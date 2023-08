If Your Vehicle Is Trashed From Summer Fun, May We Suggest A Car Vacuum?

ThisWorx 12V handheld vacuum

: 4 out of 5 starsThis ergonomically-designed lightweight handheld vacuum clocks in at only 2.4 pounds, meaning it will be easy as pie to maneuver around your car to catch errant crumbs, pet hair and more. It boasts a 16-watt motor and three attachments for versatile cleaning potential, and the HEPA filter is washable. It has a 16-foot cord that will power it up via the 12-volt power source in most cars.“Great little vac with a lot of power. My family is constantly eating sunflower seeds which get everywhere in our van, this little vac has a lot of power and had no issues cleaning up the hundreds of seeds and shells all over our car. Highly recommend it, it comes with its own carrying case which I now keep in my van full-time for quick cleanups. Extra long cord reaches all the way to the back of our van!” — Heather W.