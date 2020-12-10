30 Of The Best Celebrity Quarantine Outfits We Saw In 2020

The whole “places to go, people to see” mentality was largely inapplicable to 2020. When the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, so did the red carpets, movie premieres and other various events that showcase our favorite celebs.
They, like us, turned inward. We all spent a lot of this year on social media, finding connection where we could and cozy clothes in which to do it.
We’ve all gone through different cycles since March: ultimate comfort, some semblance of normalcy, perhaps a bit of makeup, repeat.
With that in mind, there have been some celebrity at-home looks that stuck out over the past few months. Sweats, sequins and sweaters (and, in one case, sanitizer) made up some of our favorite looks of the year.
Below, 30 of our favorite celebrity quarantine outfits from 2020.
Lizzo’s sparkly crop top
Kate Hudson’s minidress
Selena Gomez’s sweats
Precious Lee’s sequins
Taylor Swift’s floral sweater
Chrissy Teigen and Luna’s matching looks
Lena Dunham’s hot pink suiting
Kamala Harris’ victory suit
Dolly Parton’s recording studio leggings
Kulture Kiari Cephus’ neon number
Tracee Ellis Ross’ bathtub sparkle
Kerry Washington’s adorable athleisure
Every single one of Mariah Carey’s silk robes
Jennifer Aniston’s comfy voting look
Beanie Feldstein’s Blair Waldorf headband
Oprah’s VOTE sweater
All of Emma Roberts’ maternity wear
Ashley Graham’s killer sweatsuit
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Freddie Prinze PJs
All of Busy Philipps’ many busy looks
Sarah Jessica Parker’s massive sweater dress
Mindy Kaling’s matching dyed sweats
Katy Perry’s hygienic moment
Naomi Campbell’s feathers
Kaley Cuoco’s birthday sweats
Martha Stewart’s adorable overalls
Timothée Chalamet’s entire GQ spread
Lisa Kudrow’s... look
Blake Lively’s fake shoes
Joe Jonas/Sophie Turner’s hat