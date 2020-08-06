HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

LanaStock via Getty Images Safely running outside during the coronavirus means looking out for your own health and the health of those around you.

With most of us are spending more time at home — and indoors — than anywhere else during the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor time and exercise has become a lifeline for many of us.

There’s good reason for it. Studies have outlined the many mental health benefits of exercise, including reduced stress and an improved mood. Spending time outdoors and in nature has also been associated with decreasing mental fatigue and improving symptoms of depression and anxiety.

With outside time more precious than ever before, seasoned sprinters and power walkers alike are turning to the streets and sidewalks for some respite from at-home workout programs like Obé and P.volve or indoor exercise equipment like Peloton.

But to safely run outside right now means looking out for your own health and the health of those around you. Finding a breathable face mask for running and exercising outdoors is its own hurdle.

That’s why we turned to the experts to find out which athletic and sports face masks they recommend for running and summer workouts, including finding out whether moisture-wicking face masks are even effective.

Here’s what they had to say.

Do you need to wear face masks while running?

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that everyone should be wearing a non-medical face mask or face covering when going outside. We now know that wearing a face mask is perhaps the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and that the more people wearing them, the better.

But if you’ve tried running or working out with a face mask on, you probably had a hard time breathing and broke more of a sweat than you bargained for.

Despite its inconveniences, wearing a face cover while running does more to protect those around you to protect yourself, according to Dr. Daniel Devine of Devine Concierge Medicine.

The TL;DR: Yes, you should try to wear a mask while running if you’ll be in crowded areas near other people. It’s mostly to protect those around you.

What face mask material is best for running and exercising?

The material and fit of your sports face mask is important to consider because the best face mask materials can limit the spread of large and small virus particles.

HuffPost previously reported on the best face mask materials and found that, in general, natural materials are better at filtering out particles than synthetic materials.

“Any breathable face covering, simple bandana included, is better than no face covering when running in crowded areas.” - Dr. Daniel Devine of Devine Concierge Medicine

In the end, any face covering is better than no covering at all, according to Devine.

“I recommend a mask with a tight weave of fibers versus a face covering made of loosely woven fibers like many bandanas,” he said. “[However], any breathable face covering, simple bandana included, is better than no face covering when running in crowded areas.”

Devine advises looking for face masks that are moisture-resistant, because face masks tend to lose their structural integrity and can distort the seal around the face when they get damp. Choosing a face mask with a nose wire you can shape or built-in nasal support (like these on Etsy or this one from Amazon) can help maintain that seal. Neck gaiters and bandanas are acceptable alternatives — as long as you are able to achieve an effective seal around the face.

What about moisture-wicking face masks for running and exercising?

A new study about the best coronavirus face mask materials found that tightly knit fabrics like denim, canvas and bed sheets are best for blocking air particles — but they’re probably not the most breathable face mask materials for when you’re working up a sweat.

Instead, lightweight and moisture-wicking face mask materials like polyester and Spandex are ideal for sports and athletic face masks, according to Roberto Mandje, the head coach of the New York Road Runners and former Olympic athlete.

“The mask should contain less cotton or linen-like materials, as these don’t breath as well, causing the mask to become more sweat-soaked as you go deeper into your run or workout,” Mandje said.

A breathable mask is one that generally has lightweight and stretchy fabric, similar to materials use in athletic wear.

Mandie also pointed out that “you want the mask to be reusable and washing machine-friendly.”