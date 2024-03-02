This Powerful Under-$200 Soundbar Made One Reviewer's Room 'Feel Like A Small Personal Theater'

“Cannot believe how good this little upgrade was for hearing tv better in our bedroom. The sound is great for price paid. Way better than raw tv alone. The base is just enough to feel like a small personal theater placed under the bed. It’s perfect.” — Ozark

“My LG Surround finally gave up at the beginning of a movie yesterday. So I went out and bought this Vizio 5.1 Surround system and All I can say is Wow. I am pleasantly surprised at the sound I get at this price point. I love that the surround speakers don’t have to be connected to the Bar under the TV. I have them behind the couch along with the Sub. The surround sound fills the room quite nicely and the sub allows us to “feel” the movie on the couch. The dialog feature is great too. It allows you to boost the voice without it being drowned by the rest of the sound. It’s plenty loud in our lil 500sq ft living room. My daughter says it’s clearly loud enough as she heard it even outside. It took about 15 minutes to get going and hooked it to the optical digital audio on the TV and adjusted the a offset and we were good to go. It has a true theater experience in our living room. We are completely satisfied with the purchase.” — Wolfy

“I like the sound of this speaker system. The bass is deep enough to rattle the room when we’re watching movies or listening to music. I don’t like the fact that tha surround speakers are wired. When I purchased this system, I thought it was all wireless.” — DEEKEEBEE

“I should have gotten this surround sound much sooner. Good things does come in small packages. Clear audio and this small subwoofer hits hard. It does make one feel like they are in a theater. If you’re looking to purchase one, I recommend this. Don’t waste your money on much expensive surround sound, this little facka will suffice. Great sound for the price, thank you.” — Rene