Style & Beauty

Every Must-See Celebrity Look Of The Week

Four words: Jason Momoa's pink suit.

Forget Aquaman, Jason Momoa’s color is pink.

He and Lisa Bonet attended the “See” premiere in Los Angeles this week, where he donned the icy pastel Tom Ford suit of our dreams and quickly secured his spot as best-dressed celebrity of the week.

There were plenty of other notable fashion moments in Hollywood and beyond, for better or worse. In Paris, France’s Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte married Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg, who wore a truly show-stopping Oscar de la Renta gown.

Speaking of royalty, the Duchess of Sussex wore a purple on-sale Aritzia midi dress to the One Young World Summit in London, promptly causing it to sell out online, natch.

Check out our list of must-see celebrity outfits this week ― both good and bad ― below.

Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg
Luc Castel via Getty Images
Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg at their wedding in Paris on Oct. 19.
Michelle Dockery
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Michelle Dockery at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 19.
Alex Morgan
Randy Shropshire via Getty Images
Alex Morgan at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.
Ellen Pompeo
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo at the 2019 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the premiere of "See" in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.
Winnie Harlow
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow at the 13th annual God's Love We Deliver Awards in New York on Oct. 21.
Anna Wintour and Michael Kors
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Anna Wintour aand Michael Kors at the 13th annual God's Love We Deliver Awards in New York on Oct. 21.
Naomie Harris
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
Naomie Harris at a screening for "Black and Blue" in New York on Oct. 21.
Carolina Stramare
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Carolina Stramare at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 22.
Tessa Thompson
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson at a screening for "Lady and the Tramp" in New York on Oct. 22.
The Duchess Of Sussex
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the One Young World Summit in London on Oct. 22.
Sarah Snook
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Sarah Snook at the 2019 Australians in Film Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.
Isla Fisher
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Isla Fisher at the 2019 Australians in Film Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.
Kathryn Hahn
NBC via Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in New York on Oct. 23.
FashionStylered carpetjason momoalisa bonet