Every Must-See Celebrity Look Of The Week

Forget Aquaman, Jason Momoa’s color is pink.

He and Lisa Bonet attended the “See” premiere in Los Angeles this week, where he donned the icy pastel Tom Ford suit of our dreams and quickly secured his spot as best-dressed celebrity of the week.

There were plenty of other notable fashion moments in Hollywood and beyond, for better or worse. In Paris, France’s Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte married Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg, who wore a truly show-stopping Oscar de la Renta gown.

Speaking of royalty, the Duchess of Sussex wore a purple on-sale Aritzia midi dress to the One Young World Summit in London, promptly causing it to sell out online, natch.

Check out our list of must-see celebrity outfits this week ― both good and bad ― below.