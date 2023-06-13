Why is it that those of us who have really intense reactions to bug bites seem to attract them the most? It’s just another one of life’s many cruelties. Not a summer goes by where I’m not covered in swollen, painful welts — and you better believe I have a very bad attitude about it. To that end, I usually spend the first half of every summer season trying to find the very best mosquito repellants around. But this year, I’m upgrading to customer-approved bug-zapping devices.