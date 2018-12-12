Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Relationships

The Top Breakup Songs Of 2018, According To Spotify

Whether you're feeling sad, angry or totally empowered, this ultimate breakup playlist will hit the spot.
By Kelsey Borresen
12/12/2018 05:45am ET
Deux via Getty Images
Heartbroken? This music will help wash away some of your relationship woes. 

There are a few things that can reliably help you get through a breakup: a strong support system, your sweet treat of choice (shoutout to chocolate chip cookies) and a killer playlist.

After all, you need a soundtrack for the highs and lows of the breakup aftermath: both the cathartic sob-fests and the I’m-a-badass-phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes moments.

To that end, we asked Spotify to share the top breakup songs of the year on their platform. The tunes below were the 20 most-streamed songs on playlists that have the word “breakup” in the title.

The most popular breakup songs of 2018:

2. “Jealous” by Labrinth

4. “Shout Out to My Ex” by Little Mix

5. “Strongest” by Ina Wroldsen

6. “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

7. “Naked” by James Arthur

8. “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor

9. “All of Me” by John Legend

10. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

11. “Love Lies (with Normani)” by Khalid

12. “Someone Like You” by Adele

13. “Leave a Light On” by Tom Walker

14. “Best Thing I Never Had” by Beyoncé

15. “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake

16. “It Ain’t Me” by Kygo

17. “Praying” by Kesha

18. “Say Something” by A Great Big World

19. “Let Her Go” by Passenger

20. “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Below, we’ve compiled the songs into one handy-dandy playlist for your listening pleasure (or pain):

Now go on and let those emotions flow:

