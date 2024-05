These 9 Products Will Help You Get Coffee In Under 5 Minutes While Camping

A super portable Coleman Bottletop single burner stove

Reviewers say less than five minutes I've written before about my love affair with my Coleman cookstove , which offers two burners and measures about 22 inches by 14 inches, making it easy to pack in a trunk. Yet, for even more portability and coffee-making quickness, I'd suggest this Bottletop single-burner stove, which can fit up to an 8-inch pan to boil water. You'll also need to purchase a 16-ounce bottle of propane and have a brewing method or instant coffee ready, as this will only boil water for you.: "Bought this for one purpose only, and that is to heat water in a teapot for my morning instant coffee. It is solidly built, and very stable. I was worried about that. It boiled 2 good size mugs of water in 4 1/2 minutes on the lowest setting. While my camping buddies are waiting for their their camp percolator to make their coffee, I'll be relaxing with a cup of Folgers instant. I'll be watching them pick coffee grounds out of their teeth whilst I enjoy my second cup. At that point, it's Bloody Mary time. ;)" — Bryan B.