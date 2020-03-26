HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
While candles have become much-mocked, last-minute gifts for that person whom you just don’t really know that well, the candle market has become, excuse us, pretty hot in recent years. And if you doubt the power of candles, there’s even a National Candle Association that’s been around since 1974.
It’s like the summoning circle meme from last year is coming to life, and everyone’s just trying to get some respite (while all of our monthly budgets must make room for our ever-expanding candle collection).
Food $200 Data $150 Rent $800 Candles $3,600 Utility $150 someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying
Our other shopping editors at HuffPost have their own favorites, too. The Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie has “a comforting blend of citrus notes like oranges and lemons,” according to Danielle Gonzalez, our associate commerce editor. Yield Design Co., a Florida-based independent studio, has an “Avilés” candle that is a favorite of Brittany Nims, our manager of commerce. As she puts it, “It combines the mind-calming scents of jasmine, blood orange and white musk in a design-y container that can be reused as a stylish drinking glass.”
If you’re hoping to light up a different candle than your usual one so you can forget about the world, we looked beyond the flames to find candles that have a 4.5-star rating or more.
Check out these top-rated candles that are on fire:
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.7-star rating and over 200 reviews. Smells like: There are four different scents, "Magic Hour," "Wake," "Dusk" and "Nightcap." The notes range from blood orange and bourbon to rose. Burn time: 50 to 60 hours. $$$:Find them for $35 each at Brooklinen. You can get the mini versions of all of them in an "AM to PM" set that's $59.
7
BYREDO Bibliotheque Candle
Nordstrom
Rating: This candle currently has a 77 reviews on Nordstrom and 59 of them give it a 5-star rating. Smells like: Bibliophiles, this one's for you: It's supposed to smell like a library and "the velvety quality of the paper," which means notes of peach, plum and peony. Burn time: 60 hours. $$$:Find it for $85 at Nordstrom.
8
Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle
Nordstrom
Rating: This candle currently has 32 reviews and 24 of them give it a 5-star rating. Smells like: Notes of clementine, orange blossom and water lily. Burn time: 45 hours. $$$: Find it for $67 at Nordstrom.
9
Voluspa Limited Edition Japonica Candle Tin
Anthropologie
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating. Smells like: This candle comes in five scents, including French cade lavender and Goji berry. Burn time: 40 hours. $$$:Find it for $22 at Anthropologie.
10
P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle
Urban Outfitters
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.9-star rating. Smells like: Depends on the scents, with names like amber and moss and teakwood and tobacco. Burn time: 60 to 70 hours. $$$:Find it for $28 at Urban Outfitters.
11
Madewell Metal Tumbler Candle
Madewell
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.5-star rating. Smells like: There two scents in Madewell's first candle collection, bergamot and amber (which has notes like currant and apricot, too) and mountain sage (which features a note of eucalyptus). Burn time: 45 hours. $$$: Find it for $22 at Madewell.
12
Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating. Smells like: Notes of sugared oranges, lemons and limes. Burn time: 85 hours. $$$:Find it for $32 at Anthropologie.
13
Chesapeake Bay Candle's Cashmere Plum
Target
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating. Smells like: Notes of plum nectar, peony petals and red wine. Burn time: 35 hours. $$$: Find it for $11 at Target.
14
Project 62 Astrological Glass Jar Candle
Target
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.6-star rating. Smells like: Notes of lavender and amber. Burn time: 40 hours. $$$:Find it for $8 at Target.
15
Illume Boulangerie Jar
Anthropologie
Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating. Smells like: It depends on the scent you go for, but choices include angel food and expresso. Yum. Burn time: 35 hours. $$$:Find it for $18 at Anthropologie.