Here Are 42 Of The All-Time Best Chandler Bing One-Liners

Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!
Casey Rackham

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite Chandler Bing one-liners from Friends. Here are some of the best lines from our sarcastic king.

1
That fifth dentist:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by M.J. Cormier, Facebook

2
Bagpipes:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by kelseyl440389c8a

3
Caterpillar:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by jordynlar94

4
Code:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by ruby17nguyen

5
Nerves:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by giorginam

6
That noise:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by jlm07

7
Death by drill:
Warner Bros. TV

Joey: Oh, sorry. Did I get you?

Chandler: No, you didn't get me! It's an electric drill, you get me, you kill me!

Suggested by jlm07

8
Career before men:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by sodefe

9
Leaf blower:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by megm4e36c9e7e

10
Condoms:
Warner Bros. TV

Chandler: What do you got here? Magazines, Dorit... condoms?

Joey: You don't know how long we're gonna be in here! We may have to re-populate the earth.

Chandler: And condoms are the way to do that.

Suggested by katelynmiller06

11
Ikea:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by megm4e36c9e7e

12
Ten pounds:
Warner Bros. TV

Joey: Some girl ate Monica!

Monica: Shut up, the camera adds 10 pounds.

Chandler: Ah. So how many cameras are actually on you?

Suggested by sophiabethh

13
Oh, crap:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by maddiebuzz22

14
Clowns:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by maggier430637d3b

15
Rabies:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by lucym81891

16
Pivot:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by cdehon

17
Knock-knock jokes:
Warner Bros. TV

Chandler: Funniest guy she's ever met! I'm funny, right? What do you know? You're a door. You just like knock-knock jokes. Save it for inside!

Suggested by tiffanyalexandraw

18
Guy:
Warner Bros. TV

Chandler: She's right. If I were a guy and... did I just say, "If I were a guy"?

Suggested by alexf445977a2e

19
Too big:
Warner Bros. TV

David: Why did Phoebe and Mike break up?

Chandler: Oh, because his penis was too big.

Suggested by michaelb4597440da

20
Blimps:
Warner Bros. TV

Ross: Posting that I died? That really isn't funny.

Chandler: Well, how you died was funny.

Ross: Oh, please. Hit by a blimp?

Chandler: It kills over one Americans every year.

Suggested by surfingrockets

21
The Gellers:
Warner Bros. TV

Monica: You were my midnight mystery kisser?!

Ross: You were my first kiss with Rachel?!

Monica: You were my first kiss ever?!

Chandler: What did I marry into?!

Suggested by cansuatbuzzfeed

22
Parachute:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by kylissamoore

23
Marriage:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by srishtis418aa0121

24
Advice:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by brittneyc4d79b3d53

25
Q-Tip:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by gilliana4c168903f

26
Diamond shoes:
Warner Bros. TV

Ross: What am I gonna do? This is a complete nightmare.

Chandler: I know. This must be so hard. "Oh, no. Two women love me. They're both gorgeous, my wallet's too small for my 50s, and my diamond shoes are too tight."

Suggested by katm45798db18

27
Whip:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by jordynlar94

28
Jokes:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by sharvaris

29
Tanning gone wrong:
Warner Bros. TV

Monica: Oh dear god.

Chandler: Hold on, there's something different.

Ross: I went to that tanning place your wife suggested.

Chandler: Was that place the sun?

Suggested by mandelam

30
Sneeze:
Warner Bros. TV

Ross: I was in the shower, and as I was...cleansing myself, I, uh...well, I felt something.

Chandler: Was it like a sneeze only better?

Suggested by emilyw4581385ba

31
Little Bo Peep:
Warner Bros. TV

Chandler: I'm sorry we, we don't have your sheep.

Suggested by christopherw4bd6e6b53

32
9 a.m.:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by piajeraldinem

33
Big deal:
Warner Bros. TV

Rachel: And, hey, just so you know, it's not that common, it doesn't happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!

Chandler: I knew it!

Suggested by M.J. Cormier, Facebook

34
Boogie:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by megm4e36c9e7e

35
Thoughts:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by Refaat Alarer, Facebook

36
The chick and duck:
Warner Bros. TV

Chandler: There we go, little fella.

Kathy: What about the duck?

Chandler: Well, the duck can swim.

Suggested by Marc Heimann, Facebook

37
Police:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by Katie Ricci, Facebook

38
Janice:
Warner Bros. TV

Janice: "What a small world."

Chandler: "And yet I never run into Beyoncé"

Suggested by meagaladon

39
Jamestown colony:
Warner Bros. TV

Ross: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Rach, we've got to settle.

Rachel: Settle what?

Chandler: The Jamestown colony of Virginia.

Ross: The game, Rachel. The game. You owe us money for the game.

Suggested by Laura Hudson, Facebook

40
That's "Miss" to you:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by Annaka Isenberger, Facebook

41
And, finally:
Warner Bros. TV

Suggested by Spenser Isaacs, Facebook

What's Hot