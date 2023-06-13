Why is it that those of us who have really intense reactions to bug bites seem to attract them the most? It’s just another one of life’s many cruelties. Not a summer goes by where I’m not covered in swollen, painful welts — and you better believe I have a very bad attitude about it. To that end, I usually spend the first half of every summer season trying to find the very best mosquito repellants around. But this year, I’m upgrading to customer-approved bug-zapping devices.
Instead of depending on a dinky little citronella candle to keep the hordes of bugs away, I’m cutting straight to the chase with devices that zap, trap and definitively deter gnats, flies and especially mosquitos. Below, I’ve rounded up the best bug-killing devices (and three bug repellants that actually work) that have earned cascades of good reviews and, for some, the approval of HuffPost readers. Add these game-changing gadgets to your cart and say goodbye to being a human mosquito buffet.