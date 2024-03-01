Curly-Haired Reviewers Say These Brushes 'Glide' Through Hair 'Like Butter'

A two-way flexible brush

Each row of this versatile brush moves and extends as it's brushed across hair to painlessly detangle even the tightest of coils. The brush can be used two ways: either vertically to release tangles and knots, then horizontally to smooth and define curls. Available in five colors, this brush can be used on wet or dry hair.lol For years he has screamed and fought having his hair done, but also completely rejects short hair. Because it's such a fight, he usually looks like a train wreck.He said (not screamed) ouch twice, that's it!Doing his hair used to take over an hour in the tub with him screaming and demanding breaks and me in pain because I have a bad back and neck. It was misery. I would sometimes step away for a minute to cry and pull myself together to go back to war. THIS ONLY TOOK 5 MINUTES!!! I'm ready to cry tears of joy, you have no idea what a blessing this brush is!"