistants Really Want You To Know About Their Jobs

Shopping

Don’t Start Your Next Road Trip Without This Crucial Handheld Emergency Item

Wellness

These 3 Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

Shopping

This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

Food & Drink

We Know Skipping Breakfast Is Bad, But What About Lunch?

Relationships

35 Really Funny Marriage Tweets From LGBTQ Couples

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Shopping

31 Dresses That'll Become Your Designated Summer Outfit