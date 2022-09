Cento San Marzano Peeled Tomatoes

When I sat down to write this article, I knew that I’d need to get input from one source more than any other: my grandmother Irene Curtin (née Amalfitano), who continues to make the best marinara sauce I’ve ever tasted. I texted her to ask if there’s a specific brand of tomatoes that she prefers for her marinara, and she got right back to me with a simple response: “Yes. Cento San Marzano peeled tomatoes.”You may have noticed “San Marzano” on canned tomato labels and felt unsure about what that term actually indicates. True San Marzano tomatoes must be grown in the Agro Sarnese Nocerino region of southern Italy, and these tomatoes are famous for being “succulent, sweet and less acidic. They’re a go-to tomato for sauces [among] Italians and chefs,” said Lucas Guizo, an Italian home cook, photographer and the blogger behind Little Pans . Guizo shares my Nani’s affinity for Cento San Marzanos, which are easy to find in supermarkets throughout the U.S. and can also be purchased online at Amazon.