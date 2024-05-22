This 1 Genius Item Will Actually Let You Shower While Camping

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest in a particularly outdoorsy family, I would consider myself an avid camper. It wasn’t until 2015 after a full week camping in the desert for Burning Man, however, that I discovered portable camping showers and how essential they are for enhancing the camping experience. Since then, most of my extended trips into the wilderness have always included packing a camp shower.

If you don’t know anything about the annual arts festival, know that it takes place in Black Rock Desert, a stretch of inhospitable “playa” in Northwestern Nevada that’s prone to frequent dust storms, soaring temperatures and a variety of conditions that can leave revelers, well, absolutely filthy. After a few days in this kind of environment, you can imagine how refreshing and necessary it would be to have a way to rinse off and feel a bit more comfortable.

Granted not every outdoor adventure takes place in such extreme climates, but I have found that portable shower systems can come in handy for a number of uses like cleaning off sandy feet car-side after a trip to the beach or washing hands when there’s no access to running water.

And if you’re thinking that the mechanics of a portable shower seems all too much work to bother, they are actually pretty simple and low-effort. Depending on which tier of shower you choose, many of the more straightforward designs (like the one I have, the Summer Shower) are just a sprinkler-type shower head and hose attached to a hangable bag that’s made with heat-inducing material so the water inside becomes warm after a few hours sitting in the sun. Then you just re-fill your bag with your potable water as needed.

The higher up in price you get, you’ll find more high-tech models that allow for pressurized water flow and even automatic heating systems for real at-home shower experience — these might be better options for camping in colder climates and seasons. You can also pair your camp shower with a pop-up privacy tent, and note that it’s important to know the waste water disposal policies of your specific campground.

If you’re interested in taking your upcoming camping trip to the next level of comfort with very little effort on your end, take a peek at the upcoming selection of portable camp showers for every budget and need.