This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

Chargers — for mobile devices, cars and more — are a perfectly practical stocking stuffer or present under the tree.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Power-Station-Generator/dp/B07D29QNMJ?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Jackery power bank" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Power-Station-Generator/dp/B07D29QNMJ?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Jackery power bank</a>, a portable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Upgraded-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B0B4ZK4JRB/ref=sr_1_4?crid=3L1NWTRLK4T0X&keywords=i+walk+charger&qid=1670264105&sprefix=i+walk+charger%2Caps%2C80&sr=8-4&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="phone charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Upgraded-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B0B4ZK4JRB/ref=sr_1_4?crid=3L1NWTRLK4T0X&keywords=i+walk+charger&qid=1670264105&sprefix=i+walk+charger%2Caps%2C80&sr=8-4&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">phone charger</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NANAMI-Wireless-Charger-Qi-Certified-Charging/dp/B08MF7JB24?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="multi-charge station" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NANAMI-Wireless-Charger-Qi-Certified-Charging/dp/B08MF7JB24?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6390af86e4b0f3db9b549cb9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">multi-charge station</a>.
Amazon
A Jackery power bank, a portable phone charger and a multi-charge station.

It was the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not an iPhone was pinging because everyone forgot their charger and their phones died earlier in the day. Don’t let this be you.

From portable power banks to multi-device docking stations, make this holiday the year of the charger. Sure, it’s not as shiny as a toy or a fancy piece of jewelry, but it’s something your giftee will use every single day.

Best of all, everyone can use more than one charger. One for the bedroom, one for the living room, one in a work bag. And to keep you and your loved ones running on full batteries, we’ve rounded up the best chargers, portable power banks and generators that you can find on Amazon. They range in price, color and size, but they’re all here to keep your devices going and going.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Standard iPhone and iPad chargers

Amazon
An Apple brand lightning cable and adapter
The holidays are a perfect time to treat a loved one to a brand-name Apple charger. Note: The cable and adapter are sold separately.
Cable: $15.99 at AmazonAdapter: $17 at Amazon
Amazon
A Yeptech USB-C charging block and lightning cable
These days, it's rare to find a charging block and cable sold together. It's even rarer to find them sold together for under $20 and with a ton of positive reviews. This USB-C fast-charging block promises to get your phone up to 50% in just 30 minutes and has a built-in protector to keep your devices from overheating or charging. The block also works to charge iPads and AirPods.
$14.49 at Amazon

Android chargers

Amazon
A USB-C cable and wall adapter
A great stocking stuffer or affordable White Elephant gift, this USB type-C charger is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8 and Note 9. And it's under $10.
$8.99 at Amazon

Portable phone chargers

Amazon
An iWALK mini portable charger
No bigger than a tube of lipstick, this portable iPhone charger is small but mighty and contains one full phone charge.
$25.99 at Amazon
Amazon
An iWALK portable power plant and wireless charger
With a built-in lightning cable and integrated magnetic charger, this little guy with give your phone extra juice and charge your Apple Watch at the same time. It will charge your watch 20 times or your phone 1.5 times on a single charge.
$45.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A Suscell solar charger
Perfect for campers and outdoor adventure enthusiasts, this portable phone charger is dustproof and waterproof. It's got solar panels, so it can recharge in the sun, plus has a built-in flashlight and two USB outlets for charging your iPhone, Samsung, HTC, Nexus, GoPro camera, tablets and other USB devices.
$23.99 at Amazon

Wireless chargers

Amazon
A W1 wireless charger
About the size of a compact mirror, this wireless charging pad works with all enabled wireless charging devices, like newer iPhones, AirPods and Android phones. It has three charging modes and built-in circuit protection.
$12.99 at Amazon
Amazon
An Anker wireless charger and phone stand
Keep an eye on your phone as it's charging with this wireless charger and phone stand. Ideal for folks with clunky phone cases, the PowerWave will charge your phone through a protective casing.
$19.99 at Amazon

Charging stations

Amazon
A folding 3-in-1 charging station
Unfold it flat, make it a triangle or fold it up — this charging dock is super versatile. It comes with a wireless charger, 18W QC adapter and one charging cable.
$39.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A 3-in-1 fast wireless charging station
You really can have it all. This wireless charging station has a space for your Apple watch, AirPods and iPhone to all charge at the same time. (It also works with Android products, Galaxy Buds and Pixel Buds). Stay organized and fully charged with ease.
$29.99 at Amazon

Portable laptop and small appliance chargers

Amazon
A portable phone and laptop charger and car jump-starter
You thought you'd seen it all until you gazed upon this portable laptop charger that can also jump-start your car or riding lawn mower. With two USB ports, an AC port and a port for a CR jumping cable, this power bank with an LED floodlight is an all-in-one tool you'll be happy to have.
$103.49 at Amazon
Amazon
A laptop power bank
If you're balling on a budget, this nifty power bank will charge your laptop up to 50% in just an hour. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A and fully recharges itself in two hours. It's about the size of an iPhone, so it's easy to pack with you on the go.
$58.90 at Amazon
Amazon
An Anker PowerHouse portable charger
Charge four devices at once with this multifaceted Anker power bank. It has a USB-C port, two USB ports and a 100W AC outlet, with a 27,000 mAh cell capacity that can charge a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times. This baby also has a flashlight, so it's great to take camping or to have during a power outage.
$189.99 at Amazon
Amazon
An Omni 20+ laptop power bank and wireless charger
A wireless charger and a power bank all in one, this baby will juice up Qi-compatible smartphones with no wire. With two USB outlets and an AC outlet, it can charge multiple devices at the same time.
$249 at Amazon
Amazon
A 65-watt portable laptop charger with AC outlet
With two USB ports and an AC outlet, this portable power bank can charge your laptop for two whole charges. It comes with a car charger so you can re-power it on the go. You can juice up multiple devices at the same time, and the charger recharges within four hours. Reviews say it's great as a portable laptop charger but also works as a power bank for smaller devices.
$99.99 at Amazon

Power station and generators

Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 240
The Explorer 240 weighs less than seven pounds and is about the size of a lunch box. It has a 240Wh lithium ion battery that takes 3.5 hours to charge with a wall outlet, and can be used to charge a smartphones 24 times or a laptop two times. This has one AC port, two USB-A ports and a car charger and is made for smaller devices (it will not work with appliance over 200W, like microwaves). It works with a wall outlet or with both the Jackery SolarSaga 60W solar panel and Jackery SolarSaga 100W panel.
$219.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A DuroMax 12,000-watt gas or propane generator
For high-intensity power with less risk of stenches or mess, Harry De Loach, a master electrician and founder of The Academy of Industrial Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recommends generators that are able to run on either gasoline and propane. He suggested DuroMax gas- or propane-powered generators that are intended for heavy loads, like running lights, AC and a refrigerator at the same time. With 9,500 running watts, an electric start and three different types of outlets (heavy-duty, twist lock and household), this generator rivals the power you'd get from a permanent unit, in a portable form.
$899 at Amazon
Amazon
An EcoFlow River Pro portable power station
This power station fully charges in less than two hours and can be used to run a refrigerator for 4-8 hours or charge a laptop 10 times. It has a built-in 600-watt inverter and can power some devices up to 1,800 watts. It has a mixture of home outlets and USB ports and can also be charged with Eco Flow solar panels.
$579 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Einova ultra fast power bank

Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Parenting

12 Kids’ TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You’re In Meetings All Day

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Shopping

38 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Wellness

Putting Up A Tree This Year? Your Home's Air Quality May Be Affected.

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Are Some Of The Highest Rated Gifts For Kids At Walmart

Shopping

41 Gifts To Give Your Friend Who Is Usually Stressed Out

Shopping

These Holiday Gifts For Mom Will Make You Her Favorite Child

Shopping

This Affordable Gold Jewelry Is Almost All Less Than $100 On Etsy

Food & Drink

Jewish Chefs Share The Secrets To Making The Best Latkes

Shopping

The Best STEM Gifts For School-Age Kids, According To Education Experts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Channel Kate Middleton With These Gorgeous Green Dresses

Shopping

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer Everyone Loves Is 38% Off Right Now At Target

Shopping

This Splurge Will Impress The Skin Care Fanatic In Your Life The Most

Work/Life

You May Get A 'Quiet Promotion' And Not Realize Until It's Too Late

Style & Beauty

13 Dark, Moody Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Winter

Shopping

35 Gadget Gifts That Just Look Really, Really Cool

Wellness

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

Shopping

The Best Espresso Machines Worth Waking Up To On Christmas

Shopping

The Etsy Holiday Gifts Our Editors Are Shopping This Year

Shopping

Men Are Sharing The Things They 'Actually Want' For Christmas, And I'm Taking Notes

Shopping

Target Has Everything For The Perfect Holiday Cookies

Shopping

43 Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

Shopping

Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

The Coziest-Looking Mugs At Target For All Of Your Warmest Beverages

Parenting

These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Shopping

13 Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Gifts For People Who Are Hard To Shop For

Paid for by Harry & David