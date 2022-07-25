I have found myself at that point in the summer where my feet are absolutely wrecked. After months of walking around in unsupportive, feet-exposing sandals, they are in serious need of some TLC. Believe me when I tell you that bi-weekly pedicures are no longer cutting it and the time has come for nearly nightly intervention. When my feet are dry, cracked and callused, simply dousing them in cream doesn’t make a dent, which is why it’s time to employ the help of actual hardcore callus removers.
Not only will a good callus remover help to remove the hard crusty buildup of a summer callus, but it can help to keep feet smooth and flake-free all around, all the time. Below, I’ve rounded up the most popular and highly-rated callus removers on Amazon. This list includes everything from old-fashioned foot files to newfangled gels, patches and more. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself and restore your weary feet back to their well-deserved glory. They work hard for you, and it’s time to return the favor with a bit of pampering.