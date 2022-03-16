Shopping

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=carscents-griffinwynne-031522-6230a7fbe4b0fe0944dbf6c8&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F969131742%2Fcar-air-freshener-plant-vent-clip-car%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_ps-d-electronics_and_accessories-car_parts_and_accessories-car_accessories%26utm_custom1%3D_k_CjwKCAjw8sCRBhA6EiwA6_IF4ZvIJgsPd8xJGjXw80PCDxPIueaEZA_5aXQagNvxMq3JOd4Mad-VBRoCPv0QAvD_BwE_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12566100460_117372418737_507300503417_pla-354955384985_c__969131742_534025536%26utm_custom2%3D12566100460%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw8sCRBhA6EiwA6_IF4ZvIJgsPd8xJGjXw80PCDxPIueaEZA_5aXQagNvxMq3JOd4Mad-VBRoCPv0QAvD_BwE" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Scented mini plant vent clips from ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6230a7fbe4b0fe0944dbf6c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=carscents-griffinwynne-031522-6230a7fbe4b0fe0944dbf6c8&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F969131742%2Fcar-air-freshener-plant-vent-clip-car%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_ps-d-electronics_and_accessories-car_parts_and_accessories-car_accessories%26utm_custom1%3D_k_CjwKCAjw8sCRBhA6EiwA6_IF4ZvIJgsPd8xJGjXw80PCDxPIueaEZA_5aXQagNvxMq3JOd4Mad-VBRoCPv0QAvD_BwE_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12566100460_117372418737_507300503417_pla-354955384985_c__969131742_534025536%26utm_custom2%3D12566100460%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw8sCRBhA6EiwA6_IF4ZvIJgsPd8xJGjXw80PCDxPIueaEZA_5aXQagNvxMq3JOd4Mad-VBRoCPv0QAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Scented mini plant vent clips from ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy. </a>
ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy
Scented mini plant vent clips from ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy.

Ominous horror music plays as you buckle your seat belt. Unbeknownst to you, you’ve just entered a car with one of those horrible, terrible, overpowering gas station air fresheners, and now you must endure the wretched stench until you arrive at your destination.

Don’t subject anyone else to this nightmare. Whether you have pets, kids or just a potent gym bag, it’s natural for your car to get a little funky. To nix any pesky odors and to make sitting in traffic slightly more pleasant, grabbing an air freshener, car diffuser or scented car coaster is the obvious fix. However, as you’ll know if you’ve ever been stuck in a hot car with that “Black Ice” tree, not all car scents are made the same.

To save your nose, we went on a deep dive of car air freshers that come in a variety of scents and styles. While you’re shopping, it may be helpful to know that some states (like California and Pennsylvania) have windshield obstruction laws prohibiting you from hanging things on windshield or being mounted onto your dashboard. But like most niche laws, they’re all different and worded vaguely, so give your state a Google before purchasing a hanging freshener to ensure you’re not violating something by accident.

With this in mind, our list contains a number of non-hanging air fresheners that go on your air vents or in your cup holders to keep your windshield unobstructed. And, because smells are so personal, we also included a bunch of diffusers you add your own scents to, so you don’t have to risk getting a new fresher that you want to immediately throw out the window.

From coconut sticks to macrame diffusers, here are car scents you’ll love having as you drive.

1
P.F. Candle Co.
For unique hanging scents: P.F. Candle Co.
If you like their candles, you'll love the P.F. Candle Co. hanging car fragrances. They come in three different scents or a variety three-pack with one of each. Shown is teakwood and tobacco, $19 for a two-pack.

Promising review: "This is a favorite PF fragrance of mine. I always buy the candles in T&T so now I can have my car smell the same it’s awesome (and much safer than lighting a candle in my car ;))" — Amy C.
Check out P.F. Candle Co.
2
Amazon
Enviroscents auto sticks
Minimalists rejoice at the sight of these sleek hanging scented auto sticks. They come in five scents in sets of six sticks. Pictured is seaside coconut.
Get it from Amazon for $12.49.
3
Homesick
Homesick car fresheners
Known for their regional scents and minimalist labels, Homesick has a wide variety of location- and activity-themed car scents, too (like "tailgate" or "Hawaii.") Pictured is Los Angeles, $8.

Promising review: "This is a great smell! My older truck now smells amazing. I never thought anything would be that strong. Love it!!" — Dawn B.
Check out Homesick.
4
Amazon
One Fur All pet odor-eliminating car air freshener
You can love your furry friend and still want your car to smell nice. These air fresheners are specially made to take on pet-related car smells. They come in packs of four in 18 scents. Pictured is the lavender green tea.

Promising review: "I bought this because my car straight up smells like wet dog, I've got a 6 month rottie pup and a 2 year old American staffordshire who thinks she is part fish. So when they come in my car smelling like the lake I'm not happy because i have to air out my car for like 12 straight days windows all the way down. This masks the wet dog scent with my favorite scents. Def will buy more scents. I actually put one in my work truck too lol." — Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5
Amazon
Happy Wax hanging car cubs
Nature-inspired scents on a cub-shaped freshener? Who could ask for more? These come in sets of four in 14 different scents, including assorted packs. Pictured is calming lavender.

Promising review: "These smell great! The scent is strong but not overpowering. I usually hate car air fresheners because the scent is too strong and it gives me a headache. But these are great. I am using the citrus one right now and every time I open the car door it smells delightful. I love that they don't have harsh and synthetic fragrances and ingredients. I highly recommend these air fresheners." — Michelle Banazwski
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
6
Amazon
For non-hanging scents: Little Pups vent plugs
For a pop of color and a little whimsy, these scented air vent plugs look like balloon animal dogs. They come in six scents in packs of one or six pups. Pictured is vanilla.

Promising review: "I'm sensitive to strong scents, but I like air fresheners for my car. I'm so glad to have discovered these, the scent reminds me of Orbit's Sweet Mint gum. It is subtle, pleasant scent, but not overwhelming, so doesn't make me nauseous. I will definitely be purchasing again." — Shana
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7
Target
Refresh Hawaiian Sunrise odor-eliminating gel
This odor-eliminating gel comes in a little container you can slide under a car seat or put in a cup holder. The twist top lets you control how scented you want your car to be.

Promising review: "They smelled incredible!! I like the fact that it isn't huge and I can discretely have them in the car and they don't draw too much attention. They fill up the whole car with the scent and I love it." — Adri
Get it from Target for $2.79.
8
ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy
ShopVroomBlooms mini scented vent plants
Take your garden on the road with these mini scented plant vent clips. These come in 25 scents or non-scented in sets of one to six plants. Pictured is the dash garden with all possible plant design options.

Promising review: "Cutest thing ever. i got style c and it’s almost identical to the photo. the packaging it came in was also super cute. also, the fragrance is so nice (i got lotus flower). finally, i got an adorable freebie !!!! definitely will purchase from this shop again." — Sophia Bardales
Get it from ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy starting at $12.75.
9
BlackHeartStudioCo on Etsy
BlackHeartStudioCo Starbucks scented air vent fresheners
Calling all coffee lovers, matcha mamas and passion tea enthusiasts. These drink-shaped air fresheners come in 11 Starbucks-themed scents and colors. Pictured is the green tea lemonade and dragonfruit.

Promising review: "This smells absolutely amazing, especially since lavender is my favorite scent. The product is so cute and all of my friends have said that it suits me so much since I drink lots of Starbucks as well as collect their venti cups!" — Shannen
Get it from BlackHeartStudioCo on Etsy for $10.26.
10
Amazon
Car Coaster Real Leather scented cup holder coasters
Keep your car cup holders free from gunk and grime — and your car smelling good —with these scented car coasters. These come in packs of four.

Promising review: "Are you tired of your boy's truck smelling like a black ice little tree air freshener that has been stuck under an armpit?? Well look no further! This is just what you have been searching for. Aroma chips provide a clean, classic sent that everyone loves, especially the cowboys and cowgirls." — Caro H
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
11
Amazon
Febreze Unstopables car scents
If you use Febreze around the house, you'll love their odor-eliminating car vent clips. These come in three scents in sets of three;pictured is the fresh scent.

Promising review: "These work well in both our personal vehicle (Jeep Grand Cherokee) and our business vehicle (Ram Pro Master van). Not overpowering in scent, but offer a nice gentle fresh fragrance, helping to remove stuffiness and stale odors." — KC
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
12
WhiffScentsShop on Etsy
WhiffScentsShop car vent clip air freshener
Make your car feel like a spa with these boho-style scent diffusers. They come in three shapes and 23 scents. Pictured are the round, diamond and square shapes.

Promising review: "I had a couple of questions before ordering two of these and the seller responded quickly. The products came quickly and are exactly what I wanted. They’re so cute! I ordered the vanilla and the sparkling grapefruit..they are just as I expected them to smell like..SO good!! I will be ordering more in the future! They would also make great gifts!!" — Andrea Meier
Get it from WhiffScentsShop on Etsy for $5.50.
13
Amazon
If you want to use your own scents: Home-Cloud car diffuser vent clip
For some subtle and not distracting scents, these clip-in car diffusers let you use your own favorite essential oils or perfumes right on your dash. They come with two car clips, in three colors, with 12 refill sticks onto which you pour your own scent. Pictured is the silver.

Promising review: "These car vent clips are exactly what I was looking for. They look nice, well built, strong, and mount easily. I was looking for something that looked nice but also would last. These car vent clips have a very simple and sleek look to them and do not look cheap. These car vent clips, forged out of aluminum, will have no problem lasting. They are also lightweight with a sturdy plastic clip that I do not see having any issues holding up over time. I like that I am able to add my own scent via oils and that it comes with a large amount of scent sticks to included. It is easy to control the amount of oil that you want to defuse with just the rotation of the end of the vent clip." — Boomer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
14
Amazon
Frienda rainbow macrame car diffuser
Give some color to your car with these hanging macrame rainbows. Put a few drops of your favorite essential oil or perfume on the wooden beads and the scent will diffuse in your car. These come in packs of three.

Promising review: "They are just as described and REALLY cute!!! I just got a new SUV and wanted something new and different and I found these. I love how you can either use essential oils or perfume on it to make your car smell good. I used a sample of designer perfume and my car still smells amazing weeks later." — Missymalay
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
15
ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy
ShopVroomBlooms wool diffuser vent clips
Add some warmth and different textures to your car with these wool and wood clip-in car diffusers. You can put your own scents on the woolen ball and have it waft through your car. They come in two sizes (with or without a tassel) in 31 colors. Pictured are gray, berry red and dusty rose.

Promising review: "Amazing. extra clips included too which was super nice, I ordered the flowers from this seller as well! super unique and adorable. great way to spruce up your car and make it smell wonderful! buy some!" — Jocelyn Smith
Get it from ShopVroomBlooms on Etsy for $10.
16
Amazon
Kilostep vent clip wood diffuser
Give your car some funky warmth with these wooden vent clip diffusers. Add your own favorite essential oil or perfume to make your car smell amazing. These come in sets of two in six styles; pictured is style A.

Promising review: "Love these! Pick your scent for the day and they clip on fabulously! I couldn’t be happier with this purchase" — Kaiya
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
17
Amazon
Aura Cacia auxiliary power outlet car diffuser
Want to take your oil diffuser everywhere with you? We have good news. This nifty gadget plugs into your car's auxiliary power outlet to diffuse oils on the go. Add your own scents and breathe easy on the road.

Promising review: "I love this thing. You put a few drops of oil onto one of the pads and slide it into the holder, then plug it into your car's lighter thing. It heats up thus heating and diffusing the oil's scent. I like to use eucalyptus or a breathe deep type of oil to clear my sinuses. Love this thing!" — Mia MM
Get it from Amazon for $11.28.
