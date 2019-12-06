Style & Beauty

There Are A LOT Of Men On This Week's Must-See Celebrity Outfit List

Wonderfully dressed men nabbed 8 out of 19 spots!

Men don’t typically dominate best-dressed lists, or any fashion-focused lists for that matter. But that isn’t the case for this list. At least, not this list this week.

Between Will Smith’s overcoat, Miguel’s trench coat and Sam Rockwell’s suit, the men of Hollywood nabbed 8 of our 19 must-see picks of the week. That’s nearly 42%, according to our scientific calculations!

Between the Fashion Awards in London and the Gotham Independent Film Awards, it was a banner red carpet week in general. Shailene Woodley wowed in a puffer coat dress of epic proportions, Jennifer Lopez once again prompted the question “How is she real?” and Tiffany Haddish’s “Black Mitzvah” dress put the sparkly, puffy bat mitzvah dresses of our past to shame.

Check out our picks for must-see celebrity outfits below.

Miguel
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Miguel at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Rihanna
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Rihanna at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Rita Ora
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Emilia Clarke
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Shailene Woodley
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Adut Akech
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images
Adut Akech at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2.
Darren Criss
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Darren Criss at the premiere of "The L Word: Generation Q" in Los Angeles on Dec. 2.
Jeremy O. Harris
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Jeremy O. Harris at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Dec. 2.
Daveed Diggs
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Daveed Diggs at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Dec. 2.
Jennifer Lopez
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Dec. 2.
Sam Rockwell
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Sam Rockwell at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Dec. 2.
Keke Palmer
Jemal Countess via Getty Images
Keke Palmer at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Dec. 2.
Lisa Vanderpump
Michael Tullberg via Getty Images
Lisa Vanderpump at the National Film and TV Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.
Billy Porter
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Dec. 3.
Tiffany Haddish
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish at her "Black Mitzvah" in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 3.
Claire Foy
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Claire Foy at the Pirelli Calendar 2020 presentation in Verona, Italy, on Dec. 3.
Will Smith
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Will Smith at the premiere of "Spies in Disguise" in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
Helen Mirren
Lawrence Busacca via Getty Images
Helen Mirren at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Awards in New York City on Dec. 4.
Lenny Kravitz
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz at a Dom Perignon party in Miami on Dec. 4.
