The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need

A hospital performance pump

This hospital-grade, multi-user pump claims to clinically increase milk volume production by nearly 12%. The closed and natural-sucking system also comes with a cooler bag for storing milk and two different sizes of breast shields with soft rims and oval shapes for optimal comfort."I own this pump and just purchased this one for my sister. My son is now three and I am expecting my second child within the month. Before purchasing this pump for my own use I read lots of reviews, consulted the lactation consultant at my hospital, and asked other nursing moms. Across the board, Medela was recommended as a reliable and easily usable brand. This pump has never given me any trouble. I used it at home and every time we traveled. The battery pack worked just as well as having it plugged in, so it really was mobile. I also appreciated the insulated bag and ice pack. I would pump right into a bottle, and when it was convenient for me I would transfer the milk to a storage bag for freezing. The adjustable speed/vacuum dial came in handy. I was surprised how much I actually used it. I thought I would find a comfortable setting and keep it there. However, some days I wanted to turn it up, and some days I needed to dial it back. This made the whole pumping process more comfortable. I was able to easily use the breast shields that came with the pump, but I know some others who could not. If those don't work for you, you can order other sizes to fit your needs. Don't let a poorly fitted shield keep you from utilizing the pump." — R.J. Koehn