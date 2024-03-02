This Powerful Under-$200 Soundbar Made One Reviewer's Room 'Feel Like A Small Personal Theater'

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re watching a movie, tuning into a football game or listening to your favorite podcast, a high-quality sound setup can really elevate your experience. Sure, TVs come with built-in speakers, but if you’re looking for something with a little more oomph a soundbar can turn your living room into a home theater. And Walmart has a top-rated option that costs less than $200.
The Vizio V-Series 5.1 home theater soundbar boasts six powerful speakers across its four separate components, including a wireless 4.5-inch subwoofer that delivers “thunderous bass.” It’ll fill the room with clear, dynamic surround sound to bring movies, music, games and sporting events to life.
The soundbar and accompanying speakers and subwoofer are a sleek matte black, with a modern low-profile design that will blend in seamlessly with your TV and room. The main soundbar is 36 inches long, which is the perfect size for a 50- to 65-inch TV. If you have a Vizio TV, this soundbar conveniently attaches to select Vizio TV stands.
Setting up this soundbar couldn’t be easier. Simply plug it into your TV with the included HDMI ARC cable and you’re good to go. You can use your TV remote to control it, or the included backlit display remote. The soundbar has Bluetooth capabilities, so you can wirelessly stream content from your phone. There’s also a voice assistant input if you’re someone who uses Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. You can customize the sound coming out of these speakers to suit the room and what you’re listening to by playing around with the equalization, level and balance controls.
Reviewers are “blown away” by the surround sound, easy setup and how the soundbar “blends in” with TV stands. Customer DEEKEEBEE notes that “the bass is deep enough to rattle the room” when they’re watching a movie or listening to music.
Ready to level up your at-home sound system? Read what a few reviewers had to say below, or just scroll down to pick up the Vizio V-Series 5.1 home theater soundbar at Walmart for $196.
“Cannot believe how good this little upgrade was for hearing tv better in our bedroom. The sound is great for price paid. Way better than raw tv alone. The base is just enough to feel like a small personal theater placed under the bed. It’s perfect.” — Ozark
“My LG Surround finally gave up at the beginning of a movie yesterday. So I went out and bought this Vizio 5.1 Surround system and All I can say is Wow. I am pleasantly surprised at the sound I get at this price point. I love that the surround speakers don’t have to be connected to the Bar under the TV. I have them behind the couch along with the Sub. The surround sound fills the room quite nicely and the sub allows us to “feel” the movie on the couch. The dialog feature is great too. It allows you to boost the voice without it being drowned by the rest of the sound. It’s plenty loud in our lil 500sq ft living room. My daughter says it’s clearly loud enough as she heard it even outside. It took about 15 minutes to get going and hooked it to the optical digital audio on the TV and adjusted the a offset and we were good to go. It has a true theater experience in our living room. We are completely satisfied with the purchase.” — Wolfy
“I like the sound of this speaker system. The bass is deep enough to rattle the room when we’re watching movies or listening to music. I don’t like the fact that tha surround speakers are wired. When I purchased this system, I thought it was all wireless.” — DEEKEEBEE
“I should have gotten this surround sound much sooner. Good things does come in small packages. Clear audio and this small subwoofer hits hard. It does make one feel like they are in a theater. If you’re looking to purchase one, I recommend this. Don’t waste your money on much expensive surround sound, this little facka will suffice. Great sound for the price, thank you.” — Rene