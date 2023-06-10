ShoppingcampingOutdoor Recreation

These Highly Rated Camping Chairs Are (Mostly) Less Than $60

Walmart is a goldmine for affordable outdoor seating, with some options starting at just $8.

Camping <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOzark-Trail-Oversized-Mesh-Camp-Chair-with-Cooler-Basil-Leaf-and-Taupe-Green-and-Grey-Adult%2F536752671&subId1=6483853ae4b0756ff85d9d21" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6483853ae4b0756ff85d9d21" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOzark-Trail-Oversized-Mesh-Camp-Chair-with-Cooler-Basil-Leaf-and-Taupe-Green-and-Grey-Adult%2F536752671&subId1=6483853ae4b0756ff85d9d21" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">chair</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOzark-Trail-Camping-Rocking-Chair-Red%2F491145346&subId1=6483853ae4b0756ff85d9d21" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rocker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6483853ae4b0756ff85d9d21" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOzark-Trail-Camping-Rocking-Chair-Red%2F491145346&subId1=6483853ae4b0756ff85d9d21" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">rocker</a> from Ozark Trail
Camping chair and rocker from Ozark Trail

Enjoying the great outdoors doesn’t mean you have to rough it.

Whether you’re spending the afternoon in the park or an entire weekend on a campground, you can still be comfortable while enjoying the sunny weather—and it starts by having the right camping chairs.

Camping chairs can be tricky to choose. You’ll want something comfortable that can also want one that can withstand the elements (including rain), is lightweight enough to lug around and doesn’t take up a ton of space in your trunk.

Ozark Trail has long checked all these boxes and has become the popular camping chair brand go-to in the process. Want to stock up before summer? Check out these top-rated ones you can get at Walmart.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Basic quad folding chair with cup holder
A comfy place to sit with a cup holder for under $8? It’s no wonder Walmart has recently sold over 1,000 of these chairs. Despite being lightweight, they can hold up to 225 pounds. It comes with a handy little bag to keep it in after you fold it up too.
$7.88 at Walmart
2
Mesh chair with cooler
The mesh material integrated in this chair helps keep your back and thighs cool when it’s super hot out; there won’t be a sticking-to-the-chair situation happening. Here’s what else is cool: On one side of the chair you have a cup holder and on the other side is an insulated cooler that’s big enough for three cans. Oh, and the cooler zipper doubles as a can opener. What else do you need, right?
$24.98 at Walmart
3
Camping chair with high back
Camping chairs aren’t exactly known for their back support, but this one offers up more than most with both a high back and neck cushion. It also supports up to 300 pounds.
$59 at Walmart
4
Hammock camping chair
Hammocks are synonymous with outdoor relaxation and you’ll be straight-up chilling in this portable chair hammock as you swing back and forth as you enjoy the sunshine. One customer who left a review said this chair was perfect for a child with an intellectual disability because she found the rocking soothing. It’s currently on sale, so if you’re eyeing it, now’s the time to get it!
$42.97 at Walmart
5
Oversized hammock chair
Another hammock chair to consider is this one, which lets you stretch all the way out. There’s even a canopy covering at the head, which provides the perfect amount of shade. Even non-outdoorsy people will feel relaxed in this baby.
$89 at Walmart
6
Love seat camping chair
Want to cuddle up with your partner while enjoying the sunset? This love seat with room for two butts is right up your alley. Each seat holds up to 250 pounds. Each side has a little storage bag too, perfect for stashing a book, iPad or special surprise for your significant other.
$63.89 at Walmart
7
Zero-gravity lounger
You can lay all the way out in this full-size lounger. At 20 pounds it’s a little heavier than most other camping chairs, but it does fold up to make transporting it easier. This is the chair everyone will be fighting to sit in.
$59 at Walmart
8
Rocking camp chair
Think you have to be on your porch to enjoy a relaxing rocking chair? You’ll be able to rock to and fro wherever you please with this portable one. Unlike camping chairs with fabric arms, this chair’s are sturdier for more support.
$55.72 at Walmart
9
Two-chair and blanket combo
This is a camping chair value pack. It comes with two chairs and a blanket for less than $50. It also includes a carry bag to make transporting everything a cinch.
$49.97 at Walmart
10
Camouflage camping chair
Blend into your surroundings with this camouflage-print camping chair. It gives a new meaning to being one with nature.
$15.88 at Walmart
