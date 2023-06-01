HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I just spent Memorial Day weekend in northern Michigan, and to say it was midges season there feels like a gross understatement. Every time my friends and I went outside, those annoying bugs were swarming thickly — until our host pulled out some curious-looking fly swatters he’d found on Amazon.

Shaped like compact tennis rackets, this pair of USB-charged bug zappers very quickly took care of all the flying insects in the backyard. And at the risk of sounding bloodthirsty, they were also extremely fun to wave around, killing bugs. A built-in purple light even helps attracts mosquitoes and other insects to the swatter, where they are quickly dispatched by the electrified stainless steel and aluminum mesh with a satisfying zapping noise. Best of all, bug bodies don’t get caught in the mesh, so there’s no gross buildup to deal with or clean.

If you don’t feel like wielding the swatter by hand or letting your kids have fun doing it (it has mesh shock protection, so it’s safe for both big and little hands), you can also pop it into its weighted stand and let it work on its own indoors or outdoors as flying pests find their own way to it. It’d be great to place on a picnic table, next to your porch chair or near your bed if you’re bothered by mosquitoes at night.

“This swatter kills them all, gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and flies (someone said it doesn’t kill flies and it very much DOES kill flies),” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I have had this swatter for less than a week and as far as I’m concerned, it’s paid for itself. Up there with one of THE best purchases I’ve made recently. Worth it!”