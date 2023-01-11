The $17 Pan That Gives Every Brownie Perfect Edges

“I didn’t know I would be as excited as I am about this pan. Portioned out brownies with the ~chewy~ edges all around, I’m happy. I like that you can customize the brownies too so I made half of them plain and topped the others with chopped walnuts. Very easy to clean and the brownies came out perfectly. I sprayed the pan with some baking spray but honestly it seems like you might not need it. Going to eat more brownies now, buy this!!” — Florida Stanley

“I love this pan. So easy to clean, makes a perfect sized portion and very versatile. My kids love brownies and think this makes a perfect blend between crispy on the outside and gooey in the middle. I made mini pineapple upside down cakes in this as well and they were amazing. Definitely a great item to have in the kitchen!!! — VMTMom

“I purchased this for my son’s school bake sale. I used it yesterday making 3 dz brownies...it’s easy to clean, I used Pam spray, no problem removing them at all. Each one looked perfect and has that “edge” crisp that everyone love about the Edge piece brownie. The price is unbeatable, too.” — JK White