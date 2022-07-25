I have found myself at that point in the summer where my feet are absolutely wrecked. After months of walking around in unsupportive, feet-exposing sandals, they are in serious need of some TLC. Believe me when I tell you that bi-weekly pedicures are no longer cutting it and the time has come for nearly nightly intervention. When my feet are dry, cracked and callused, simply dousing them in cream doesn’t make a dent, which is why it’s time to employ the help of actual hardcore callus removers.