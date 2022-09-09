If you want to make a good homemade marinara sauce, not just any old tomatoes will do.
Because this Italian staple features a small list of ingredients, the quality of each individual element shouldn’t be compromised. This goes double for tomatoes, which serve as the sauce’s primary component. But if you’ve ever stood in front of a wall of canned tomatoes at the grocery store and wondered if there’s any difference between then, we’re here to save you some time.
This list of seven canned tomato brands — all tested and vetted by professional chefs and home cooks with Italian backgrounds — will set you up for sweet, smooth, saucy, tomatoey success.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.