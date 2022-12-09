This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

It was the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not an iPhone was pinging because everyone forgot their charger and their phones died earlier in the day. Don’t let this be you.
From portable power banks to multi-device docking stations, make this holiday the year of the charger. Sure, it’s not as shiny as a toy or a fancy piece of jewelry, but it’s something your giftee will use every single day.
Best of all, everyone can use more than one charger. One for the bedroom, one for the living room, one in a work bag. And to keep you and your loved ones running on full batteries, we’ve rounded up the best chargers, portable power banks and generators that you can find on Amazon. They range in price, color and size, but they’re all here to keep your devices going and going.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Standard iPhone and iPad chargers
An Apple brand lightning cable and adapter
The holidays are a perfect time to treat a loved one to a brand-name Apple charger. Note: The cable and adapter are sold separately.
A Yeptech USB-C charging block and lightning cable
These days, it's rare to find a charging block and cable sold together. It's even rarer to find them sold together for under $20 and with a ton of positive reviews. This USB-C fast-charging block promises to get your phone up to 50% in just 30 minutes and has a built-in protector to keep your devices from overheating or charging. The block also works to charge iPads and AirPods.
Android chargers
A USB-C cable and wall adapter
A great stocking stuffer or affordable White Elephant gift, this USB type-C charger is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8 and Note 9. And it's under $10.
Portable phone chargers
An iWALK mini portable charger
No bigger than a tube of lipstick, this portable iPhone charger is small but mighty and contains one full phone charge.
An iWALK portable power plant and wireless charger
With a built-in lightning cable and integrated magnetic charger, this little guy with give your phone extra juice and charge your Apple Watch at the same time. It will charge your watch 20 times or your phone 1.5 times on a single charge.
A Suscell solar charger
Perfect for campers and outdoor adventure enthusiasts, this portable phone charger is dustproof and waterproof. It's got solar panels, so it can recharge in the sun, plus has a built-in flashlight and two USB outlets for charging your iPhone, Samsung, HTC, Nexus, GoPro camera, tablets and other USB devices.
Wireless chargers
A W1 wireless charger
About the size of a compact mirror, this wireless charging pad works with all enabled wireless charging devices, like newer iPhones, AirPods and Android phones. It has three charging modes and built-in circuit protection.
An Anker wireless charger and phone stand
Keep an eye on your phone as it's charging with this wireless charger and phone stand. Ideal for folks with clunky phone cases, the PowerWave will charge your phone through a protective casing.
Charging stations
A folding 3-in-1 charging station
Unfold it flat, make it a triangle or fold it up — this charging dock is super versatile. It comes with a wireless charger, 18W QC adapter and one charging cable.
A 3-in-1 fast wireless charging station
You really can have it all. This wireless charging station has a space for your Apple watch, AirPods and iPhone to all charge at the same time. (It also works with Android products, Galaxy Buds and Pixel Buds). Stay organized and fully charged with ease.
Portable laptop and small appliance chargers
A portable phone and laptop charger and car jump-starter
You thought you'd seen it all until you gazed upon this portable laptop charger that can also jump-start your car or riding lawn mower. With two USB ports, an AC port and a port for a CR jumping cable, this power bank with an LED floodlight is an all-in-one tool you'll be happy to have.
A laptop power bank
If you're balling on a budget, this nifty power bank will charge your laptop up to 50% in just an hour. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A and fully recharges itself in two hours. It's about the size of an iPhone, so it's easy to pack with you on the go.
An Anker PowerHouse portable charger
Charge four devices at once with this multifaceted Anker power bank. It has a USB-C port, two USB ports and a 100W AC outlet, with a 27,000 mAh cell capacity that can charge a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times. This baby also has a flashlight, so it's great to take camping or to have during a power outage.
An Omni 20+ laptop power bank and wireless charger
A wireless charger and a power bank all in one, this baby will juice up Qi-compatible smartphones with no wire. With two USB outlets and an AC outlet, it can charge multiple devices at the same time.
A 65-watt portable laptop charger with AC outlet
With two USB ports and an AC outlet, this portable power bank can charge your laptop for two whole charges. It comes with a car charger so you can re-power it on the go. You can juice up multiple devices at the same time, and the charger recharges within four hours. Reviews say it's great as a portable laptop charger but also works as a power bank for smaller devices.
Power station and generators
A Jackery Explorer 240
The Explorer 240 weighs less than seven pounds and is about the size of a lunch box. It has a 240Wh lithium ion battery that takes 3.5 hours to charge with a wall outlet, and can be used to charge a smartphones 24 times or a laptop two times. This has one AC port, two USB-A ports and a car charger and is made for smaller devices (it will not work with appliance over 200W, like microwaves). It works with a wall outlet or with both the Jackery SolarSaga 60W solar panel
and Jackery SolarSaga 100W
panel.
A DuroMax 12,000-watt gas or propane generator
Harry De Loach
a master electrician and founder of The Academy of Industrial Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,
in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recommends generators that are able to run on either gasoline and propane. He suggested DuroMax gas- or propane-powered generators that are intended for heavy loads, like running lights, AC and a refrigerator at the same time. With 9,500 running watts, an electric start and three different types of outlets (heavy-duty, twist lock and household), this generator rivals the power you'd get from a permanent unit, in a portable form.
An EcoFlow River Pro portable power station
This power station fully charges in less than two hours and can be used to run a refrigerator for 4-8 hours or charge a laptop 10 times. It has a built-in 600-watt inverter and can power some devices up to 1,800 watts. It has a mixture of home outlets and USB ports and can also be charged with Eco Flow solar panels.
.