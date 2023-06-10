These Highly Rated Camping Chairs Are (Mostly) Less Than $60

Walmart Camping chair and rocker from Ozark Trail

Enjoying the great outdoors doesn’t mean you have to rough it.

Whether you’re spending the afternoon in the park or an entire weekend on a campground, you can still be comfortable while enjoying the sunny weather—and it starts by having the right camping chairs.

Camping chairs can be tricky to choose. You’ll want something comfortable that can also want one that can withstand the elements (including rain), is lightweight enough to lug around and doesn’t take up a ton of space in your trunk.

Ozark Trail has long checked all these boxes and has become the popular camping chair brand go-to in the process. Want to stock up before summer? Check out these top-rated ones you can get at Walmart.