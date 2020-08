A pint-sized, top-recommended espresso machine to make lattes at home

Williams-Sonoma

"I got this small-but-powerful Breville Bambino espresso machine in early May, once I realized that my work-from-home lifestyle wasn't going anywhere fast. Before buying this machine, I knew nothing about pulling an espresso shot or frothing milk. After watching way too many YouTube videos about how to make a latte with a Breville Bambino , I've mastered how to pull the perfect shot of espresso — and steam the right amount of frothy milk for a morning latte.The best part is that the machine is mostly automated , so it does the hard work for you. It can do a single or a double shot of espresso, and includes three temperature options and three milk frothing options so customize to get the perfect drink. While you can choose to use your college barista skills to manually froth milk with the steam wand, the machine is also intuitive enough to do it automatically for you, which is what I prefer to do. It even comes with equipment and automatic sensors for cleaning and maintenance, so you know it'll last for the long haul.Now that I'm no longer buying a latte each morning from my favorite workplace coffee spot, I'm at least continuing to buy my espresso beans from them . Even though things might not be back to normal for a while, at least they can taste like they are."