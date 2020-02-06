HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

But there’s one CBD product you might not have realize is sliding into the market: CBD lube.

Yep, you read that right. Folks are using CBD for everything, including, it seems, getting it on. So, what the heck is CBD lube used for? Are there any sexual benefits to lubricants with CBD in them?

To find out, we turned to the experts.

First things first: What is CBD lube used for?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, the nonpsychoactive ingredient that can be found in weed. CBD doesn’t get you high (that’s what the THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, in weed does). Commercially available CBD has little to no THC in it.

There’s not a lot of research on CBD lubes just yet, said Dr. Kecia Gaither, a double board-certified physician in OB-GYN and maternal fetal medicine. A lot of what’s known about it is anecdotal.

To start, Gaither recommends talking to your physician before trying out a lubricant with CBD since it could potentially interfere with any prescriptions you’re taking.

But for some, CBD lube might be an alternative to the other top lubricants and could address some particular problems they have in the bedroom.

“Some women may experience heightened sensation and better orgasms with the use of CBD lube,” Gaither said.

CBD is thought to decrease inflammation, increase blood flow and help with muscle relaxation, which might make CBD-infused lubricants a reliable option for women who have pain during intercourse, according to Gaither.

There’s still not enough research out yet about the effects of CBD in lubricant and how it can help sexually, but there is a growing number of experts who are recommending cannabis products to their patients who need help getting frisky.

CBD lube might help increase arousal and receptivity to touch, said San Francisco-based sexologist Diana Urman, but it’s not guaranteed to get someone in the mood.

It could be used before sex to make the body “get ready quicker” since it “promotes muscle relaxation, blood flow and arousal,” Urman said.

Can you just use any CBD oil as lube?

Gaither recommends looking at the ingredients of any CBD lubricant and avoiding any with chemicals and artificial scents. Oil-based ones might degrade latex in condoms, making them less effective, so look for a lube that’s water-based, Gaither said.

And don’t go out and get just any old CBD oil and try to use that as lube, either. Like oil-based lubricants, CBD oil can break down the latex in condoms and be irritating down there.

“It would behoove the woman to evaluate what type of oil base the CBD was in prior to using it,” Gaither said.

And, like with all top CBD products, you should be mindful about the brand and site that you’re getting lube from. (That goes for sex toys, too.)

Dr. Michael Ingber, who is board-certified in urogynecology, told HuffPost Finds that people should make sure CBD lube comes from a reputable company. One of the most popular brands among his patients is Foria.

You want to make sure that the lube you’re using is right for your body, so it’s important to check the list of ingredients — some could be more harmful than helpful. Alcohols (almost anything that ends with “-ol”) can become drying and irritating over time, and certain sugars and glycerins might make you prone to infections, Ingber said.

Still, those who have had issues with regular lubricants could benefit from one with CBD in it. It could be just the thing to ~spice~ up things with yourself or your partner.

