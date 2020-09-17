The Best Celebrity Face Masks We've Seen During COVID-19

Face masks are not political. They are scientifically proven to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus. And celebrities, whether you like them or not, have the power to influence their fans to do what’s right.

But that doesn’t mean they have to look boring while they do it.

The widespread scientific opinion at this point is that face coverings are an easy and effective way to contain COVID-19. As their permanence during the pandemic becomes more accepted, many designers have heeded the call to create more exciting and stylish options, with celebs taking to the streets (or, more commonly, social media) to show theirs off.

Celebs have worn plain and patterned coverings, sent nonverbal messages and even matched them to their entire outfits (ahem, Busy Philipps).