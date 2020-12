The all-in-one AHA treatment that's internet famous

I never thought I’d be the person recommending such a splurgy beauty product but here I am. I bought my first bottle of Sunday Riley’s Good Genes back in May — the smallest size that I could find, which is under an ounce and less than $50 at Nordstrom . The one ounce bottle is the next largest at $85. But before I spent that much, I really wanted to try it out. Good Genes is an all-in-one lactic acid treatment. Lactic acid can be used as a light exfoliant. The treatment has ingredients like lemongrass and licorice (you can get a hint of it when applying). It’s supposed to smooth your skin. I wanted to know if it was worth the hype — especially since staying in since March has definitely changed how my face feels and looks (little bumps here and there, plus a lack of a “glow”).I finally get why Good Genes is such a cult-favorite. It definitely has changed my skin for the better — to how it was in pre-pandemic times. My skin feels soft and my pores aren't pouring out. I use it every night before bed. Once I finished the smallest size of the bottle, I thought it was so worth it that I stocked up on the $85 version at Sephora