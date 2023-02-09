Shoppinghomebooks

If You Loved Prince Harry's 'Spare,' Here Are Some Equally Juicy Celeb Memoirs

Luckily for us, the celebrity memoir genre is rife with tantalizingly tales from stars past and present.

Like so many of us, I spent the better part of January devouring Prince Harry’s groundbreaking, secret-spilling memoir, “Spare.” Each page was an absolute gift to readers, with insider details on what life is like inside the monarchy, the ways in which Harry’s life was affected by his mother’s death, the many conflicting roles of royal family life and, of course, his relationship with Meghan Markle. For those of us desperate for a peek behind the gilded curtain, his book was everything we could have asked for and more. Some critics claimed he overstepped and overshared — and to them I say, you are wrong.

Many celebs give us next to nothing these days. Those with social media tend to hide behind the veneer of carefully curated images, while those without leave us in complete darkness, only dribbling out vague anecdotes on talk shows. Don’t they know that we as a society want more? We want a peek into the messy scandals that reveal how the other half lives. But frankly, other than Prince Harry and Julia Fox, few famous folks are giving the people what they want right now.

Luckily for us, the celebrity memoir genre is rife with tantalizing tales from stars past and present. And if you couldn’t get enough of “Spare,” then you need to do a deep dive into some of this literary category’s best offerings. Below, I rounded up 17 of the most jaw-dropping celebrity memoirs through the ages. I’ve included classics like those from Lauren Bacall and Carrie Fisher as well as some of the latest gossip-filled books from people like Katie Couric, Jessica Simpson, Jonathan Van Ness, Andre Agassi and more. It’s important to note that some of these narratives contain descriptions of trauma and abuse, which should by no means be trivialized. But many are rife with good old-fashioned Hollywood gossip, and you can keep reading to check out this collection and pick a few up for yourself.

1
Amazon
"Wishful Drinking" by Carrie Fisher
One of the first celeb memoirs I remember devouring, Carrie Fisher's "Wishful Drinking" is a laugh-out-loud hilarious, thought-provoking and confronting read. It's based on her one-woman show, detailing a childhood raised by celebrity parents, her "Star Wars" success, various tempestuous romances, single parenthood, addiction and her struggles in recovery. It's a quick read, ideal for train rides or a cozy weekend at home.
$10.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
"By Myself and Then Some" by Lauren Bacall
Legendary Hollywood actor Lauren Bacall is the gift that keeps on giving. Each story she tells is a tribute to her groundbreaking career, her charisma and independent spirit. It details her career, her marriage to Humphrey Bogart, her renaissance as a stage actor and beyond.
$17.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
"The Last Black Unicorn" by Tiffany Haddish
Get ready to laugh out loud while reading Tiffany Haddish's brutally honest memoir. It's as inspirational as it is shocking and fearless. Fans of the actor will fall more in love, while those who've never seen her work will get to know her life story, from her childhood in South Central Los Angeles to her breakout role in Hollywood.
$14.97 at Amazon
4
Amazon
"I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy's no-holds-barred memoir is a shocking and vital read for all. She chronicles her life as a child actor and her relationship with her mother, and how it impacted every aspect of her life and career. It's a stark and painful look at child abuse and the way that trauma spills over into adulthood. Beautiful, funny and honest, this bestseller is a must-read.
$17.28 at Amazon
5
Amazon
"Open" by Andre Agassi
Fans of Prince Harry's "Spare" are sure to enjoy the storytelling in Agassi's "Open," since they share the same ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer. This memoir spills the details on everything from Agassi's storied tennis career, to his relationship with his demanding father and marriage to Brooke Shields. It's a fascinating portrait of a great athlete.
$16.20 at Amazon
6
Amazon
"Going There" by Katie Couric
There was quite the hubbub when Couric released her memoir — and it's not surprising, given that she leaves no stone unturned. From childhood through her illustrious career, Couric gives an unflinching look at what it was like to work in the "boys club" of evening news, how she coped with the Matt Lauer scandal and how she found love after the loss of her first husband. It's got everything you could possibly want in a memoir, and more.
$16.69 at Amazon
7
Amazon
"Putting the Rabbit in the Hat" by Brian Cox
If you only know actor Brian Cox from “Succession,” then buckle up, because this legendary stage and screen actor has worked with just about everyone in the business over his decades-long career and is ready to gossip about it. It's a rags-to-riches story that is just as funny as it is emotional and frank.
$16.59 at Amazon
8
Amazon
"Surpassing Certainty" by Janet Mock
Janet Mock peels back the curtain on her life be she became a highly respected leader in the fight for justice and equality worldwide. It takes readers from her early days in New York City, as a young trans woman of color who is determined to make a name for herself in a world that doesn't necessarily want to uplift people like her.
$12.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
"Open Book" by Jessica Simpson
If you missed Jessica Sipmson's memoir when it first came out then do yourself a favor and read this deliciously candid book ASAP. Guided by the journals she's kept since her early teens, Simpson's book spares no details, diving into some of her most personal and messy experiences. It is as relatable as it is open-hearted and revealing.
$15.36 at Amazon
10
Amazon
"You Got Anything Stronger?" by Gabrielle Union
Actor Gabrielle Union's second memoir picks up where the first left off, opening up about her surrogacy journey, career, the racism she's experienced in the industry and the people who surround her. It's a comforting, tender-hearted and funny book that will leave you wanting more of her strong voice and poignant insights.
$20.57 at Amazon
11
Amazon
"Watch Me" by Anjelica Huston
If you've always wanted the inside scoop on Anjelica Huston's turbulent romance with Jack Nicholson, then you need to check out her second memoir, "Watch Me." It's an intimate portrayal of her glamorous years in Hollywood, as well as her relationships with her family, the industry and her famed group of celebrity friends. If revealing is what you're looking for, then this book is it.
$17 at Amazon
12
Amazon
"Over The Top" by Jonathan Van Ness
If Van Ness is your favorite “Queer Eye” host, then you need to check out their memoir. It goes into painful detail about growing up as a flamboyant child in a small Midwestern child who can't quite find their place in their community. It's raw and surprising, and a great option for anyone who is coming to terms with their own identity or past.
$15.52 at Amazon
13
Amazon
"Scar Tissue" by Anthony Kiedis
This compelling look into Anthony Kiedis' life dives into his career as the lead singer of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, his struggles with drug addiction, the roller coaster ride of being a rock star, his relationship with art and himself and so much more.
$11.19 at Amazon
14
Amazon
"Mommie Dearest" by Christina Crawford
The memoir to end all memoirs, "Mommie Dearest" is now best known as a campy TV movie about the life of Joan Crawford's eldest child, Christina Crawford. The book itself is worth a read, giving readers unsparing insight into the unstable, violence and cruelty that dominated life in the Crawford household.
$8.49 at Amazon
15
Amazon
"Cybill Disobedience" by Cybill Shepherd
Fans of actor Cybill Shepherd are given a candid, and at times shocking, look into the life of this iconic star over her storied career. It takes readers from her unstable childhood to her successes as a model and conquering the television landscape. It's as pulpy and surprising as it is entertaining and enlightening.
$16.70 at Amazon
16
Amazon
"The Dirt" by Mötley Crue
Fans of rock 'n roll lore will enjoy Mötley Crue's deep dive into the world of '80s hair metal. It's a detailed account of the highs and lows of rock culture and gives readers a look at the band's many scandals, love affairs, addictions and music.
$16.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
"Spare" by Prince Harry
And if you haven't read it, what can we say about Prince Harry's "Spare" that hasn't already been said? It's everything we hoped for and more — salacious, unsparing, eye-opening and desperately sad. If you haven't yet started this page-turner, it's time to pick up a copy for yourself and get your firsthand look into the upper echelons of the British monarchy and the man who married Meghan Markle.
$22.40 at Amazon
