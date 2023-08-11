If Your Vehicle Is Trashed From Summer Fun, May We Suggest A Car Vacuum?

It’s not often that saying something sucks is a compliment. Of course, when you’re talking about powerful car vacuums, the ability to banish dirt and dog hair from your seats is really all that matters.
And if you’ve been driving to the beach, lake, pool or park this summer, the inside of your car is likely covered in sand, dirt, snacks or fur. To help you keep your vehicle a little more presentable, we rounded up some of the highest-rated car vacuums across Amazon.
Beloved by parents, pet parents and anyone with four wheels and a lot of crumbs, these vacuums are easy to use outdoors and will keep your ride looking fresh. Some are small enough to live in your car full-time, while others can be used all over your house to pull up dust and dander from even the hardest-to-reach places.
You don’t have to be a total neat freak to enjoy seeing the mats of your car when you go for a ride. Yet, those who keep things neat and tidy will appreciate these vacuums as well. Snag for your ride today and enjoy that clean car feeling.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Black + Decker handheld Dustbuster
Rating
: 4.4 out of 5 stars
With a wall mount, bagless design and built-in crevice tool, this handy car vacuum is ideal for small spaces and smaller cars. It's super lightweight and easy to move around your car and has a removable and washable filter, so you don't have to worry about remembering to buy replacements. Promising review
: "Excellent product, affordable, easy charging, powerful suction, helpful brush and crevice accessories, easy to empty, and portability helps keep my car clean from dirty feet and crumbs. Highly recommended." — Michael
Bissell pet hair cordless hand vacuum
Rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Don't be fooled by the "pet vacuum" title; reviewers say this vacuum is an ideal car vac, whether you have furry friends or not.
It has an easy-empty tank so you don't have to touch all the gross stuff, a motorized brush tool that gets even the most embedded dirt and crumbs, and an upholstery tool and crevice tool to get in between seats and other tight spaces. Promising review
: "Haha! I love leaving a positive review for something that sucks so hard. I am a rideshare driver and I use this daily to vacuum my car. It works so well. It picks up little sticks and rocks, hair, pine needles… every thing. I get about four vacuums of my SUV per charge. Love it!!!" — Tricia Beck
VacLife handheld car vacuum
Rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
Complete with a brush tool and crevice nozzle attachments, this cordless handheld vacuum is ideal for cleaning up your car. It has a built-in bright LED light, allowing you to see little nooks and crannies, plus a long-lasting battery so you can keep it in the car for weeks at a time. The dual filter system is washable and the high-efficiency motor helps you get all the dust and crumbs with ease. Promising review:
"I love this vacuum! It does it job well and for the price I couldn’t ask for more. I use it for my car and it picks up all the crumbs my kids leave behind." — Cindy Chery
Armor All wet/dry utility shop vacuum
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
This 2.5-gallon wet and dry shop vac will be your new best friend. It's compact enough to nicely fit in a basement or garage and can do wet and dry pickup, so it's great for spills. The 2-horsepower motor gives you ultimate suction and the 10-foot cord lets you reach all parts of your car. It comes with a variety of attachments — including a detailing brush — — so you can get into small spaces as well as address larger mats and seats. Promising review
: "Very good suction nice holders for the tools, really like the way it’s shaped, it’s oval so it doesn’t want to tip over like the round shop vac, great for vacuuming out your car or camper" — Kelly K.
Black + Decker cordless vacuum
Rating
: 4.4 out of 5 stars
This compact, handheld vacuum has an extra-long crevice tool to reach under seats or across the car as you're cleaning. With anti-tangle rubber bristles, this vacuum is tough on pet hair and won't get clogged or stuck on dry messes. It has a removable and washable filter and pre-filter and a motorized brush attachment that will do double time on embedded dirt and mess. Promising review
: "This is a great vacuum for getting all the dog hair off my car seats and such. Pleasantly surprised by how effective it is. Battery life is long too." — Marker
Iminso handheld vacuum with LED light
Rating
: 4.4 out of 5 stars
One-click emptying makes this handheld vacuum a dream. It has strong suction power, with two cleaning modes to tackle all kinds of dry messes. The built-in LED lights lets you see where you're cleaning and a HEPA filter captures irritating dust and dander. Promising review
: "Got this vacuum for my car since my daughter eats in the car since she is always on the go. Let me tell you, it’s so handy. Small enough to tuck it under the seats or put in the trunk. Light weight to where she even vacuums up her own mess. It’s a win for Moms!" — Lisa Lee
ThisWorx 12V handheld vacuum
Rating
: 4 out of 5 stars
This ergonomically-designed lightweight handheld vacuum clocks in at only 2.4 pounds, meaning it will be easy as pie to maneuver around your car to catch errant crumbs, pet hair and more. It boasts a 16-watt motor and three attachments for versatile cleaning potential, and the HEPA filter is washable. It has a 16-foot cord that will power it up via the 12-volt power source in most cars. Promising review:
“Great little vac with a lot of power. My family is constantly eating sunflower seeds which get everywhere in our van, this little vac has a lot of power and had no issues cleaning up the hundreds of seeds and shells all over our car. Highly recommend it, it comes with its own carrying case which I now keep in my van full-time for quick cleanups. Extra long cord reaches all the way to the back of our van!” — Heather W.