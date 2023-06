A discrete indoor/outdoor zapper

Rating: 4 out of 5 starsThis, dare I say, stylish bug catcher utilizes two common methods of bug trapping and killing in one. It lures everything from mosquitos, fruit flies, gnats, moths and more using a UV light, a powerful fan and a sticky glue board. You just set it to one of two speed settings and let it do its thing. The silhouette and aesthetic are unobtrusive enough to have in your home without it becoming too much of an eyesore. It's an Amazon fave and highly rated for a reason.: "Every year, starting in the spring, I suffer from vile mosquitos in my house. The Evil Little Critters come in from the patio door left open for my dog and bathroom vents. And they literally chew me to pieces while I sleep. I live in Southern CA, but mosquitos have really moved in (don't laugh Southerners,, the pain is real). I was going to spray the yard, but read how that kills good insects like bees. So, I looked up other options. Enter Katchy! This thing works so well!!! It's my new BFF. See my photo for the Evil Critters it caught in the last 3 days - this is my 2nd haul. Eww and YAY! I've had it for 3 weeks now and each week the sticky pad looks about the same or more. I have it running 24 hours on either the normal or low setting. To be honest, I'm afraid to turn it off bc I did once and saw an Evil Mosquito transitting through my bedroom and had to do my crazy thrashing flailing arm dance to try and kill it. I hope Katchy is built to last, we shall see. I also just bought a second one for the front of the house. I haven't tried it on the patio, but plan to when I am trying to have a nice patio dinner. I got a zapper for the outside and it really hasn't done much, but hopefully when the mosquito season gets in full swing it'll help. The proof of Katchy's effectiveness is I don't have one single mosquito bit yet. And I just have one unit in my bedroom. If you have problems, try this. It's been a life saver for me." — Merrie S.