Men don’t typically dominate best-dressed lists, or any fashion-focused lists for that matter. But that isn’t the case for this list. At least, not this list this week.

Between Will Smith’s overcoat, Miguel’s trench coat and Sam Rockwell’s suit, the men of Hollywood nabbed 8 of our 19 must-see picks of the week. That’s nearly 42%, according to our scientific calculations!

Between the Fashion Awards in London and the Gotham Independent Film Awards, it was a banner red carpet week in general. Shailene Woodley wowed in a puffer coat dress of epic proportions, Jennifer Lopez once again prompted the question “How is she real?” and Tiffany Haddish’s “Black Mitzvah” dress put the sparkly, puffy bat mitzvah dresses of our past to shame.

Check out our picks for must-see celebrity outfits below.