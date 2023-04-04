Camping exploded in popularity over the last few years, with millions and millions of people grabbing a tent or camper and trying it for the first time.
In fact, 80 percent of leisure travelers in 2021 choose some form of camping or glamping for at least some of their trips, and the trend shows no signs of dropping. Shopping for tents on Amazon alone rose 33% by last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Outfitting yourself for a camping trip can be a confusing mission. Gear comes in so many makes, models, materials, sizes and features, and the last thing you want to do is buy something that’s going to fail you during an emergency.
Whether you’re an outdoors newbie and unsure about what equipment you’ll need or an experienced camper who’s ready to replace a few old things, the list ahead is designed to help.
These items are among my favorite camping supplies I bought myself and can personally vouch for when car camping and family camping, from a tent to cookware to sleeping pads and other supplies.
Some will also work when backpacking, backcountry camping or RV-ing, too, but all have been durable and useful winners in my book, and well worth the money.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An outdoor tabletop griddle for every meal
Grilling outdoors is one of life's great pleasures and a classic move for camping. But a portable flattop griddle is great for making breakfast foods, too, and can produce equally good steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs. Throw some bacon and eggs on in the morning, toast sandwiches for lunch, heat soup in a pot on top for dinner and impress everyone with the quick cleanup. This 17-inch model is the easiest Blackstone griddle to carry to a campsite, especially in its optional carry bag, and is super simple to season before you start cooking. You can put it right on top of the picnic table at your campsite. (Don't forget to grab a propane canister
or two.)
A portable butane stove that's just too cheerful
Sometimes you can get away with planning all your camping meals around a single burner. There are lots of great camping stoves
, but I chose and love this bright green SPRK model from Eureka, which comes with its own carrying case and runs on easy-to-find cans of butane
. It's easily portable, but also solid and sturdy enough to handle pans up to 11 inches. It's also simple to wipe clean, with easy auto-ignition, and the color just makes me happy.
The ultimate self-inflating sleeping pad for actually great sleep outdoors
I really can't say enough
about the 4-inch thick Exped MegaMat 10 sleeping pad, possibly one of the highest-reviewed and best-loved camping products available. It comes in regular and extra-long lengths in both double and single sizes, and its luxurious, self-inflating open-cell polyurethane foam core and nonslip surface makes it as much like sleeping on a real mattress at home as possible. Best of all, it has an R-value of 8.1, meaning it will insulate you from the ground even in extreme cold conditions. It's a splurge to buy new, but can you really put a price on a good night's sleep when camping?
A pour-over coffee maker that collapses down to almost nothing
Figuring out how to enjoy fresh coffee while camping is a critical problem to solve. Sea to Summit's X-Brew collapsible drip coffee maker is a lightweight space-saving option you can use with or without paper filters thanks to the included stainless steel mesh filter that's easy to pop out and clean. Made of BPA-free food-grade silicone, it's also dishwasher-safe for an easy clean when you get home.
Or a 5-pack of dunk-and-steep coffee bags
With these handy and portable individual coffee bags, all you'll need is hot water and a mug or suitable cup. Just place the bag in your mug, add hot water, dunk the bag up and down for up to 30 seconds, then let it steep for 5 minutes before drinking. Bean & Bean is an Asian American woman-owned coffee roastery
that primarily sources its beans from women-led farms.
A space-saving collapsible kettle for quick hot water
For coffee, hot chocolate, preparing backpacking meals and more, check out this collapsible kettle that's made from the same BPA-free food-grade silicone as Sea to Summit's coffee maker above. The base is made from hard anodized aluminum to heat up quick, the sides are heat resistant with measurement markings on the side, and the lid is transparent so you can spot when liquids hits the right temp for your needs. Best of all, it packs down to just over an inch and comes in both 1.3-liter and 2-liter sizes.
A clever spice container so you don't have to bring full-size jars
Camping doesn't mean you have to choose between bland food or bringing full-sized spices and herbs. Grab one of these clever palm-sized containers that consists of three twin-chambered spice shakers that screw together in a compact, modular design you can easy to stash in your backpack or grocery bag. It comes in two sizes — "missile" or "rocket" — and has a filler cap in the base that makes it easy to fill each chamber with whatever spices you need.
A high-quality nesting cook set you could even use at home
In my experience it can be hard to find a camping cook set that's sturdy and durable enough to actually cook with, not to mention one with a frying pan big enough to hold more than one egg at at time. And sure, when you're car camping, you could bring whatever cookware you normally use at home. But this 18/8 stainless steel set from Stanley all nests within the stockpot, making it much easier to pack and transport to a campsite than standard pots and pans. It comes with a 9-quart saucepan with folding handle, 8.5-inch frying pan with folding handle, 4.5-quart stockpot, vented lids that easily drain water, a collapsible cutting board, spatula, spoon, two trivets and a locking bungee to keep it all together.
A nonstick folding fry pan reviewers say is more durable than others
A common complaint with nonstick camping pans is that their surfaces peel easily. This pan is less flimsy than most, and reviewers say the Teflon Radiance finish is durable (I've only taken mine on one trip so far, so it feels a bit too early to personally attest to this particular aspect of its longevity). Best of all, it comes in both 8-inch and 10-inch options, so you can get the size that works best for you. The folding handle makes it easier to pack than a regular nonstick pan.
A truly inexpensive (but cute!) tent rug
Whether you use it to pad the floor of your tent or pop it open for a picnic, an outdoor blanket
like this one is good to have on a camping trip. I use this inexpensive Walmart option in my tent, but whatever you do with it, it's simple to fold up and take away when the fun's all over. The top layer is fleece and the bottom layer protects from moisture from seeping into the blanket, plus it's machine-washable, so it's easy to care for.
A less-heavy extra-insulated cooler with strong ice retention
Rotomolder coolers like Yetis can offer incredible ice retention, but they also weigh a lot even empty — a huge concern if you have to lift your cooler by yourself when it's full. This 52-quart "ultra light" cooler from Rtic is still capable of keeping ice cold for days and days, but weighs almost 4 pounds less than the smaller 45-quart Yeti. With rubber latches, a freezer-style gasket, non-skid rubber feet, two drains, rope handles and tie-down slots, it's got everything you need for outdoor adventures. Grab one of the optional interior baskets
to keep items like fruit and lunch meat chilled but out of the ice, and/or a chill-able divider
to help keep you organized.
A water dispenser you'll use all day
I own and love this two-gallon Stanley fast-flow water dispenser for convenient drinking water and doing tasks like washing hands and dishes. Fill it once a day, carry it bag by its handle and never visit the spigot again.
Igloo also makes a similar two-gallon dispenser with a larger handle that is highly rated by Amazon shoppers and comes in four retro color combos.
An inexpensive quick-dry towel that's great for showers and tasks
The last thing you need to drag around while camping are the thick, heavy towels you use at home. Grab a couple of these lightweight machine-washable quick-dry towels from Walmart's Ozark Trail brand and they'll be dry in what feels like moments when hung up in the sun (and they have a handy sewn-in loop for that). At 24 by 54 inches, these are the perfect size for kids, smaller adults, drying off pets or using as a hand or hair towel. According to Ozark Trail, they dry three times faster than regular towels.
A bigger quick-dry towel in a plethora of cool prints
This larger lightweight micro-terry quick-dry towel (it's 30 by 72.5 inches) is great for camping, yoga, the beach and more, and it comes in dozens and dozens of cool patterns and colors. Made of post-consumer recycled materials, it's also resistant to odors, sand and pet hair. Although it's thinner than a regular plush bathroom towel, it works really well, dries shockingly fast, and won't take up as much room in your duffel or backpack as a regular towel.
A "grass" rug to help keep dirt out of your tent
There are a few worse things than tracking a bunch of dirt inside your tent — getting rain inside your tent, for example — but it's still something you want to avoid. No one wants to crawl into their sleeping bag and find it sandy and gross, and grinding dirt into the tent floor isn't great for its longevity. This 22-by-30-inch artificial grass rug is perfect for plopping on the ground outside your tent door so you can take off your shoes or wipe your feet before entering. It's indoor-outdoor, so you won't have to think twice about it if it rains.
A rechargeable water-resistant LED flashlight from Anker
It's nice to have a flashlight you can recharge, but this one has other really great features as well: You can focus the LED beam from wide to narrow, and set the flashlight on high, medium, low, strobe and SOS mode. The super-bright light can reach nearly 1,000 feet, and it's water-resistant so you don't have to worry about lighting your way to the campground restrooms in a storm. It's also compact enough that I can slip into a pocket when I'm not using it.
A 50-pack of reusable cable ties
Another handy item to throw in your camping bag, these hook-and-loop cable ties are strong enough to hold up to 50 pounds each. Keep guy lines or stakes organized, hang gear from tent loops, attach a water bottle to your backpack and more. These are so versatile and, unlike plastic zip ties, can be used again and again.
A tent essentials kit
You won't last long in a storm or strong breeze if you can't get your tent stakes properly into the ground. This inexpensive kit from Coleman contains a heavy rubber stake mallet, a steel stake-puller with plastic grip, a small broom and dustpan for cleaning out your tent and four 10-inch stakes in case you need some extras or replacements.
A lightweight and sturdy folding side table
A small side table is a camping luxury, but I love having a spot to put my drink, snacks, book and glasses where they won't get stepped on, knocked over or dirty. This lightweight aluminum model from Stoic is $20, folds flat, weighs only about 2 pounds, and comes with its own carry bag with handles so it's incredibly easy to tote around or pull out of your trunk.
Some toasty warm slippers that can also be worn as mules
With a recycled rubber outsole and 550-fill Responsible Down Standard-certified goose down insulation, these ultra-comfy Nuptse slippers from The North Face will help keep your toes warm and comfy on chilly camping nights. They're amazingly easy to slip into for middle-of-the-night walks to the bathroom, and the foldable heel design means you can wear them as mules, too. I find they're roomy and wide enough to easily pair with warm wool socks, and they come in multiple colors.
A tumbler that'll keep you from repeatedly opening your cooler
I grabbed this hugely viral and generously-sized 40-ounce insulated travel tumbler from Stanley before my last camping trip and its double-walled construction kept my drink cold all day so I was able to stay hydrated and
stay out of my cooler's critical stash of ice. Its stainless steel frame is virtually indestructible on outdoor adventures, and the top can be rotated between a straw opening (reusable straw included), a sipping opening and fully closed to prevent spills. Both the cup and lid are dishwasher-safe. (Color options vary by retailer, so I've included three different stores below. You can also find them at Stanley.com
)
A tent pole splint to save the day
One thing you should definitely have in your "in case of gear emergency" bag is a tent splint. Many modern tent poles are stronger than ever before, but accidents and surprise rough weather conditions do happen. When you find yourself with a broken section of tent pole that's compromising your entire setup, it's a relief to have a splint you can simply slide over the crack for a quick repair. This durable aluminum split from the experts at Gear Aid comes in both 1/2-inch and 5/8-inch sizes, so you can pick the one that'll work best on your particular tent's poles.
An S-biner for hanging or attaching just about anything
One great solo camping safety tip I read was from a camper who uses an S-biner to lock her tent door zippers together at night from the inside. She was quick to note this wouldn't keep anyone out for good, but it could provide a little peace of mind if and when you're nervous about camping alone. You can also use an S-biner to hang up lanterns or towels or clip keys or a water bottle to your backpack while out on a walk. The possibilities and problem-solving solutions are endless, and this three-pack is easy to toss in your gear box and have at the ready. Made of stainless steel, they're weight-rated from 10 to 75 pounds.
An environmentally friendly soap and scrubber set
It's important to follow the leave no trace principles
when camping, including washing your dishes in a way that won't harm the environment. Sea to Summit's concentrated Wilderness Wash is great on food residue, but it's also biodegradable, so it's OK to use outdoors (you can do laundry and wash yourself and your hair with it, as well). The soap can be purchased on its own, but I like this little kit I bought — a small bottle of Wilderness Wash that snaps into the brand's kitchen scrubber — so that everything I need to do dishes is together in one place. The scrubber has nylon bristles and an integrated scraper, and the soap container can be refilled from a larger bottle when it runs out. It's the perfect size to take on a camping trip.
A packable rain cover for your firewood or gear
Whether you throw it over your grill or griddle, a cord of firewood or a pile of stuff, this small-to-medium rain cover is handy to have (and a lot more manageable than a large tarp) when the skies open up. It's 32 by 48 inches, so it's easy to stash in your gear bag for weather emergencies, and the cinch cord running along the bottom helps it stay tight to whatever you need to stay dry.
A twin-pack of highly rated continuous-spray picaridin insect repellent
Although it's very safe and effective, DEET can be troublesome for campers because it interacts poorly with synthetic finishes on clothes and gear, such as coatings used for waterproofing. But you can't risk nasty bug bites, either, so thankfully some
picaridin-containing formulas are effective alternatives against both mosquitoes and ticks. This fragrance-free continuous spray from Sawyer comes in an affordable pair of 6-ounce cans and dries down quickly with no greasy feeling.
(The company also makes a handy permethrin repellent I use that's designed to treat clothes and gear for up to 6 weeks or 6 washes
. You can never have too much protection from mosquitoes!)
A cute dimmable lantern that's easy to hang
I have a few of these adorable palm-sized Moji lanterns from the brand Black Diamond; each packs a cute little punch and can light a tent or table with its 100 lumens. The best part (besides the sweet color) is the dual-hook feature that makes it easy to hang securely from a tent loop, or it can be placed light-side-up on any surface. You can hold down the power button to dim or increase the light output as needed; just don't forget to grab three AAA batteries
for power.
A secretly versatile sleeping bag
This soft and cozy double-wide sleeping bag is warm enough to keep you and your partner comfortable in temperatures down to 20 degrees — but its secret power is its versatility. It zips apart to form two single-person sleeping bags so you can use it for solo trips, too, or for two people sleeping apart. Unlike down sleeping bags, the synthetic insulation can keep you warm even if it does get wet, and the exterior ripstop nylon is water-repellant. It's also machine-washable.
Mesh repair patches in case of emergency
Accidentally poking a hole in your tent mesh or bug screen during mosquito season definitely counts as an emergency, so it's a great idea to grab this two-pack of patches to have on hand just in case. Each one is 3 inches in diameter and has a peel-and-stick application to keep bugs and no-see-ums from infiltrating your shelter.
Battery-operated indoor/outdoor LED string lights
To make your camp as cute and bright as possible, or a little more magical for kids, string up these outdoor-ready globe lights on a 33-foot cord. They come with a remote control through which you can set 8 different modes (flashing, steady, chasing, twinkle, etc.), program them to turn off automatically with a timer, or decrease or increase brightness to the level that works for you. The waterproof battery box holds two AA batteries
.
A portable power station to keep you running
Part of the charm of camping is getting away from it all, but you don't really want to get away from having a charged cell phone or being able to use an air pump or a tent fan when necessary. Since it's only a little bit larger than a Happy Meal, I throw my Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station in the car for every camping trip to stay as powered-up as I want to be. On a single charge, it holds enough juice to charge a phone 31 times or a drone 6 times (and for really long trips in the backcountry, you can even grab solar panels to recharge it without an outlet
).
A USB-powered fan and light for warm nights in a tent
Whether it's warm out or you generally like to keep air circulating for ventilation, a versatile fan is always a good thing to bring along. I use this USB-powered 8-inch table fan that's great for camping because it can be screwed into its own retractable tripod stand, propped up on its built-in loop or hung from a tent ceiling. It's also got an LED light ring with two brightness levels you can control from either the fan body or remote control, and once charged, it can serve as a power bank that can charge your phone and other USB devices. It can run for 9-32 hours on a single charge, depending on the fan speed.
A collapsible tub for washing dishes and other tasks
By now you've surely noticed a theme: Collapsible items can be great for camping. Between you, your gear, and your kids or buddies, you probably need all the space possible in your trunk or cargo area. This handy basin is a great size for washing dishes or clothes or rinsing fruit, but also flattens to just an inch and half high. One more bonus: You'll find all sorts of uses for it around the house, too. It's also available in a two-pack for just a few dollars more.
An egg holder so your breakfast plans aren't crushed in your cooler
When I first started camping, I was haunted by the fact that my eggs could be smashed inside my cooler and create the world's worst mess. I was thrilled to run across Coghlan's inexpensive egg holder, which is virtually unbreakable and cradles each egg inside a little plastic cocoon. It comes in sizes for 12, 6 and 2 eggs, so you can grab the option best sized for you.
A color-coded telescoping s'mores set
What is a camping trip without s'mores? This clever little kit makes it easy with color-coded handles, forks that extend up to 34 inches, safety covers and a carry bag. You can also use them for roasting hot dogs, sausages and vegetables. Each one pushes down to just 10 inches long, so I find they're especially easy to pack.
A portable fire pit and camping stove
I mostly camp in Florida, so there aren't too many days I need to build a big roaring fire for warmth. But I do love s'mores, and having a campfire sometimes in general, so I grabbed this virtually smokeless camping stove from Solo Stove. It's lightweight but big enough to cook on and works with just twigs and kindling, so I don't have to haul or chop logs. The double-walled design cuts down on smoke, and the prongs on top make it possible to set a pot or pan over the flame. I bought the Campfire, the largest of Solo Stove's three camping models, and it fits into my Stanley water jug when I store it at home.
A tall family camping tent
Hate crouching in small, dark tents? REI Co-Op's Wonderland 4 is a stable three-season tent most people can comfortably stand in (its peak height is 75 inches), and the near-vertical walls make it especially spacious inside. Throw the rainfly on or gaze at the stars from under the bug-proof mesh roof. I love its massive doors and the clever seam-sealed triangle windows on the sides of the tent that provide great ventilation even with the rainfly attached. This tent kept me totally bone-dry during an overnight deluge that flooded my entire campsite. You can grab an optional mudroom attachment
for additional covered space, and the tent is also available in a 6-person size
.