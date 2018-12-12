The Top Breakup Songs Of 2018, According To Spotify

Deux via Getty Images Heartbroken? This music will help wash away some of your relationship woes.

There are a few things that can reliably help you get through a breakup: a strong support system, your sweet treat of choice (shoutout to chocolate chip cookies) and a killer playlist.

After all, you need a soundtrack for the highs and lows of the breakup aftermath: both the cathartic sob-fests and the I’m-a-badass-phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes moments.

To that end, we asked Spotify to share the top breakup songs of the year on their platform. The tunes below were the 20 most-streamed songs on playlists that have the word “breakup” in the title.

The most popular breakup songs of 2018:

2. “Jealous” by Labrinth

4. “Shout Out to My Ex” by Little Mix

5. “Strongest” by Ina Wroldsen

6. “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

7. “Naked” by James Arthur

9. “All of Me” by John Legend

Below, we’ve compiled the songs into one handy-dandy playlist for your listening pleasure (or pain):