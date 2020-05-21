Style & Beauty

The Best Caftans, Muumuus And Other Lounge Dresses For Staying At Home

There's nothing more comfortable you can wear around the house during quarantine.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, you’ve likely ditched your bra and embraced wearing leggings for their stretchy waistbands. But consider this: Why bother with a waistband?

Wouldn’t you be more comfortable in a roomy sack with just the barest suggestion of structure? Something flowy and forgiving that drapes around your body in a way that’s elegant and also mysterious? (Like, what’s she hiding under there? A dozen donuts? Maybe.)

Of course you would. That’s why you need a caftan, or its Hawaiian cousin, the muumuu. You need a caftan like you need air or coffee or pictures of puppies and kittens snuggling. In other words, a caftan is a primal need.

Technically, according to Vogue, a caftan (or kaftan) is a “narrow cut, long robe with full sleeves, either with a deep open neck or fully open to the floor,” with origins in ancient Mesopotamia. The muumuu comes from Hawaii, and the word means “cut off” ― a reference to the original garment’s yoke-less neckline. But any version of these loose-fitting garments suits us now.

Some of Hollywood’s most beloved icons have made the caftan/muumuu look legendary. On “Transparent,” Jeffrey Tambor’s transgender character Maura loved a caftan. On “Golden Girls,” Bea Arthur’s Dorothy Zbornak rocked them with impunity. And Liz Taylor, in her day, was the reigning Caftan Queen.

You don’t need any more convincing, so here are 11 caftans and muumuus ― and a few billowy dresses that were too irresistible to leave out ― for you to slip into and swan about the house.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Lounge Dress
Uniqlo
Get the lounge dress from Uniqlo, $24.90
2
Marimekko V-Neck Dress
Uniqlo
Get the Marimekko v-neck dress from Uniqlo, $49.90
3
Boho Linen Kaftan
Walmart
Get the Multitrust boho linen kaftan from Walmart, $13.48
4
Cotton Caftan
Amazon/Celmia
Get the Celmia caftan for $27.99 from Amazon
5
Zip Caftan
Natori
Get the zip caftan from Natori, $180
6
Tropical Maxi Dress
Shopbop
Get the Farm Rio maxi dress from Shopbop, $185.50
7
Hawaiian Muumuu
ShakaTime
Get the Hawaiian muumuu from ShakaTime, $55.95
8
Silk Caftan
Lilly Pulitzer
Get the Shalynn silk caftan from Lilly Pulitzer, $258
9
Empire Linen Dress
Etsy/Linennaive
Get the empire linen dress from Etsy, $119
10
Cotton Muumuu
Vermont Country Store
Get the mid-calf cotton muumuu from Vermont Country Store, $49.95+
11
Naked Lady Caftan
Naked Lady
This one is WAY more on the aspirational side of our price range, but we're sharing it for inspiration:

Get the silk caftan from Hammer Store, $2,000
Where To Buy Face Masks
RelaxationquarantineStyle & BeautyStyle