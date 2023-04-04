A "grass" rug to help keep dirt out of your tent

There are a few worse things than tracking a bunch of dirt inside your tent — getting rain inside your tent, for example — but it's still something you want to avoid. No one wants to crawl into their sleeping bag and find it sandy and gross, and grinding dirt into the tent floor isn't great for its longevity. This 22-by-30-inch artificial grass rug is perfect for plopping on the ground outside your tent door so you can take off your shoes or wipe your feet before entering. It's indoor-outdoor, so you won't have to think twice about it if it rains.