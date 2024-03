Curly-Haired Reviewers Say These Brushes 'Glide' Through Hair 'Like Butter'

A flexible-teeth detangling brush

Tangle Teaser, a hair brand with a few different brush styles that you may have seen all over TikTok , is the maker behind this detangling brush designed for all hair types. It features a paddle-style brush head with 325 uniquely flexible and varying sized bristles that claims to smooth and detangle even the most fragile of hair, either wet or dry. It comes in four sizes and tons of colors. Also, if you have 3C hair and above, there's a version just for thick hair with firmer bristles than the original.The teeth take their original form after brushing and don’t bend permanently in the direction of brushing.This large size is perfect for long and high density hair and I can take good size sections and go through. The material seems it will be easy to wash and dish soap or shampoo should do the trick.I used it for the first time on dry hair and it was no issue. I simply used some spray leave in conditioner after removing braids and that was sufficient. I see no breakage at all too.If you’re thinking about it, it’s worth it. If I remember I will update when I actually use it on wash day.Oh yeah! I also have carpal tunnel syndrome in my dominant hand and if I simply hold it by the head of the brush I won’t have pain. My arm got tired but that’s because I have really dense hair, not because of the brush." — danielle