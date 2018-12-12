The Top Breakup Songs Of 2018, According To Spotify

There are a few things that can reliably help you get through a breakup: a strong support system, your sweet treat of choice (shoutout to chocolate chip cookies) and a killer playlist.
After all, you need a soundtrack for the highs and lows of the breakup aftermath: both the cathartic sob-fests and the I’m-a-badass-phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes moments.
To that end, we asked Spotify to share the top breakup songs of the year on their platform. The tunes below were the 20 most-streamed songs on playlists that have the word “breakup” in the title.
The most popular breakup songs of 2018:
1. “I Can’t Fall in Love Without You” by Zara Larsson
2. “Jealous” by Labrinth
3. “What About Us” by P!nk
4. “Shout Out to My Ex” by Little Mix
5. “Strongest” by Ina Wroldsen
6. “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé
7. “Naked” by James Arthur
8. “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor
9. “All of Me” by John Legend
10. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson
11. “Love Lies (with Normani)” by Khalid
12. “Someone Like You” by Adele
13. “Leave a Light On” by Tom Walker
14. “Best Thing I Never Had” by Beyoncé
15. “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake
16. “It Ain’t Me” by Kygo
17. “Praying” by Kesha
18. “Say Something” by A Great Big World
19. “Let Her Go” by Passenger
20. “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur
Below, we’ve compiled the songs into one handy-dandy playlist for your listening pleasure (or pain):
Now go on and let those emotions flow: