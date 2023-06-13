Shoppinghomeoutdoorsmosquitos

The Bestselling Bug-Zapping Devices That Reviewers Swear By

Add these game-changing gadgets to your cart and say goodbye to being a human mosquito buffet.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zevo-ZEVO-Blue/dp/B0B34BPQVY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zevo flying insect trap" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zevo-ZEVO-Blue/dp/B0B34BPQVY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Zevo flying insect trap</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mosquito-Mosquitoes-Rechargeable-Electric-Powerful/dp/B087JMKJXY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bug-zapping paddle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mosquito-Mosquitoes-Rechargeable-Electric-Powerful/dp/B087JMKJXY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bug-zapping paddle</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TOMPOL-Zapper-Outdoor-Mosquito-Attractant/dp/B08QMFJDXZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a bug-killing lantern" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TOMPOL-Zapper-Outdoor-Mosquito-Attractant/dp/B08QMFJDXZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6481f339e4b04ee51a93202c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">a bug-killing lantern</a>.
Why is it that those of us who have really intense reactions to bug bites seem to attract them the most? It’s just another one of life’s many cruelties. Not a summer goes by where I’m not covered in swollen, painful welts — and you better believe I have a very bad attitude about it. To that end, I usually spend the first half of every summer season trying to find the very best mosquito repellants around. But this year, I’m upgrading to customer-approved bug-zapping devices.

Instead of depending on a dinky little citronella candle to keep the hordes of bugs away, I’m cutting straight to the chase with devices that zap, trap and definitively deter gnats, flies and especially mosquitos. Below, I’ve rounded up the best bug-killing devices (and three bug repellants that actually work) that have earned cascades of good reviews and, for some, the approval of HuffPost readers. Add these game-changing gadgets to your cart and say goodbye to being a human mosquito buffet.

1
A USB-rechargeable fly swatter
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Feeling sporty? HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell swears by this small tennis racket-like bug swatter with an electrified stainless steel and aluminum mesh netting that zaps to kill. It has a built-in purple light that attracts mosquitos and other insects, so you can swing it around yourself or prop it up in its own stand and let the racket do its thing. The lil' corpses don't get caught or stuck in the mesh, so you don't have to worry about gross cleanup.

Promising review: "Worth it, buy it. This swatter kills them all, gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and flies (someone said it doesn't kill flies and it very much DOES kill flies). I have had this swatter for less than a week and as far as I'm concerned, it's paid for itself. Up there with one of THE best purchases I've made recently. Worth it!" — Amazon University
$32.99 at Amazon
2
A high-voltage insect zapper with a a range of up to 1,500 square feet
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Hang this powerful zapper wherever people hang out the most in your backyard, whether it's by the pool, patio or fire pit. It targets and kills mosquitoes, gnats, flies and other bugs with wings that are bound to be mood-killers anytime you want to hang out outside. (This nifty device got a lot of attention in a roundup of backyard must-haves that we recently featured courtesy of our friends at BuzzFeed.)

Promising review: "You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
$36.99 at Amazon
3
A plug-in flying insect trap
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

It doesn't get much easier than plugging an insect trap into an outlet and moving on with your life without a care in the world. The popular trap uses a mixture of blue and UV light to attract insects like gnats, mosquitos, moths, fruit flies and more. It’s a highly-rated option from Amazon and has left many reviewers happy with its performance.

Promising review: “I repotted my plants recently and somehow ended up with a horrendous gnat problem. After my tried and true apple cider and drops of dishwasher traps failed to perform, I ordered the ZEVO trap and got it on Saturday afternoon. It’s now Monday and for the first time since last week’s repotting fiasco, I have not had to swat away any gnats/fruit flies/or whatnot from around my face or up my nostrils and I haven’t had to use a picnic net covering my meals! I’ve already ordered refill glue traps to have on hand should something like this happen again. Five stars!” — Mandee~
$20+ at Amazon
4
Utilize some Mosquito Dunks throughout your outdoor space
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Treat spots with standing water in your backyard, like a birdbath that doesn't get changed regularly or a flower pot that collected water. Mosquito Dunks are larvicide you can put in standing water that halts future mosquito breeding and is non-toxic to other plants and animals. You can even use a quarter or half of a disk at a time to save up and still get the same effect as a whole one. This product was popular with readers in last summer’s roundup of mosquito-battling products.

Promising review: "These really work! We started out the season inundated with mass mosquitoes. We have two horses who’s water trough isn’t that far from the house. It almost seemed within 24 hours of dropping one disc in the trough, we’ve seen very few mosquitoes! Both horses as well as the dogs, haven’t seemed to notice a taste change. Very pleased." — Mary M.
$9.97 at Amazon
5
A discrete indoor/outdoor zapper
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

This, dare I say, stylish bug catcher utilizes two common methods of bug trapping and killing in one. It lures everything from mosquitos, fruit flies, gnats, moths and more using a UV light, a powerful fan and a sticky glue board. You just set it to one of two speed settings and let it do its thing. The silhouette and aesthetic are unobtrusive enough to have in your home without it becoming too much of an eyesore. It's an Amazon fave and highly rated for a reason.

Promising review: "Every year, starting in the spring, I suffer from vile mosquitos in my house. The Evil Little Critters come in from the patio door left open for my dog and bathroom vents. And they literally chew me to pieces while I sleep. I live in Southern CA, but mosquitos have really moved in (don't laugh Southerners,, the pain is real). I was going to spray the yard, but read how that kills good insects like bees. So, I looked up other options. Enter Katchy! This thing works so well!!! It's my new BFF. See my photo for the Evil Critters it caught in the last 3 days - this is my 2nd haul. Eww and YAY! I've had it for 3 weeks now and each week the sticky pad looks about the same or more. I have it running 24 hours on either the normal or low setting. To be honest, I'm afraid to turn it off bc I did once and saw an Evil Mosquito transitting through my bedroom and had to do my crazy thrashing flailing arm dance to try and kill it. I hope Katchy is built to last, we shall see. I also just bought a second one for the front of the house. I haven't tried it on the patio, but plan to when I am trying to have a nice patio dinner. I got a zapper for the outside and it really hasn't done much, but hopefully when the mosquito season gets in full swing it'll help. The proof of Katchy's effectiveness is I don't have one single mosquito bit yet. And I just have one unit in my bedroom. If you have problems, try this. It's been a life saver for me." — Merrie S.
$45.99 at Amazon
6
An effective two-in-one trapper and zapper
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This highly-rated and popular USB-powered zapper comes with a removable tray at the bottom of the lamp to make clean-up easier and to keep the area around the device tidy and neat. It can be used both indoors or out, and uses a purple light to lure the mosquitos to their demise inside its metal grid. It can attract insects up to 1,500 square feet and has a hanging ring so you can hang it in a tree or on a hook.

Promising review: "Small and works. Looks cool-love the coloring. Purple and white light. Doesn’t take up a lot of room. Actually works. awesome!" — brenda
$24.98 at Amazon
7
A cordless and waterproof bug-killing device
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This USB-rechargeable bug zapper looks like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie and uses the unique design to its advantage. Like many of the other devices, it utilizes an LED light to lure bugs in, but unlike them, it has no top coverage, so there is increased surface area to attract and trap the bugs. It has a high rating and great reviews all around.

Promising review: "It solved my mosquito problem! This little lamp has saved my legs and my kid’s faces!! I live in a hot and humid climate and by spring/summer mosquitoes become such a problem, specially for me. I get a allergic reaction every time i get bitten. My skin gets extremely red and swollen and the bite site becomes painful to the point i have to take pain medicine. After that i am left with dark scars that will remain on my skin for a LONG time. Enter this lamp; the first couple of nights I didn’t see many cadavers, but i think it was because i was using it at the wrong time. After the first couple of nights of leaving it on i was amazed by the results! The best part is that I haven’t seen any mosquito inside my house nor i or my kids have new bites from them! I don’t have to scream at people entering my house and we can all relax a little every time we go in/out!" — Angelica Toro
$39.90 at Amazon
8
A flat, tray-like zapper with a safety screen
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Made to be used indoors, this popular bug-zapper attracts and kills flying insects with two lightbulbs that instantly zap anything that fly through the electrified mesh. It comes with a chain so you can hang it or place it atop a counter, table or propped on the floor. The device comes with two bonus bulbs so you don't have to worry about replacements for a while.

Promising review: "After reading several reviews on dozens of zappers I settled on this one. We have a horrible fly problem in the garage/kitchen in the warm weather and nothing has been able to control it. This thing is absolutely incredible. It does have a crisp pop when a bug lands in it but it's not as loud as people are saying it is. My dogs and cats all got used to it within 2 minutes. If you want maximum results, add a tiny bit of fly bait to the catch tray to attract the stubborn ones who don't care about the light. I can't tell you after years of the fly problem how satisfying it was to hear the back to back pops as it cleared the swarms, and to walk out to the pile of bodies in the tray and all over the floor. Not a fly in sight. I turn this thing on one hour per day and have zero flies left. Bonus- it comes with replacement bulbs." — Jen
$41.99 at Amazon
9
A pack of seriously effective insect repelling incense sticks
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Want to keep mosquitoes at bay without smelly chemicals? Murphy's Naturals incense sticks are DEET-free, contain plant-based essential oils and are available on Amazon. They might not zap to kill, but they're pretty effective at keeping bugs out of your personal space. Each box comes with eight incense sticks and can be purchased individually or in three-packs.These sticks use the power of five plant-based oils: lemongrass, rosemary, cedarwood, citronella and peppermint. A 2009 study found that geraniol and linalool, two compounds found in common essential oils, are effective at keeping bugs away. You can find geraniol and linalool in lemongrass oil, which is in these incense sticks, along with others including rose, basil and lavender oils. These sticks became a go-to for HuffPost readers when we covered them this time last year.

Promising reviews: "Definitely works! I have been using these for two years now. I live on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where the mosquito is the state bird, and the no-see-ums are their angry cousin. And they seem to find me right away. Always. I literally would have to cover my arms and legs in 80+ degree weather to keep from being devoured after dusk. I light one about 5-10 minutes before I’m ready to chill outside, and they’re AWESOME! Yes, there’s only eight to a pack, but they burn so slow. I extinguish it in a can of sand before I’m ready to head indoors, and light it up again at the next outing. One will usually last around four or five lightings for me. I definitely recommend for those who are unfortunately prone to being a target for those blood-sucking, irritating, ha-ha-you-can’t-hide, evil insects." — Sunny V.
$9.99 at Amazon
10
An essential oil diffuser egg
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

The Skeeter Patio Egg is an outdoor diffuser that comes with its own concentrate of lemongrass oil and geraniol, not to mention a super cute macrame hanger. Having an essential oil diffuser with some of these scents can deter flying pests, making it a great tool in your arsenal. When the concentrate runs out, you can refill it, keeping the egg for many summers to come. This was another popular option in our roundup of mosquito repellants.

Promising review: "I love this product. It works so well and the scent is pleasant unlike other products. If mosquitoes love you, you will love this egg. I've bought a few for my patio. Well worth the buy." — Wendy Smith
$21.70 at Amazon
11
A popular and powerful mosquito repellant shield
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Available in a wide variety of colors, this well-reviewed and highly-rated mosquito repellant device uses heat-activated technology to emit a scent-free repellant that keeps mosquitos away, creating a 15-foot safe zone. It's a great option for those with small patios or balconies who want to repel bugs without DEET sprays, smoke or citronella scents. It comes with three mats that need to be replaced, though reviewers noted that three seem to last an entire season. With over 40,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s a clear customer favorite.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I’ve never written a review for anything on Amazon, I know I’m that person that has to say that. But the Thermacell works so well I had to. Mosquitoes LOVE me and summer is miserable because of that. I get huge welts and then turn into bruises. Since it has arrived I have not been bitten once. Not one time over Memorial Day weekend. I am absolutely impressed! If you are on the fence, don’t be! It’s totally worth it! Take it from someone who hasn’t found one thing that work!!! Just wow!!" — Amazon customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
12
Bug Bite Thing
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

If it's too late and you're already riddled with bites, then this handy little tool is going to make life a whole lot less itchy and swollen. I swear by the Bug Bite Thing every summer and have multiple in my home as well as in my purse. Just hold the wand-shaped tool over the bitten area, slowly pull up on the handles until you feel suction pressure on your skin and then push them down to release the suction. The bug venom is routed to a removable, washable chamber at the bottom. This insect bite relief gadget is small enough to take on the go and worth every penny.

Promising review: “I bought this fully believing I wasted my money, but I thought what the heck. I’ve had it for a week and used it for the first time today on myself and my 3 year old. We were outside working in flowerbeds and an ant got us. Him on his neck, me on the back of the knee. The burn immediately stopped. So simple to use! My knee is still a bit red but no longer bothered. My son still has a small welt but not bothered either. I’m surprisingly happy that this proved me wrong.” — Autumn Jones
$9.95 at Amazon
