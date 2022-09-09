Amazon

Cirio peeled plum tomatoes

Another Italian tomato brand, Cirio, makes the canned tomatoes of choice for Paola Farina, a personal stylist and avid home cook who lives in Italy. “[Cirio] was established in 1836 in the south of Italy, [which] is the best place for tomatoes due to the Mediterranean climate. The taste [of these tomatoes] is intense and the sauce is full-bodied.” U.S. shoppers can sometimes find Cirio in grocery stores (Farina says that she spotted some cans in New York City), but they’re also sometimes available on Amazon.