If you’ve been working from home in the last few months, you might have had to invest in making your own office — whether that’s in your kitchen, living room or bedroom.

You probably know all too well how hard it can be to find the right desk that fits in your small space or a comfortable office chair that doesn’t clash with the rest of the room. But one office essential you might have missed out on is a desk lamp that you can turn on when you’re working bright and early or when it’s getting late and dark.

Of course, you don’t want to overspend on one, either — trust us, there are lots of expensive lamps out there, including this peacock lamp from Anthropologie that’s only slightly under $250 and this stained glass lamp from West Elm that’s $280.

So we went searching for cheap desk lamps that are all under $100 from affordable furniture and home decor sites like Wayfair, Walmart and Amazon. Don’t worry, while these lamps are cheap, they definitely don’t look cheap.

We found cool and modern desk lamps that include everything from a trendy terrazzo lamp to a minimalist LED desk lamp. Maybe they might even inspire a few bright ideas of your own when you switch them on.