HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’ve been working from home in the last few months, you might have had to invest in making your own office — whether that’s in your kitchen, living room or bedroom.
You probably know all too well how hard it can be to find the right desk that fits in your small space or a comfortable office chair that doesn’t clash with the rest of the room. But one office essential you might have missed out on is a desk lamp that you can turn on when you’re working bright and early or when it’s getting late and dark.
So we went searching for cheap desk lamps that are all under $100 from affordable furniture and home decor sites like Wayfair, Walmart and Amazon. Don’t worry, while these lamps are cheap, they definitely don’t look cheap.
Check out these cheap desk lamps that still feel fancy:
1
Leopard Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
If you're a fan of leopard print, you just might go for this leopard lamp, which features a ceramic base and a woven shade. You'll have to get a 60-watt bulb since one isn't included. And it plugs in to power on. Find it for $99 at Urban Outfitters.
2
Antique Brass Retro Table Light
Walmart
This metallic lamp will look like it came right out of a vintage shop. It has an iron base and shade that come in an antique gold finish. You'll need a 60-watt light bulb or LED equivalent, but luckily, this lamp already arrives with a bulb and clear cords. Find it for $78 at Walmart.
3
Faceted Porcelain Table Lamp
West Elm
If you're looking for something minimalist, this porcelain lamp just might catch your eye. This lamp features a faceted blush base, an "Antique Brass" metal finish and a white linen shade. It is a plug-in, so you'll need a white LED bulb. Find it for $63 at West Elm.
It just might be the bee's knees — this lamp has a gold geometric base, with the hexagons looking like a hive pattern. This lamp features an ivory shade that's supposed to light up a room, giving off ambient lighting. The lamp comes with a CFL bulb. Find it for $40 at Walmart.
6
Gold Adjustable Task Desk Lamp With Marble Base
World Market
You can shift this mid-century modern lamp around whenever you feel like moving at your desk. It has a natural white marble base, an adjustable gold pedestal and shade. You'll need to get a 60-watt or 13-watt CFL light bulb to go with it. Find it for $60 at World Market.
7
Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp With Wireless Charger
Amazon
Between work calls and emails, your phone might need a charge in the middle of the day. Luckily, this desk lamp has a USB charging port and wireless charger (with a 5V/2A adapter already included). There are five lighting modes and five levels of brightness on this lamp. Plus, has over 1,000 reviews and 4.3-star rating. Find it for $40 at Amazon.
8
Accordion Sculptural Lamp
Uncommon Goods
If you're a creative who craves a lamp that isn't like the others, you could get this sculptural one that's shaped like an accordion. It can be compressed down when you're not using it and pressed up when you need it. This lamp uses a micro usb charging cable, which is included. Find it for $69 at Uncommon Goods.
This lamp has been hand-painted gold, giving it a distressed look that'll be cool on any desk. It is LED-compatible and has a polarized plug and a three-way switch. The lamp doesn't come with a bulb, so you'll have to get an E26 bulb. Find it for $77 at Wayfair.
11
Modern Desk Lamp
Amazon
You can pick between a black, gold or rose gold base with this lamp. It's perfect for small spaces since it won't take up too much room. Besides the geometric base, it also comes with a white lampshade. You will have to get a E26 bulb for it. Find it for $37 at Amazon.
12
MINA LED Lamp
Nordstrom
This portable LED lamp features warm and cool settings, a dimmer setting and a six-hour battery life. It comes with a USB-charging cable and LED bulb. Plus, it has an Art Deco vibe that's pretty popular right now. Find it for $30 at Nordstrom.
When we say this desk lamp has everything, we mean it has everything — three USB charging ports, two AC power outlets and holders for your phone and tablet. You'll still need to get an E26 bulb, though. Find it for $42 at Amazon.
15
Ombre Ceramic Table Lamp
Walmart
For a pop of color, you could go with this blue ombre lamp, which is supposed to blend well with bohemian decor (especially anything rattan). It features a ceramic base and white lamp shade. You'll have to get a 60-watt or 3-watt CGL bulb. Find it for $30 at Walmart.
16
Amethyst Crystal Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
This light won't be too bright: This amethyst crystal lamp isn't meant to be blinding, but will give enough of a glow. It's made from a natural amethyst crystal, so each lamp is one of a kind. The lamp can be plugged in, has an on/off switch and needs a 6W candelabra bulb. Find it for $74 at Urban Outfitters.
17
Durkin 20" Desk Lamp
Wayfair
You won't have to worry about finding a bulb for this lamp — it already comes with a B22 bulb. This gold desk lamp can go with almost anything, especially with its marble-like base. It features a three-way switch, too. Find it for $59 at Wayfair.
18
Prismatic Crystal Sequin and Chrome Table Lamp
Amazon
Those in search of a bit of sparkle can turn to this lamp, which has prismatic crystals all along from the shade to the base. It has a chrome finish, if you're not into gold. This lamp needs a 100-watt bulb. Find it for $60 at Amazon.
19
Dunnes 21" Desk Lamp
AllModern
This modern lamp is perfect for those who aren't traditionalists. It features a white acrylic globe shade, round pedestal base and arched arm. And this lamp comes with a 25-watt compact fluorescent bulb. Find it for $78 at AllModern.
20
Elizabeth Office Desk Lamp
Amazon
With a touch of mid-century modern design, this office lamp has a brass finish and glass shade so it'll actually shine at your desk. This lamp has a wireless charging pad for your phone. It can work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, too. And don't worry, it comes with its own LED bulb already. Find it for $65 at Amazon.
21
Huron 26" Table Lamp
AllModern
With almost 2,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, you won't find a more top-rated lamp on this list. It comes in a brushed nickel and blackened bronze color, too. This LED-compatible lamp has a on/off switch near the socket and almost off-white linen shade. If you're into more of an industrial look, this lamp is probably your best bet. It does require a 60-watt bulb. Find it for $63 at AllModern.