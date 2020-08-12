HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These are some pretty weird times. But these practical (and sometimes excessive) buys are helping us get by.

“Would Recommend” — a collection of our shopping editors’ favorite finds on the internet, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

In usual times, you might have been soaking in the sun somewhere other than your backyard. But these are unusual times, meaning that the past few months haven’t been at all what any of us had in mind.

This year’s shaping up to be a strange one, with the coronavirus pandemic turning pretty much everything upside-down. These days, we’re focused on staying safe, social distancing and wearing a mask.

While we were looking for products for you, our readers, we found products that have helped us get through the days, too. This is the quarantine edition of our “Would Recommend” series, where our shopping editors recommend their favorite finds. This time around, we’re featuring our favorite finds (both practical and excessive) that have made the past few months feel a little bit easier on us.