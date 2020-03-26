HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

AntonioGuillem via Getty Images What candles are you burning to forget about the world these days?

While candles have become much-mocked, last-minute gifts for that person whom you just don’t really know that well, the candle market has become, excuse us, pretty hot in recent years. And if you doubt the power of candles, there’s even a National Candle Association that’s been around since 1974.

The trend of lighting up doesn’t seem like it’s going to be extinguished soon either, especially as it’s tied to the movement for more wellness and self-care. Candles are usually cited as stress-relieving, and scents like lemon and lavender might change the mood you’re in.

And right now, it seems like folks are reaching for their matchbooks and lighters more than ever. GQ staffers are igniting incense. Coveteur’s got a guide to calming candles. Elle has a gallery of candles to help you escape.

It’s like the summoning circle meme from last year is coming to life, and everyone’s just trying to get some respite (while all of our monthly budgets must make room for our ever-expanding candle collection).

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

Candles $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying — wint (@dril) September 29, 2013

You might have your own go-to candles that are tried and true, especially after a long day at work or when you want the ideal scent to burn next to the bath for some self-care. The rose petal ice cream candle from Voluspa is a personal favorite, especially since it has a sweet and light smell that fills a small space. I order it every chance I get.

Our other shopping editors at HuffPost have their own favorites, too. The Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie has “a comforting blend of citrus notes like oranges and lemons,” according to Danielle Gonzalez, our associate commerce editor. Yield Design Co., a Florida-based independent studio, has an “Avilés” candle that is a favorite of Brittany Nims, our manager of commerce. As she puts it, “It combines the mind-calming scents of jasmine, blood orange and white musk in a design-y container that can be reused as a stylish drinking glass.”

If you’re hoping to light up a different candle than your usual one so you can forget about the world, we looked beyond the flames to find candles that have a 4.5-star rating or more.