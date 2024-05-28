Shopping travelCoffeecamping

These 9 Products Will Help You Get Coffee In Under 5 Minutes While Camping

Here’s how to get a hot, delicious beverage when you’re out in the woods with no electricity.
After a long night on a mat on the ground, you likely want your coffee, like yesterday. Whether you love to camp or are getting your “Good Partner” points in for the year, we rounded up the quickest ways to get a hot caffeinated beverage when you’re out in the middle of the woods with no electricity.

From mini boilers to single-serve coffee bags, we’re serving up different ways to make camping coffee, all with one thing in mind: speed. You won’t be making a $7 mocha latte foam macchiato with two pumps of caramel (or whatever order is currently trending on TikTok) but you’ll have a solid cup of joe that feels hot in your hands and will wake you up for a day of hiking, swimming or just enjoying the view.

We hope you find your new favorite way to make some java on the go and that everyone getting their morning cup nice and early makes camping feel like a walk in the park.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Stanley camp-ready pour over
Brew time: 2-3 minutes

In addition to the well-known viral cup, Stanley makes a selection of highly-rated tools, like this camp-ready coffee pour-over set that brings a gourmet feel to the great outdoors. Simply add in your desired amount of ground beans, pour in boiling water and wait a few moments for it to brew directly into the mug. The vessel is made out of stainless steel with a reusable filter that's easy to wipe clean. You can also purchase just the pour-over brewer, if you already have a camp mug you like and fits with the brewer — the brand says it measures 4.53 inches in width.

Promising review: "This pour over brewer is great for camping. It's also a great thing to have handy for anytime you're dealing with a power failure. After the most recent hurricane, I was able to boil water and still enjoy a great cup of coffee." — S. E. Smith
Pour over set: $45 at AmazonPour over brewer: $26 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or a Stanley camping French press
Brew time: Reviews say around 4 minutes

Make 32 ounces of coffee at once with this handy Stanley camping French press. After you put your desired ground beans in you can either pour already-boiling water into it or have the water and beans boil together, then push the plunger down and enjoy. Reviewers show it on an open fire and a jet boiler to make their perfect cup in minutes.

Promising review: "Simple device that makes having coffee at the campsite so easy. Perfect to make a large cup of coffee for two people. Easy to clean. Love the foldable handle, as well. We warmed our water up on the propane burner until it started to get small bubbles, placed the coffee in and stirred, let sit for 4 minutes, and then used the press. Easy peasy." — Kelli Wilson
$26 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A splurge-worthy Jetboil
Brew time: Less than 2 minutes

When we spoke to parents about their best tips for camping with kids, Facebook user Angela Lamoureux said her family's Jetboil French press is worth every penny, guaranteeing hot coffee every morning in less than two minutes. This coffee maker includes a silicone French press, allowing you to make your cup of joe directly in the boiler.

Promising review: "Will boil water in 90 seconds. Great coffee. Fantastic addition to camping items. Buy it!" — Leigh's Tunes
$115.10 at Amazon (regularly $144)
4
Amazon
Or the budget-friendly Fire-Maple jet burner
Brew time: About 3 minutes

At half the price of the Jetboil, this portable burner from Fire-Maple is a great option for seldom campers or anyone balling on a tighter budget. It's a compact and lightweight burner that's easy to assemble and will have you boiling water in about three minutes. Be aware though, that this option doesn't have a French press or coffee maker combined in it. So you'll use it to boil your water and then use a different contraption (like the ones we've listed below in slides 4-7) to brew coffee. Be sure to snag the 20% coupon for extra savings.

Promising review: "Easy to use, boils quickly, perfect size to fit in a backpack! Best small camping stove to carry around." — Amazon customer
$39.96+ at Amazon (with 20% off coupon)
5
Amazon
A super portable Coleman Bottletop single burner stove
Brew time: Reviewers say less than five minutes

I've written before about my love affair with my Coleman cookstove, which offers two burners and measures about 22 inches by 14 inches, making it easy to pack in a trunk. Yet, for even more portability and coffee-making quickness, I'd suggest this Bottletop single-burner stove, which can fit up to an 8-inch pan to boil water. You'll also need to purchase a 16-ounce bottle of propane and have a brewing method or instant coffee ready, as this will only boil water for you.

Promising review: "Bought this for one purpose only, and that is to heat water in a teapot for my morning instant coffee. It is solidly built, and very stable. I was worried about that. It boiled 2 good size mugs of water in 4 1/2 minutes on the lowest setting. While my camping buddies are waiting for their their camp percolator to make their coffee, I'll be relaxing with a cup of Folgers instant. I'll be watching them pick coffee grounds out of their teeth whilst I enjoy my second cup. At that point, it's Bloody Mary time. ;)" — Bryan B.
$32.16 at AmazonThree-pack of propane: $33.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
The even more travel-ready AeroPress Go
Brew time: 1 minute

A brewing method with a cult-like following, the AeroPress is known for being portable and easy to clean, so this specific travel version makes things even better. It comes with a cup and lid that acts as a container for the press, spoons and filter and then can be used as your cup to drink from. You can make eight ounces of regular coffee or up to three espresso-style shots at one time, simply by adding ground beans, pouring in boiling water and pressing the plunger down. Note that the filters — which are required for brewing — are sold separately.

Promising review: "This makes the best cup of coffee. No mess, unbreakable, I can take it camping, takes zero time, and my hard water won't clog it. Get the reusable filter. Everyone is getting this for Christmas." — Jessie Pye
$39.95 at AmazonReusable filter: $14.95 at Amazon350 paper filters: $9.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
HuffPost's favorite Picopresso portable espresso maker
Brew time: 90 seconds

Beloved by the head of HuffPost's Life section (and culinary school grad) Kristen Aiken, this handheld espresso maker will upgrade your camp coffee in seconds. You put your grounds in the base, pour in boiling water and then pump the water through, hitting the bottom, giving you an instant, single, super-fresh shot of espresso. This is ideal for latte drinkers or you can add some extra hot water to the shot for an Americano.

Promising review: "... So, I got this thing for my camping trip but I ended up just daily-ing this bad boy for my personal use at home. Given its price point I could assume that people might think this is pretty expansive and as did I. But after further research on the web and on youtube and just using this product everyday almost, I could tell you this is probably the most affordable espresso machine you could buy. This actually pulls shots. ..." – Ki Y. Kim
$129.90 at Amazon
8
Grounds & Hounds Coffee
Grounds & Hounds single serve steeping coffee bags
Brew time: 3-5 minutes

With 20% of their profits going to animal rescue missions, Grounds & Hounds Coffee offers a give-back element for parents of fur babies (or anyone who’s interested in helping animals). Their "Off Trail" coffee bags are kind of like tea bags for coffee, and contain a dark roast that can be brewed in hot water 3 to 5 minutes. This box comes with 10 bags.

Promising review: "I regularly use this single serve coffee when I am backpacking and camping! It tastes amazing and it’s so easy to pack! Honestly I’ve even reused the bags more than once for a cup of coffee and it still taste great lol ! I definitely will keep this in stock! I even use it at home sometimes as well because it tastes great!" — jan l.
$14.99 at Grounds & Hounds Coffee
9
Death Wish coffee instant sticks
Brew time: Less than a mintue

Or another quick and easy option are these instant coffee sticks from Death Wish Coffee Co. The brand recommends mixing a single pack into 8 ounces of boiling water, giving you a cup of premium coffee in literal seconds. This box comes with eight packets.

Promising review: "Great flavor and kick. The instant powder packets are awesome to take anywhere and enjoy a cup of great tasting coffee with just a cup of hot water. Camping staple for me." — JGard
$10.44 at Amazon
